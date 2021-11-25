Bidens offer Thanksgiving greeting

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden sent Thanksgiving greetings to the nation on Thursday. (Nov. 25)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories