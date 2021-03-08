Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces Justice Department nominees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In her first big civil rights case after law school, Vanita Gupta two decades ago challenged the wrongful drug convictions of dozens of Black residents of the Texas Panhandle city of Tulia, all of which hinged on faulty testimony by an undercover police officer with a checkered past.

Gupta, then a junior lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, went toe to toe with the local prosecutor. But she nonetheless managed to charm him so much that he sent her friendly emails with his daily morning thoughts, other members of the defense team recalled.

"We were saying it was prosecutorial misconduct, and misconduct by the sheriff's department that should get all these folks out of prison ... and meanwhile he is sending her his inspiring morning email," civil rights attorney Jennifer Klar, a friend of Gupta, said of the case.

The governor of Texas eventually issued pardons for Gupta's clients. Gupta is now President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as associate U.S. attorney general, the Justice Department's No. 3 job. Her powers of persuasion and ability to win over adversaries will be put to an important test this week.

Gupta is set to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing on Tuesday along with Lisa Monaco, Biden's nominee for the Justice Department's No. 2 job. Gupta has drawn opposition from some conservatives, including the Judicial Crisis Network activist group, and is believed to face a tougher confirmation battle than Monaco in the closely divided Senate.

Law enforcement organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police and some high-profile conservatives including Grover Norquist have urged the Senate to confirm Gupta.

The committee already has approved Biden's nomination of appellate judge Merrick Garland as attorney general. Garland awaits a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

'HEART OF A LION'

Monaco has drawn endorsements from figures in both parties, notably including Republican former attorneys general Alberto Gonzales and Michael Mukasey.

"We come from different political perspectives," said Cliff Stricklin, a Republican attorney and partner with the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, who said he got to know Monaco when they worked together on a team that prosecuted executives from the defunct energy company Enron.

"She has the heart of a lion," Stricklin said. "When I saw she was nominated for the position of deputy attorney general, I thought she is the perfect person at the perfect time for that role."

Gupta and Monaco are expected to face questions from senators on topics ranging from civil rights enforcement to how the Justice Department will protect against future attacks by domestic extremists.

Gupta's portfolio, if she wins Senate confirmation, would include supervising civil rights, antitrust, environmental and community policing matters.

If confirmed as deputy attorney general, Monaco would oversee the Justice Department's criminal and national security matters and play a vital role in formulating criminal justice policies. She would help oversee the department's sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Now with the law firm O'Melveny & Myers, Monaco served as former President Barack Obama's homeland security and counterterrorism adviser and has extensive experience as a prosecutor and attorney on national security matters.

In addition to serving on the government's multi-agency task force that focused on wrongdoing by Enron after its 2001 collapse, Monaco worked at the FBI advising its former director Robert Mueller and later served as assistant attorney general in the National Security Division from 2011 to 2013 under Obama.

ATTACK ADS

The road for Gupta may be rockier.

As the former acting assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division, Gupta oversaw high-profile investigations into systemic abuses by police departments in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri. Former President Donald Trump's Justice Department scuttled similar types of investigations into police misconduct.

Gupta became a Trump critic when she served as head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights advocacy group.

The Judicial Crisis Network recently starting running a television ad incorrectly claiming Gupta told Reuters in a article last June that she supports defunding police - a statement she did not make.

Defending Democracy Together, an anti-Trump Republican group, has launched its own campaign to back Gupta's nomination, running ads targeting senators seen as swing votes including centrist Democrat Joe Manchin, and launching a website called ConfirmingGupta.com.

"The breadth of her support is quite deep and unique," said Wade Henderson, who took over as interim head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights after Gupta's nomination. "She is a proven consensus-builder."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

    Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

  • NFL free agency preview: Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson lead loaded WR class

    The free agent negotiating period opens March 15 and the Detroit Lions have holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Here's what they can do at WR.

  • Video shows employees, customers brawling in Arizona Bath & Body Works store

    Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, said the fight started over someone cutting in line and that two women have been criminally charged.

  • Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate approves $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that returns to House

    An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

  • Harry and Meghan interview: Labour MP condemns Palace amid calls for investigation over racism claims

    The couple have plunged the monarchy into crisis with a series of astonishing claims.

  • On This Day: 8 March 2006

    Dystopian comic book adaptation "V for Vendetta" premiered in London, with stars Natalie Portman, John Hurt and Stephen Fry. (March 8)

  • Why migrants are fleeing their homes for the U.S.

    Natural disasters in Central America, economic devastation, gang wars, political oppression, and a new administration are all driving the sharp rise in U.S.-Mexico border crossings — a budding crisis for President Biden.Why it matters: Migration flows are complex and quickly politicized. Biden's policies are likely sending signals that are encouraging the surge — but that's only a small reason it's happening.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCircumstances in foreign nations are forcing migrants to leave (push factors) while the situation in the U.S. draws them (pull factors.)Many have been forced to flee harrowing troubles in their home countries, experts say. Others are hoping for better economic prospects.What's new: It's been just a few months since two devastating hurricanes left thousands homeless in Honduras. The country's largest newspaper, Diario El Heraldo, reported that many remain in Tegucigalpa shelters with no place to go. The storms, drought, and pandemic have sparked food shortages throughout Central America.Violence among gangs in Honduras also rages, even in rural areas, forcing residents to flee to el Norte. Shelters in Mexico also are reporting a surge in Central American migrants. “We have a tremendous flow and there isn’t capacity. The situation could get out of control,” said Gabriel Romero, a priest who runs a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, told The Associated Press.Experts said the shift from the Trump administration's crackdown to the perception of a more welcoming Biden administration also is contributing to migrants' hope for the U.S. as a haven.Regardless of the preparedness of the border systems, migrants who have been considering coming to the U.S. likely see now as their window to make the often dangerous trip, experts said."We know plenty enough about migration to know that the most reliable sources of information for intending migrants tend not to be what public officials say — but what it is that they're hearing through their own networks... as well as through the smugglers," the Migration Policy Institute's Doris Meissner told Axios.Between the lines: The increase of migrant children from Central America has been increasing for weeks.Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 900 unaccompanied migrant children in December in the El Paso sector, which includes Far West Texas and New Mexico, El Paso Matters reports. That’s the highest number since June 2019, according to Customs and Border Protection data.The big picture: In addition, there are several long-term trends that contribute to the uptick in migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.Border numbers tend to rise with warmer weather, peaking around May. The numbers are unusually high right now, but the timing follows a typical seasonal pattern.Migrants often come from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, which have "had seriously desperate conditions for a long time," Meissner said. "It's a range of things. Obviously, the issue of jobs and economy and poverty, etc. But it's overlaid with severe violence and gang recruitment and lots of domestic abuse." Climate change has impacted the crucial coffee-growing industry in Guatemala, which has been a contributing factor to migration from there.There is also a long history of economic migration from Central American countries and Mexico."The country of Honduras has become incredibly dependent on migration to the United States and the incomes that migrants in the U.S. get and send back to their families," said the University of Rochester's Daniel Reichman, an expert in Honduran migration. The asylum system was not intended for economic migration, but it is often the only pathway available. Reichman argues that U.S. immigration laws should better reflect the desire for many migrants to work in the country, but then return home.The backstory: The current surge of child migrants at the border is not the first. Former President Donald Trump had a family and child crisis in 2019, and former President Barack Obama dealt with another one in 2014."If you don't launch a Marshall Plan for Central America, you're not going to stop the people from leaving their countries due to violence and economic devastation," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.The bottom line: "In terms of the way analysts and politicians see these issues, it tends to fall into really emphasizing the push or really emphasizing the pull," Meissner said. "But the fact of the matter is: It's both." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Zendaya opens up about the 1st time she felt she had power in her career

    The 24-year-old actor and producer is opening up in a new interview about the first time she felt she had "a little bit of power" in her career

  • The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of March 7

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Bills to face Ben Roethlisberger, who restructures Steelers contract

    Buffalo Bills will face QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.

  • Prince Harry's Theory on Why the Royal Family Rejected Meghan Markle & Princess Diana Is So Sad

    Prince Harry has spoken before about his fears of history repeating itself — that is, of the negative media attention around wife Meghan Markle echoing the same tragic trajectory it took with mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the media for all of her post-royal life and ultimately died in a car crash in […]

  • New trade suggestion has Sixers acquiring Wayne Ellington, Lou Williams

    A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Wayne Ellington and Lou Williams.

  • Letters to the Editor: Forcing dying patients to wait before ending their lives is cruel

    There's no waiting period for withdrawing life-sustaining treatment, so why make dying patients wait so long to benefit from California's End of Life Option Act?

  • Tax Tricks and Loopholes Only the Rich Know

    On Sept. 27, The New York Times released a bombshell report on President Donald Trump’s tax records. After looking through more than two decades worth of tax return data, the Times reported that...

  • Urban Meyer explains what it means to be “elite”

    New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has said that he’d hire an “elite” coaching staff. He recently was asked to expand/expound (actually either works) on his interpretation of the term. “You’re going to hear the word ‘elite’ all over the place around here,” Meyer said, via Jaguars.com. “Elite is hard. I take a little bit of [more]

  • 1969 GTO Being Sold By Two Time Owner

    This GTO has an interesting story.

  • ‘We should be ashamed’: How people are reacting to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah

    Everyone has something to say, and no one can agree

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’