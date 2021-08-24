Biden's latest speech on Afghanistan is delayed by over 4 hours

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while giving remarks on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House August 16, 2021. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden's remarks on Afghanistan were pushed back a second time Tuesday afternoon until 4:30 p.m. ET, more than a four-hour delay from the original 12 p.m. ET start time.

Biden will discuss the US' "ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV [Special Immigrants Visa] applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans, and his meeting with fellow G7 leaders on how our nations can come together in support of the Afghan people," the White House said.

White House on Tuesday announced in a statement that the US intended to keep the August 31 deadline for completing evacuations from Kabul's airport.

Biden's remarks Tuesday afternoon come as the Taliban earlier said they would not allow Afghans to reach the Kabul airport.

Read the original article on Business Insider