Biden's Latino education secretary to add to diverse Cabinet

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S., in Wilmington
By Simon Lewis

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will add to the diversity of his incoming administration on Wednesday when he introduces Miguel Cardona as his choice for U.S. Secretary of Education.

Cardona, currently the education commissioner for the state of Connecticut and a former teacher, would be another Latino addition to Biden's top team, after advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Cardona would be charged with helping the administration get students and teachers back in the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic forced at-home instruction in districts across the country.

Biden has already nominated Alejandro Majorkas as secretary of Homeland Security and Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services, both Latinos.

During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged to dramatically increase federal funding for schools and provide universal access to pre-kindergarten programs for 3 and 4-year-olds. He takes office on Jan. 20.

Biden has not chosen an attorney general, the most prominent slot he has yet to fill. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, he said he has not settled upon a candidate, in part, because he wants to ensure he lives up to his pledge to appoint a diverse cabinet.

“So, we’re just working through it,” he said. “There’s not an obvious choice in my mind.”

Biden’s search for an attorney general has been complicated by a federal probe into the business affairs of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The elder Biden has vowed not to interfere in the investigation or discuss it with his nominee.

Some Republicans have called for the appointment of a special counsel to handle the matter.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by James Oliphant; Editing by Stephen Coates)

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him' Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame