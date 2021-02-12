  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of President Biden’s first executive actions was killing the Keystone XL pipeline due to carry oil from Canada to Oklahoma. Many in the energy industry reacted with alarm.

They needn’t have, says Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor. “President Biden’s stance on Keystone is not new,” McCarthy told Yahoo Finance in a Feb. 11 interview. “It was not a signal-sender on oil and gas. We’re not in a fight against oil and gas.”

Traditional energy firms are on high alert with Biden in the White House, since he’s promising the most aggressive green-energy push in U.S. history. Biden wants to fight climate change by eliminating net carbon emissions from the energy sector by 2035, and from the entire U.S. economy by 2050. That would require a massive shift away from the burning of oil, gas and coal. Replacing those traditional energy sources would be power derived from wind, sun and water, plus possibly nuclear plants and new technologies.

That means oil, gas and coal jobs are likely to disappear, as green-energy jobs ramp up. On the whole, that could benefit the US economy. A team of Princeton University researchers found that Biden’s plan would generate more new jobs in low-carbon energy sectors than the jobs likely to be lost in fossil fuels. The catch, however, is that harming some workers to make others better off can generate intense opposition to new policies, even if the economy ends up better off overall.

McCarthy’s job as National Climate Advisor is to optimize employment while pursuing Biden’s climate goals. She seems to understand that creating jobs in one part of the country is no consolation to people losing their jobs in another. And not everybody can move hundreds of miles away just to follow the work.

The Biden administration&#39;s appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Biden administration's appointee for National Climate Advisor, Gina McCarthy speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“We are not going to think that sending somebody from their own community halfway across the country is going to be a welcome idea for their families,” McCarthy told Yahoo Finance. “We want them to stay with their families and we want them to have the same kind of economic opportunity that we see growing in the clean energy sector.”

Replacing lost energy jobs with green-energy jobs in the same parts of the country isn’t as easy as it sounds. Solar farms and windmills don’t work everywhere. The skills workers develop as an oil hand or coal miner don’t automatically translate to solar or wind. Local governments need to assist with retraining programs and aren’t always interested. And for-profit companies don’t like the government telling them where to locate or whom to hire.

One plan the Biden administration seems likely to push soon is a set of regulations and incentives meant to employ oil and gas workers capping as many as 3 million abandoned oil and gas wells that leak methane, which contributes to global warming. Many workers already have the skills and many of the wells are in traditional mining areas. McCarthy suggested Biden could sign an executive order on this matter in coming weeks.

The White House has also set up a task force that will assess job gains and losses and figure out the fastest ways to help workers who might lose out as carbon fades. This process is already underway, as renewable energy gets cheaper and localities demand cleaner energy. Coal has sharply declined as an energy source, for instance, as renewables have become more affordable. Many coal jobs in places such as West Virginia and Wyoming are already gone.

Ethanol train cars wait outside the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant, an ethanol producer, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The ethanol industry is under pressure after low oil prices and a coronavirus-related decline in travel cause demand for the fuel to plummet. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Ethanol train cars wait outside the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant, an ethanol producer, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The ethanol industry is under pressure after low oil prices and a coronavirus-related decline in travel cause demand for the fuel to plummet. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Biden has also ordered a “pause” on the issuance of new leases for oil and gas drilling on public land, which many in the industry consider a de facto ban that could lead to stricter rules on drilling elsewhere. Relax, McCarthy says. “It doesn't mean that there's stoppage in oil and gas exploration or permitting where leases are already active and in use,” she told Yahoo Finance. “This was a pause and review. It was not a stoppage. We know that this is a longer-term transition, not an opportunity right now to stop things. That's all this was.”

Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline eliminated some U.S. jobs, mostly temporary construction work that would have materialized starting this year. Two other pipeline projects, Dakota Access and Line 3, are tied up in court, and it’s possible Biden could intervene to stop those projects as well. These are complex cases involving water rights for native tribes and Army Corps of Engineers permitting.

“There will be action on those,” McCarthy said, “because they’re basically in court right now. We’ll be listening to the tribes. It is clearly going to be an Army Corps decision, not a White House political decision that carries the day.” Whether the pipeline companies believe that may depend on the outcome.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Alabama seeks to be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

    Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if allowed to proceed with plans to put an inmate to death late Thursday for the shotgun slaying of a woman decades ago. It was unclear if the scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III would proceed late Thursday night. The state faces a midnight deadline to administer the death penalty, but around 10 p.m. CDT the U.S. Supreme Court had not ruled on the state's request to lift a lower court stay and injunction blocking the execution from taking place.

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest