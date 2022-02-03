Biden's own base CAVES. Democrats, Dem leaners drop support for Prez amid Covid & economic woes

Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) embedded value has been finalised at more than 5 trillion rupees ($66.82 billion), a government official who is overseeing what is expected to be the country's largest IPO said on Thursday. Investors are eagerly waiting for the government to indicate LIC's embedded value - a measure of future cash flows in life insurance companies and the key financial gauge for insurers - when it releases the initial public offering (IPO) draft prospectus, expected in a matter of days. While there has been speculation about the number in Indian media - from as low as $53 billion to as high as $150 billion - this is the first time the government, which owns 100% of LIC, has commented on the matter.