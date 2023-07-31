The Bidens own a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Take a look inside the 1,108-person town.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sit under an umbrella in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 30, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

After arriving on Friday, the two were spotted reading on the beach on Sunday and riding their bicycles in Gordons Pond State Park on Monday. They will remain in Rehoboth Beach through the week.

Take a look at the quaint beach town where the president and first lady escape the pressures of the White House.

The Bidens' vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mark Makela/Reuters

"Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family," Biden said in a statement in 2017, according to Fox News. "We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family."

Biden's primary residence is a 6,850-square-foot home in Greenville, Delaware, according to Reuters.

The six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom features personal touches.

A sign reading "Beau's gift" outside the beach house owned by the Bidens. Mark Makela/Reuters

Delmarva Now reported in 2017 that the Rehoboth Beach property has three fireplaces, two large porches, outdoor showers, an elevator, and a dog-washing station.

A sign reading "Beau's gift" also hangs on the front of the house, honoring the Bidens' son Beau who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden told CNN in 2016 that he considered selling his Greenville home in order to pay for Beau's cancer treatments, but then-president Barack Obama made him promise not to and offered to lend him the money, instead.

The Bidens' children and grandchildren are frequent visitors to Rehoboth Beach.

Joe Biden walks on the beach with his daughter Ashley Biden (right), granddaughter Natalie Biden (center), granddaughter Naomi Biden (second from the left) and her husband (then fiancé) Peter Neal (left) in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Bidens have seven grandchildren.

Biden's son Hunter and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle had three children together: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. He had another son, Beau, with his wife Melissa Cohen, whom he married in 2019.

Hunter also fathered a daughter named Navy with Lunden Roberts, a former stripper, in 2018. Biden publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time in a statement to People magazine on July 28, saying that "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy." He added that Hunter and Lunden are "working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter."

Beau was married to Hallie Biden and had two children, Natalie and Robert "Hunter" Biden II.

The small beach town has a population of 1,108 people, according to 2020 census data.

Shops in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Alex Brandon, File/AP

Rehoboth Beach is located in Delaware's Sussex County on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

Locals can occasionally spot Biden riding his bike in Rehoboth Beach's Gordons Pond State Park.

People watch as President Joe Biden goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in May 2023. Carolyn Kaster/AP

In June 2022, while in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate his 45th wedding anniversary, Biden fell off his bike while approaching members of the public.

"I'm good," Biden said after the fall. "My foot got caught."

A White House spokesperson said in a statement that Biden did not require medical attention, Insider's John L. Dorman reported.

He also attends Mass at St. Edmond's Catholic Church.

St. Edmond's Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Members of the Secret Service stand guard outside the church during the service.

The Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk features a mile-long stretch of restaurants, arcade games, shops, and amusement park rides.

The boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Alex Brandon, File/AP

Biden keeps the outer Oval Office stocked with salt water taffy from Dolle's Candyland, a sweet shop located on the boardwalk, The Washington Post reported in 2021.

Browseabout Books on the town's main street sells books authored by the Bidens and other themed merchandise.

Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The bookstore sells Biden-themed mugs, socks, earrings, hats, and even an orange Gatorade-scented candle since it's Biden's favorite drink.

