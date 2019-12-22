Biden's press secretary diagnosed with cancer

Joe Biden's campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo has been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer, Ducklo announced on Twitter Saturday. The 31-year-old said that he would continue working for Biden's campaign throughout his treatment.

"Some upsetting news to share & explanation for why I've been MIA recently: after a bunch of tests, I've been diagnosed w/ metastatic lung cancer. Which sucks a lot. I'm starting treatment Monday, & my doctors — who have been incredible — believe we can get this into remission," Ducklo tweeted.

"It was never a question whether I'd continue working during treatment — working for Joe Biden and this campaign has been the best, most important experience of my life," Ducklo wrote. "My team is like family to me, and I'm not letting *anything* keep me from helping them make Joe Biden the next president. The VP has said for a while now he will be the president to cure cancer as we know it. Sounds pretty f---ing good to me."

Biden's eldest son, Beau, died in 2015 of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Senators John McCain and Ted Kennedy also died from glioblastoma.

After Beau's death, Biden made funding research to eliminate cancer a priority during his remaining time as vice president. Biden has also made it a central priority for his campaign.

Biden tweeted a message to Ducklo, writing, "TJ, Stay strong Me, Jill, and the whole Biden family are with you. Not just in spirit — for anything. You have the right attitude. You are going to beat this and when you do, we are going to be there to celebrate. Love you, and we're here with you."

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, an opponent of Biden's in the Democratic presidential primary, also tweeted a message of encouragement to Ducklo.

"I just want to let you know that you're a tough guy and you're gonna kick this," Booker said in a video replying to Ducklo's tweet announcing his diagnosis.

TJ, I just heard about your diagnosis. Please know that a lot of us across this country are thinking about you. Sending you good energy and looking forward to seeing you out on the trail. pic.twitter.com/T5zp1eTQNl

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 22, 2019

"This Jersey boy is sending you strength," Booker continued. "Looking forward to seeing you along the trail again. I know that at the end of this trial you will be triumphant."

Andrew Yang, another 2020 Democratic presidential contender, shared a message of support on Twitter as well.

"All the best to you and your family TJ," Yang wrote. "You can beat this. Thinking of you and yours. The country will be here for you when you come back strong in the days ahead."

