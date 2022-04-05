Biden's public approval rating up three points to 45%: Reuters/Ipsos poll

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about plans to strengthen national supply chains at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Lange
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to 45%, boosted by stronger support from within his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 50% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed geopolitical concerns to the fore.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August and last month sunk to the lowest levels of his presidency.

But his rating rose in recent days by three percentage points, up from 42% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted March 28-29.

Further increases, if sustained, could assuage the rising concern in the Democratic Party it could lose its narrow congressional majorities in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which would torpedo Biden's legislative agenda.

In a positive sign for Democratic enthusiasm, Biden's approval rating within his own party rose to 82% from 75% the prior week. Only 15% of Republicans approve of his job in office.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 381 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Early voting in Ohio begins despite ongoing fight over U.S. congressional map

    Early voting began in Ohio on Tuesday for the May 3 primary elections, all but ensuring that voters will pick their candidates for the U.S. Congress using a Republican-backed congressional map despite ongoing litigation over its legality. The state Supreme Court in January threw out a previous iteration of the map, ruling that it violated a state constitutional provision barring congressional districts drawn to benefit one party over another, a practice known as gerrymandering. In response, the Republican-controlled state redistricting commission, including Republican Governor Mike DeWine, approved a second map last month that made some changes but still gave the party an edge.

  • Biden expands federal efforts to understand, treat long Covid

    President Joe Biden issued a presidential memorandum Tuesday to accelerate research efforts into the causes and treatment of long Covid.

  • Major UN climate change report: 5 key takeaways

    The new United Nations climate report provides insights into what needs to be done to avert some of the worst impacts of global warming. Between the lines: The key findings in the report that dropped yesterday are stark, but are not all doom and gloom. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFirst: In the most jarring finding, researchers concluded that to meet the Paris Agreement’s targets — holding warming to “well below” 2°C, while w

  • Early voting begins in Ohio for 2022 primary election

    Early voting starts today for the 2022 Ohio primary election.Why it matters: Scheduled for May 3, the primary ballot features a combination of local issues and high-profile statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate that could shape our state's political leaning for years to come.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: This election cycle has already seen its share of political mayhem thanks to a never-ending redistrict

  • Carmelo Anthony Awarded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy As Social Justice Champion

    The honor recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission.

  • Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation

    A Georgia law enforcement agency would have authority to investigate election crimes under the latest voting regulation approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature after former President Donald Trump made repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud. Over the objections of Democrats, Republicans in the state House and Senate voted on Monday to give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation authority to probe alleged wrongdoing that could affect the outcome of an election. The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's signature to become law.

  • Ted Baker puts itself up for sale after takeover interest

    Ted Baker has launched a formal sale process after rejecting a series of 'unsolicited' takeover bids.

  • Cruz endorses Josh Mandel in Ohio's crowded Senate primary

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel on Monday in the heated Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, a potentially critical campaign boost just as early voting is set to begin in the Midwestern battleground. Cruz's decision could be particularly valuable among conservative voters in the absence of an endorsement in the race by Donald Trump, who has yet to weigh in despite candidates working hard to woo him — and he may not. Cruz, who sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 that Trump won and may run again in 2024, is one of the highest-profile Republicans in the Senate.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Roger Ng’s 1MDB Bribery Case Goes to Jury

    (Bloomberg) -- The fate of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, who is accused of conspiring to loot billions of dollars from Malaysian wealth fund 1MDB, is now in the jury’s hands.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hint

  • AP PHOTOS on Day 40: Ukrainians grieve, attend funerals

    The grisly images of battered bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha.

  • Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes

    Voters in California’s sprawling farm belt will fill a congressional seat Tuesday left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned in the middle of his term to lead former President Donald Trump’s fledgling media company. The special election in the Republican-leaning 22nd District has been largely ignored as national Democrats and Republicans fixate on midterm elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. The seat in the state’s Central Valley — sometimes called the nation's salad bowl because of its agricultural production — is expected to stay in Republican hands.

  • The Cost of Gas Is Sky High. Oil Execs Will Face Questions About Price Gouging.

    Oil company executives will appear at a Congressional hearing this week as consumers across the country are seeing record gas prices at the pump.

  • Nicki Minaj Texts Doja Cat to Congratulate Her on Her Grammys Win

    "You really really really really really really really deserve it," she wrote.

  • Ukraine urges Europe to cut ‘blood money’ payments to Russia amid fears of massacres worse than Bucha

    Number of victims may be even higher in Borodyanka, says president Zelensky

  • Germany faces steep recession if Russian oil and gas halted - banks

    Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday. Europe's largest economy is heavily dependent upon Russia for energy, and nations banks echoed concerns over possible energy disruption expressed by big names in industry in recent days. Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said in his role as president of Germany's BDB bank lobby that banks expected sharply slower growth this year of around 2% due to the war in Ukraine.

  • Newest tank-killing Switchblade drones headed to Ukraine from U.S., defense secretary says

    Newest tank-killing Switchblade drones headed to Ukraine from U.S., defense secretary says

  • Opinion | War Crimes Charges Could Help Putin, Not Hurt Him

    Allegations of atrocities in formerly Russian-held towns could feed the narrative that helps keep Putin in power.

  • A detailed timeline undermining Russia's claim that the massacre in Bucha was a Ukrainian hoax

    Russia says its forces couldn't have committed atrocities in Bucha, but an analysis of the evidence shows why that's false.

  • Twitter Cannot Handle Justin Bieber’s Huge Floppy Suit at the Grammys

    Twitter truly cannot handle Justin Bieber's massive suit at the 2022 Grammys, and everyone thinks he's paying tribute to David Byrne.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Almost Got Married in Vegas Once Before — But Called It Off Thanks to Her Mom

    Prior to tying the knot with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian considered walking down the aisle in Las Vegas with ex Scott Disick