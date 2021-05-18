  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden's refusal to criticize Israel killing civilians undermines his pledge to prioritize human rights

John Haltiwanger
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden arrives at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

  • Progressives and rights groups are calling out Biden over his response to Israel.

  • Biden has refrained from criticizing Israel over its approach to renewed fighting with Hamas.

  • Critics say Biden's approach undermines his pledge to prioritize human rights.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden has refused to explicitly criticize Israel as it's pummeled Gaza with airstrikes over the past week - killing dozens of Palestinian civilians in the process - and rights groups and some Democrats in Congress say it undermines his pledge to have a foreign policy centered on human rights.

Biden's approach to the renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas over the past week has not marked a major departure from how past US presidents responded to flare ups in the Middle East conflict. The president has repeatedly touted Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas attacks, while ripping into the Palestinian militant group for firing rockets toward civilian areas in Israel. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, have been killed by the rocket attacks, per CBS News.

But Biden hasn't publicly criticized Israel over its tactics in the fighting or the mounting number of civilian deaths in Gaza amid the offensive, which has included at least 61 children, according to Gaza Health Ministry. The death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 212 people.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International on Monday said Israel's strikes exhibit "shocking disregard" for Palestinian civilians and "may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity."

Gaza
Palestinians carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a house belonging to the Al-Tanani family, that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Abdel Kareem Hana/Associated Press

Biden has also refrained from addressing the central, underlying causes of the violence - Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, the economy-crippling blockade on Gaza, and efforts to push Palestinians out of East Jerusalem. Top rights groups have characterized Israel's treatment of Palestinians as a form of apartheid.

As Biden maintains the status quo, the conversation on Israel in Washington has changed. Democratic lawmakers are increasingly calling for a more nuanced approach to US-Israel relations. And critics are pushing Biden break from the tradition of unwavering support and call out Israel when it oversteps.

"That's what's missing in the statements coming from President Biden: You don't hear the words 'Palestinians deserve human rights, that Palestinians deserve to exist, that Palestinians deserve to live freely, that children need to be safe and secure,'" Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib said during an MSNBC interview on Monday.

"It's shocking, the hypocrisy of us saying that we need to be stewards of human rights, except for Palestinians," Tlaib went on to say. "I hope that my president, our president, speaks up and speaks truth about what exactly is happening, because I know they know."

Tlaib accused Biden of "taking orders" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the president's "passive language" is "enabling" Israel's government. She urged Biden to "speak out against this violence in a very aggressive way that holds Netanyahu and his leadership accountable."

After an Israeli airstrike on Saturday leveled a Gaza building that housed offices for media outlets like Associated Press and Al Jazeera, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Biden. The New York Democrat excoriated the Biden administration for delaying the push a ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from releasing a statement that would condemn Israel over the Gaza offensive.

"This is happening with the support of the United States. I don't care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. "If the Biden admin can't stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?"

Louis Charbonneau, the UN representative for Human Rights Watch, told Foreign Policy that the Biden administration "undermines its credibility" by not holding Israel to "the same international standard as everyone else."

"U.S. credibility depends on an even-handed application of human rights rules and international law for everyone, allies and enemies alike," Charbonneau said.

Human rights groups are also raising concerns about Biden's uncritical approach, particularly due to the fact the US gives Israel roughly $3.8 billion in military aid per year.

"Hard for the Biden administration to claim a foreign policy grounded in human rights if it makes no effort to monitor how Israeli security forces are using US weapons and assistance," Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said in a tweet last week.

Gaza
Heavy smoke and fire surround Al-Sharouk tower as it collapses during an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City on May 12, 2021. Qusay Dawud/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers and rights groups have also raised alarm about the Biden administration's plans to move forward with a $735 million sale of smart bombs (precision-guided weapons) to Israel.

"Biden's approval of a $735 million offensive arms sale to Israel in the midst of violations of human rights and international humanitarian law perpetrated by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups directly undermines his commitment to upholding human rights around the world," Philippe Nassif, the advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International USA, said in a statement. "By supplying weapons that could be used to commit war crimes, the U.S. government is taking the risk of further fueling attacks against civilians and seeing more people killed or injured by U.S.-made weapons."

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in a statement on Monday said it would be "appalling" for Biden to move ahead with the sale. "We should be standing unequivocally and consistently on the side of human rights," Omar said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The US government is getting serious about UFOs. This is why

    Sightings reported by the military include objects that seem to defy our understanding of physics

  • Biden faces pressure from progressives over Israel, Palestine conflict

    As the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues to intensify, progressives in the Democratic Party are criticizing the Biden administration's response to the conflict. Weijia Jiang has the details.

  • Democrats urge Biden to forcefully call for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

    President Biden is facing criticism from his own party over his response to the violence between Israel and Hamas. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Israel, Hamas trade new attacks

    Israel and Hamas ignored President Joe Biden’s support for a ceasefire. In new attacks one rocket killed at least two Thai workers in southern Israel, according to Israeli police. Palestinians went on strike across the region protesting Israel’s military action.

  • U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • Israel-Gaza violence again shows Middle East conflict not just a ‘real-estate dispute’

    President Joe Biden needs a Middle East peace plan, but this cycle of violence won't end without equality for Palestinians and Jews.

  • 21 details you might have missed in the series finale of 'Game of Thrones'

    HBO brought its hit drama to an end with the eighth season finale, "The Iron Throne." See our breakdown of the epic 80-minute episode here.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like alright, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • Snow made from wastewater? A ski club near Yellowstone is working on making it happen

    “We’re just trying to recycle.”

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million in bitcoin from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline

  • Sussex Royal loses its lustre as Duke and Duchess call in the liquidators

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally liquidated one of their sole-remaining British companies, marking the final nail in the coffin for Sussex Royal. Documents filed with Companies House revealed that MWX Trading confirmed on May 5 that it was winding up and a liquidator was appointed on May 14. The couple established the company in August 2019, naming their lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, as its secretary and Natalie Campbell, who worked for their charitable foundation Sussex Royal, as director. They registered it at Companies House and used the business to apply for trademarks. Ms Campbell and Mr Tyrrell were later replaced by James Holt, the couple’s former head of communications who was recently appointed executive director of their Archewell Foundation and is relocating to the US. The Duke and Duchess are also in the process of liquidating the company formerly known as Sussex Royal, The Telegraph understands. When the couple announced they were stepping back from their roles as working members of the Royal family they were told they could no longer use the name, and so changed it last July to MWX Foundation. Despite reports suggesting that MWX stood for Markle Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor, using the X from Sussex, sources claimed the name was just created from random letters and had no special significance. Sussex Royal was announced with much fanfare in July 2019, shortly after it was confirmed that the Sussexes were breaking away from the Royal Foundation, the charitable vehicle they had shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Company accounts revealed last year that it had £99,000 in the bank and would cost £16,000 to wind down. They also showed that the charity was owed £200,000 from an unidentified source. Accounts for the MWX Foundation, of which the Duke remains sole director, reveal that the £200,000 has now been repaid. The moves to formally wind up both companies come as the Sussexes continue to sign lucrative deals with business partners in the US via their new US-based Archewell Foundation, most recently announcing a partnership with consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble.

  • US envoy: Fear of Taliban conquering Kabul are overblown

    Predictions that the Taliban will quickly overrun Afghan government forces and conquer Kabul once U.S. and coalition forces have fully withdrawn are unduly pessimistic, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday. “I personally believe that the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken,” Zalmay Khalilzad told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose members expressed deep worry that President Joe Biden's decision to fully withdraw by September will lead to chaos and intensified civil war.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster