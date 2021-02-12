Bidens have message of hope on COVID Valentine's
President Biden and his wife took a walk around the front lawn of the White House Tuesday to survey their Valentine's message to the world. The Bidens said it was a message of hope to those who are suffering during the pandemic. (Feb. 12)
Video Transcript
JILL BIDEN: A little something.
JOE BIDEN: That's pretty neat. Of course, they're gonna think it's for them.
JILL BIDEN: Of course. I just wanted some, you know, joy, and I think things have been, you know, so-- with the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope, that's all. The first year we were vice president, and all these guys in the press walked out of the--
There's hope. Just have to stay strong. A lot of people have gone through terrible suffering, lost their families, lost their children, lost their husbands, wives, moms, dads. And it's almost unbearable. The only thing I can say to them is that they're still in your heart, the love in your heart. They really are. It's a type of experience. They're in your heart.
JILL BIDEN: So we hope this lifted your spirits.