Biden's pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the Biden Justice Department's first big moves has been to alert reporters at three major news organizations that their phone records were seized as part of leak investigations under the Trump administration, with President Joe Biden saying he would abandon the practice of spying on journalists.

But while Biden's stated commitment that his Justice Department won't seize reporters' phone records has won support from press freedom groups, it remains unclear if that promise can be kept, especially because Democratic and Republican administrations alike have relied on the tactic in an effort to track down leaks of classified information. His comment last month about what law enforcement should or should not do was all the more striking given Biden's pledge to uphold the tradition of an independent Justice Department.

“In this case, it seems bad policy to institute an absolute ban on logical investigative actions geared to finding out who violated the law, particularly in instances where the journalists themselves whose records may be at issue are not the subject or target of criminal investigation," said David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who led the section that oversaw investigations into leaks.

The Justice Department in recent weeks disclosed that federal investigators had secretly obtained call records of journalists at The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN in an effort to identify sources who had provided national security information published in the early months of the Trump administration.

Past administrations also have struggled to balance the media’s First Amendment newsgathering rights against government interests in safeguarding national security secrets. Inside the Justice Department, officials have on several occasions over the years revised internal guidelines to afford media organizations better protection without ever removing from their arsenal the prerogative to subpoena reporters' records.

Biden appears to be looking to change that.

He told a reporter last month that seizing journalists' records was “simply, simply wrong" and that the practice would be halted under his watch. After the most recent revelation — that the Justice Department in the Trump administration had secretly seized the phone records of four New York Times reporters — White House press secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the commitment to freedom of the press.

But she also said discussions with the Justice Department were still underway and that no new policy was ready to be announced.

Michael Weinstein, a former Justice Department prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer in New Jersey, said he understood Biden's comments as making clear his disdain for the practice without necessarily precluding the possibility that it could ever be used under any circumstances.

“I don’t see that he’s directing any specific case or that he's directing that an investigation take one path or another,” Weinstein said. "He’s simply putting forth priorities and procedures, which then the Justice Department has to modify its protocols as a result.

“I don't think he's saying you can never do it,” he added. “I think he's saying the standards have to be higher.”

The Justice Department says it has now concluded notifying the media organizations whose phone records were accessed. The latest revelation came Wednesday when The Times said it had learned that investigators last year secretly obtained records for four reporters during a nearly four-month period in 2017.

The gap in time likely reflects that the Justice Department regards the seizure of phone records as a last resort when other avenues in a leak investigation have been exhausted. The department said the reporters are neither subjects nor targets of the investigation, but did not reveal which leak was under investigation.

The four reporters shared a byline on an April 2017 story that detailed the FBI's decision-making in the final stages of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The story included classified information about a document obtained by Russian hackers that helped persuade then-FBI Director James Comey that he, not Attorney General Loretta Lynch, should be the one to announce that the investigation had concluded without criminal charges. His unusual July 2016 news conference, held at the FBI and without Lynch or other leaders, marked an extraordinary departure from protocol.

The Trump administration announced a crackdown on leaks in 2017 as part of an aggressive stance. In addition to the phone records seizures disclosed over the past month regarding the reporters, the department won guilty pleas from a former government contractor who mailed a classified report to a news organization and a former Senate committee aide who admitted lying to the FBI about his contacts with a reporter.

Psaki on Thursday said Trump administration officials had “abused their power” and that Biden was looking to turn the page. But the same intrusive tactics of the last four years were also employed during the Obama administration, which secretly seized phone records of Associated Press reporters and editors during a leak investigation in 2013 and also labeled a Fox News reporter a co-conspirator in a separate leak probe.

Amid blowback, former Attorney General Eric Holder announced guidelines for leak investigations that among other things required sign-off by the highest levels of the department for subpoenas of journalists' records.

But the department's ability to obtain those records under certain circumstances remained intact.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Recommended Stories

  • Pill shows benefit in certain hard-to-treat breast cancers

    A pill has been shown to help keep certain early-stage, hard-to-treat breast cancers at bay after initial treatment in findings being reported early because they are so promising. Study results were released Thursday by the American Society of Clinical Oncology ahead of its annual meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The pill, called Lynparza, was found to help breast cancer patients with harmful mutations live longer without disease after their cancers had been treated with standard surgery and chemotherapy.

  • 1st Black woman set to serve as next Columbus police chief

    Elaine Bryant, a deputy Detroit police chief, will become Columbus' next police chief, making her the first Black woman to lead the force. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther named Bryant, as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police — making good on a promise by the mayor of Ohio’s capital and largest city to choose a candidate from outside the 1,900-officer agency for the first time in department history.

  • Visiting Israeli defense chief seeks to reaffirm US support

    Israel's visiting defense minister said Thursday that Israel will stay engaged on the terms as the U.S. tries to return to a nuclear deal with Iran, sidestepping what's long been an area of open disagreement between the United States and the now-jeopardized government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Benny Gantz told reporters before a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran's nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat” to Israel.

  • NYC mayoral debate gets heated between Andrew Yang and Eric Adams

    The eight qualifying democratic mayoral candidates met for their first in-person debate Wednesday night, largely discussing policing and crime in the city.

  • Name, image and likeness: Key figures to know as new laws change college landscape

    NCAA president Mark Emmert, Senator Maria Cantwell, UConn basketball player Paige Bueckers and Duke basketball player Paolo Banchero make the list.

  • NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Thursday, June 3rd | Damian Lillard

    Thursday, June 3, brings a pair of Game 6 thrillers, with the hosts in Portland and Los Angeles at risk of seeing their seasons end tonight. Let’s look at the four-team player pool and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA […] The post NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Thursday, June 3rd | Damian Lillard appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • No seditious conspiracy charges emerge in U.S. Capitol riots cases

    Nearly five months after hundreds of Donald Trump supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have not carried out an early threat to charge some participants with seditious conspiracy. They may never do so, according to a law enforcement official and legal experts, because of prosecutors' past difficulty in securing convictions on those charges against far-right activists. Instead, the more than 440 people charged with joining in the Jan. 6 violence that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer have been charged with crimes ranging from entering a restricted building to criminal conspiracy.

  • Biden, GOP’s Capito to Resume Infrastructure Talks Friday

    Jun.03 -- President Joe Biden’s meeting with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito failed to yield a breakthrough on infrastructure, prompting further talks between the two on Friday. Bloomberg Government’s Jack Fitzpatrick has more.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope game-time decisions for Game 6

    Lakers' Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both are game-time decisions for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

  • Our Place Expands Its Internet-Famous Product Line

    Best known for its Always Pan, the company launched new prep products today Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Boris Johnson on potential collision course with race disparities commission over school catch-up funding

    Boris Johnson has been warned he is on a potential collision course with the Government’s race and ethnic disparities commission over the decision to water down school catch-up proposals, The Telegraph can disclose. Amid mounting pressure on the Prime Minister, sources involved in drawing up the recent landmark report into racial inequality in Britain it had made it “abundantly clear” that more funding for schools was needed. The commission, chaired by prominent educationalist Dr Tony Sewell, is

  • Why KCKPD won’t investigate: ‘She was a streetwalker. What else do you want us to do?’

    If Christina King and Dorothy Cooper had turned up dead on Ward Parkway, would their murders have been ignored?

  • These are the companies involved in the Arizona election recount

    Relatively unknown before the Arizona audit, companies beyond Florida's Cyber Ninjas are now scrutinizing ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

  • ‘We want truth’: NC clergy members demand release of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting video

    In Charlotte and across North Carolina, clergy members demand that the deputies’ body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death be released within 48 hours.

  • Biden won’t appoint commission to investigate Capitol riot – but Pelosi could step in

    What next after Senate Republicans block bipartisan probe into pro-Trump attack?

  • TikTok user says she’s getting ‘blamed’ after Matthew Perry ends engagement

    Perry and Molly Hurwitz recently called off engagement

  • How the 2021 Cannes Lineup Could Resuscitate World Cinema

    Cannes is back — or so the festival organizers are insisting, announcing an official selection that’s bigger and more bullish than the (pre-pandemic) 2019 edition, boasting new films from Wes Anderson (“The French Dispatch”), Sean Penn (“Black Flag”) and Oliver Stone (“JFK: Through the Looking Glass”), to name three Americans from among a host of tantalizing […]

  • China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

    For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

  • MongoDB shares climb after results beat estimates

    MongoDB Inc. said Thursday its first-quarter subscription revenue rose 40% and its overall revenue increased 39% for a strong start to its fiscal year.

  • 🔎 His emails

    What was Dr. Fauci writing in his emails? And Postmaster Louis DeJoy is being investigated by the FBI over political donations. It's Thursday's news.