Bidens mourning with UVA community after deadly shooting

The White House on Monday expressed sadness over a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) that left three people dead the day before.

“The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed, as well as those injured in this senseless shooting.”

“Administration officials are in close contact with state and local officials, and we are grateful for those authorities’ swift response to this attack,” Jean-Pierre added.

The press secretary also urged the Senate to pass a ban on assault weapons after the House approved legislation that would do just that earlier this year.

President Biden has repeatedly cited banning assault weapons as a top priority and a measure he believes would curb mass shootings.

Police arrested a suspect who they believe fatally shot three football players on UVA grounds late Sunday night. University officials had urged those on campus to shelter in place overnight and into Monday morning as they searched for the suspect.

The victims had just come back from a trip to Washington, D.C., to see a play and were shot as their bus pulled into a campus parking garage, university President Jim Ryan said during a news conference.

