Biden's message to G7, Munich events: Allies should work together on China challenge

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek on Friday to rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China, but is not looking for a "new Cold War," a senior administration official said.The Democratic president, sworn in less than a month ago, will use a "virtual visit" to Europe to try to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies pursued by Donald Trump.

Biden will arrive bearing gifts - a $4 billion pledge of support for global coronavirus vaccination efforts, the re-entry of the United States into the Paris climate accord and the prospect of a nearly $2 trillion spending measure that could bolster both the U.S. and global economies.

Biden will meet at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) with G7 leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan by videoconference, but plans to join them for an in-person summit hosted by the UK this summer, the official told reporters.

Later on Friday morning, he will address an online session of the Munich Security Conference, which often draws top global leaders and where several years ago as a private citizen he reassured participants rattled by the Trump presidency: "We will be back."

Biden will underscore that democracies, not autocracies, offer the best path forward for the world, after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters made clear that democracy was fragile.

"He will make a strong, confident case that democracy is the best model for meeting the challenges of our time," the official said. "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We need to fight for it."

RUSSIA, CHINA CHALLENGES

Biden will drive home his view that major market economies and democracies must work together to tackle challenges posed by great-power competitors like Russia and China, as well as transnational challenges ranging from nuclear proliferation to climate change and cybersecurity, the official said.

The U.S. president will speak specifically about "malign" and concerted action he believes Russia has taken to destabilize and undermine democracy in the United States and Europe and elsewhere, and will call on allies to stand firm with Washington, the official said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any such action.

With regard to China, the world's second-largest economy, Biden will urge democracies to work together to push back against practices and policies of the Chinese government that he will describe as "economically abusive and ... counter to our values."

The Biden White House is reviewing China policy across an array of fronts, including its military buildup and trade policies, its actions in Hong Kong, treatment of minority Uighurs in Xinjiang and its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"He will make clear in the speech that he's not looking for confrontation, he's not looking for a new Cold War, but he's expecting stiff competition and he welcomes it," the official said.

On the challenge posed by Iran's nuclear program, Biden will say the United States looks forward to re-engaging in diplomacy amid efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal that Trump abandoned, the official said.

On the economic front, Biden will urge other G7 leaders to continue to invest heavily in their economies to foster and accelerate economic growth, the official said.

"The fear is not that we do too much, it's that we do too little," the official said. "This is an era for action and investment and not for austerity and that will be an important part of the message."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers ask Blinken for briefing on Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline

    Several U.S. Representatives on Wednesday raised pressure on the State Department to share plans on potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline Russia is racing to finish to take fuel to Europe. "If completed, Nord Stream 2 would enable the Putin regime to further weaponize Russia's energy resources to exert political pressure throughout Europe," two Republicans including Michael McCaul, and two Democrats including Marcy Kaptur, wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Yemen famine could threaten opportunity for peace, U.N. warns

    A massive famine could wipe out a new opportunity, created by renewed U.S. engagement, to end the war in Yemen, top U.N. officials told the Security Council on Thursday. U.N. Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths also called for a stop to an offensive by the Houthi movement on the government-held city of Marib, warning "the quest for territorial gain by force threatens all of the prospects of the peace process." U.S. President Joe Biden has made ending the conflict in Yemen a priority since taking office last month, appointing a special envoy and ending U.S. support for offensive operations by Saudi Arabia in neighboring Yemen.

  • In new defense, dozens of Capitol rioters say law enforcement 'let us in' to building

    As authorities continue to pursue individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, a growing number of those charged are employing a new defense: blaming the police for letting them in. At least 29 people arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 events have claimed they thought they were free to enter the Capitol because law enforcement authorities either didn't stop them from coming in or never told them they were not allowed to be there, according to affidavits and court filings reviewed by ABC News. "He was not at the front of the lines, he didn't see barricades being knocked down, he didn't see officers getting assaulted, he didn't see anything other than large crowds at the Capitol," Thomas Mayr, the lawyer for Christopher Grider, one of the people accused of participating in the riot, told ABC News.

  • Special Report: Amazon documents reveal company's secret strategy to dodge India's regulators

    It was early 2019, and senior Amazon.com Inc executive Jay Carney was preparing for an important meeting. The former press secretary to U.S. President Barack Obama, Carney was scheduled to talk with India's ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. In Delhi, the Indian government had just announced foreign direct investment regulations that threatened to disrupt Amazon's business in the world's second most populous country. Before the meeting, Amazon employees prepared a draft note for Carney.

  • Mnuchin Joins Speech Circuit at $250,000 for Live Address

    (Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin has joined the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Bono, Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama, offering himself for speaking engagements for tens of thousands of dollars in fees.Mnuchin, who was Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary, has hired the Harry Walker Agency to manage such engagements. Mnuchin said he would charge about $250,000 to speak in person. An advertisement obtained by Bloomberg News noted a $75,000 fee for a virtual address, although Mnuchin said that figure could be closer to $100,000.Harry Walker’s website asks clients to inquire about fees. Mnuchin’s profile at the site identifies him as a philanthropist -- after his other careers.“As someone who was critical in helping pass economic policy, he is often sought out to speak about where our fiscal and economic policies are headed, given the current climate,” his profile reads.Signing up with a speaker’s bureau has become standard practice for high-level officials after they leave government. And the arrangements can be quite lucrative, especially for those who worked at the Treasury or U.S. Federal Reserve. The new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, reported earning more than $7 million in speaking fees over two years from large corporations, hedge funds and Wall Street banks on her recent financial disclosure form.Wealthy Treasury SecretaryMnuchin, a former film producer and financier, was one of the wealthiest Treasury secretaries in modern history, with assets estimated to be more than $300 million. He has not yet announced what his next career move would be, although Mnuchin said he doesn’t expect to give too many speeches.Cabinet secretaries are often hired as a draw at conferences that banks put on for their clients, such as sovereign wealth funds and other large investors who seek a combination of market insight and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about how policy is made. Large corporate trade associations also often feature ex-government officials at their conferences. Lodging and meals in the often-sunny locales, as well as first class airfare, are usually part of the package.Obama’s first Treasury chief, Timothy Geithner, was paid in the $150,000 to $200,000 range for speeches after he left government, according to a former agency official.The payments are often adjusted higher if the speech is held overseas or in another far-away destination.Mnuchin confirmed he’s joined Harry Walker but said he does not expect to go on a speaking tour.(Updates with additional speaking fee details, from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Social media users are furious over an old David Letterman interview with Paris Hilton

    Social media users are up in arms after an uncomfortable interview between David Letterman and Paris Hilton resurfaced on Instagram.

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • PE Firm Navis Mulling Sale of Malaysian Supermarket Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyout firm Navis Capital Partners is exploring a sale of premium supermarket chains in Malaysia, which could be worth about 1 billion ringgit ($247 million) according to people with knowledge of the matter.The firm is asking banks to submit proposals on the potential divestment of The Food Purveyor Sdn., the vehicle that owns the Village Grocer and Ben’s Independent Grocer supermarkets, said the people. The Kuala Lumpur-based firm bought a majority stake in The Food Purveyor, then known as Village Grocer Holdings Sdn., in 2014, according to the retail company’s website.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that Navis will proceed with a transaction, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. A representative for The Food Purveyor did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Navis did not respond to calls or emails.Deal activity around supermarkets in Malaysia has picked up in the past year as the sector has been resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Should Navis decide to proceed with the sale, it would be joining the Teng family and the Asean Industrial Growth Fund who are working with an adviser to sell Jaya Grocer, the country’s biggest high-end supermarket chain, Bloomberg News reported in October.Intermediate Capital Group Plc bought TF Value Mart, a Malaysian operator of grocery retail stores in December, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Food Purveyor operates three supermarket brands including Pasaraya OTK and manages 30 stores covering Klang Valley and Johor Bahru in peninsular Malaysia.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. labor dept seen saying it will not enforce Trump-era investment rules - sources

    The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to announce that it will not enforce Trump administration rules that curb investments based on environmental and social factors, and which limit shareholder voting in corporate meetings, according to two people familiar with the matter. The rules, finalized in the last days of former President Donald Trump's administration, affect trillions of dollars in retirement accounts. The business-friendly rules sparked criticism from investors who want companies to act on issues such as climate change and gender equality.

  • Estonia report: Russia bets on COVID-19 weakening the West

    Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency said Wednesday that Russia is counting on the COVID-19 pandemic to weaken unity in the West which would help Moscow gain a more prominent role in international affairs and lead to “declining Western influence on the global stage.” The Kremlin thinks the pandemic will force Western nations to focus on domestic policy and economic problems and facilitate the emergence of populist and extremist movements, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said in its annual report. “For its part, Russia is prepared to add fuel to the flames to encourage these trends," the report states.

  • Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine

    By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will persuade troops to get the shot. Military leaders searching for answers believe they have identified one potential convincer: an imminent deployment. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director of operations for the Joint Staff, told Congress on Wednesday that “very early data” suggests that just up to two-thirds of the service members offered the vaccine have accepted.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • Biden to tell allies ‘America is back’ and urge them to take on China and Russia together

    President will make virtual appearance at Munich Security Conference from White House

  • U.S. begins admitting asylum seekers blocked by Trump, with thousands more waiting

    The United States will on Friday begin rolling back one of former President Donald Trump's strictest immigration policies, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard. President Joe Biden pledged while campaigning to immediately rescind the Trump policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Under the program more than 65,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers were denied entry and sent back across the border pending court hearings.

  • IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report

    IBM is looking to sell its IBM Watson Health business, the Wall Street Journal has learnt. The technology giant is looking at different alternatives that include a sale to a private equity firm, another industry player, or a merger “with a blank-check company,” according to the report. IBM’s (IBM) Watson Health business employs artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable healthcare professionals and researchers to manage their data. According to the Wall Street Journal report, this business unit earns $1 billion in revenues annually and isn’t currently profitable. IBM is looking at increasingly focusing on hybrid cloud technology, which uses a combination of data centers and leased resources to process and manage data. In October last year, IBM had announced a decision to split the company and that it intended to separate the Managed Infrastructure Services unit into a new public company by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, IBM saw revenues of $20.4 billion in the fourth quarter, falling short of the $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Its cloud and cognitive software unit, its biggest unit with an approximately 33.5% revenue share in 4Q20, also saw revenues drop. This unit posted revenues of $6.8 billion, reflecting a decline of 4.5% year-on-year. (See IBM stock analysis on TipRanks) On Jan. 21, after the earnings release, Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri commented, “Maintain Neutral rating, $140 PT on IBM post another mixed quarterly performance, with Q4/CY20 revenue miss, CEPS upside as results continue to reflect an ongoing cannibalization phase of its legacy software/services revenue base (roughly 70% of mix), and potential share losses (per our recent IT advisor call, pointing to multiple $B contracts at play/risk) offset by a relatively underperforming (but growing) digital/cloud business.” Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy and 2 analysts recommending a Hold. The average analyst price target of $137.33 implies 4.3% upside potential to current levels. IBM scores a 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages. Related News: Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts Sleep Number Spikes 13% After Blowout Quarter; Street Says Hold Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5% Fastly’s 1Q Guidance Disappoints; Shares Sink Over 15% MSA Safety’s 4Q Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates SailPoint To Snap Up Intello; Street Sticks To Buy

  • Number of Migrant Families Arriving from Mexico Hits Pre-Pandemic Levels

    The number of migrant families illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 7,260 people crossing the border as families during the month of January, an amount comparable to December 2019, according to Border Patrol statistics. Over 5,000 unaccompanied minors were arrested in January, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. This despite a warning from Biden administration officials that migrants should not make the journey to the U.S. Border towns in southern U.S. states are seeing an increase in the number of migrants, some of whom are arrested by Border Patrol but released into the towns because of crowding at holding facilities. The U.S. is also having difficulty returning families to Mexico, because of a recently-passed law that mandates migrant families to remain in government-run shelters. Once those shelters reach capacity, Mexico can refuse to accept migrant families scheduled for deportation by the U.S. Additionally, some migrants are crossing into the U.S. because of perceived looser immigration policies implemented by the Biden administration. President Biden has reversed some Trump administration policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy ordering asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. “We came now in part because of the law change,” Dennis Chaveco Velazquez, a Cuban asylum seeker, told the Journal. Velazquez and Diana Cruz Batan crossed into Mexico in 2019 while Diana was pregnant. Both spent 14 months in Ciudad Acuña on the Mexico-Texas border before crossing into the U.S., along with their now nine-month-old daughter. While immigration law code has not been changed since Biden assumed office, the administration proposed a sweeping reform bill on Thursday that would provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants present in the U.S. before 2021. Migrants would become eligible for a five-year residency, after which they could apply for a green card and become a citizen within eight years total.

  • As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

    Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries. It will take several days for oilfield crews to deice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. Millions of people across Texas shivered in the dark this week after a severe winter storm laid siege to the state, with demand for natural gas spiking and supplies needed to power electric generators and heat homes drying up.

  • Yellen says U.S. will keep tariffs on China in place for now

    The United States will keep tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the former Trump administration in place for now, but will evaluate how to proceed after a thorough review, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday. "For the moment, we have kept the tariffs in place that were put in by the Trump administration ... and we'll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate," Yellen told the cable news network, adding that Washington expected Beijing to adhere to its commitments on trade. Asked if tariffs worked, Yellen hesitated, then said, "We'll look at that."

  • Supreme Court takes 'go-slow' approach on divisive issues as the rest of Washington reels

    By design or by luck, the Supreme Court is steering clear of hostile political debates as the rest of Washington is still reeling from Trump fallout.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover tweets 1st photo of Mars

    Cady Coleman discusses the instruments, cameras and technology of the Mars rover.