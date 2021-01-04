Biden's presidential inauguration will include a virtual parade and a military escort to the White House

Kelly McLaughlin
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 29, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

  • The Presidential Inaugural Committee said on Sunday that the traditional Inauguration Day parade would be virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rep. James Clyburn, co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee, told USA Today only about 2,000 people are expected to attend the event in person.

  • That's down from the estimated hundreds of thousands who attended President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration and the more than a million who attended former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. 

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will feature a virtual parade and a military escort to the White House, organizers announced on Sunday.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Sunday that Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden would not have a classic parade for the January 20 inauguration, though many of the day's traditions would continue in some form while still helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging people not to travel. 

While there will still be people in attendance with social distancing protocols in place, Rep. James Clyburn, co-chair of the Biden inaugural committee, told USA Today only about 2,000 people are expected to attend the event in person.

That's down from the estimated 1.8 million and nearly 1 million guests who attended former President Barack Obama's inaugurations in 2009 and 2013, respectively, and the estimated hundreds of thousands of people who attended President Donald Trump's in 2017.

Biden's inaugural committee said in a press release that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be sworn in on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, at the event on January 20, then would be escorted to the White House by representatives from each branch of the military.

The traditional parade normally set up along the president's route to the White House will be replaced with a virtual parade featuring pre-recorded clips and performances from around the country, much like what was done for the Democratic National Convention last year.

Further, the inaugural committee is encouraging Americans to share video clips of their own stories of America on their website.

"The parade will celebrate America's heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era," the inaugural committee said in a release seen by CNN.

According to the Associated Press, workers started taking down a parade viewing stand from outside the White House last week.

The Inaugural Committee has yet to announce anyone participating in the virtual parade, but said it would feature "diverse, dynamic" performances.

"We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities this moment presents to allow all Americans to participate in our country's sacred inaugural traditions," Presidential Inaugural Committee Executive Director Maju Varghese said in a statement to AP.

Read the original article on Business Insider

