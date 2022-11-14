What will Biden's next two years look like? Presidential historian answers key questions.

South China Morning Post

On a recent Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai, the founder of a semiconductor start-up spotted the head of a well-known chip venture capital firm near the elevator at an industry event - and grabbed the chance for a 60-second "elevator pitch". The venture executive walked away and the entrepreneur was left with a sense of foreboding. "I'll run out of money soon if there's no new investment," said the founder, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. "It is not as easy as t