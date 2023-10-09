Biden's response to Hamas terror attack was weak. US needs strong leadership to support allies.

The horrendous terrorist attack against Israel this weekend by Hamas terrorists underscores the vital need for strong leaders in the United States who will stand by our allies.

That is all the more important given the presidential election next year. Who will lead the U.S. matters more than ever given the turmoil around the world.

This is Israel’s equivalent of our 9/11 (and is even more devastating given Israel’s much smaller population), with at least 700 killed and thousands injured. At least nine Americans were killed in the Hamas attack.

If you haven’t watched some of the many awful videos of these terrorists wreaking havoc on civilians, including women, children and the elderly, you should. More than 100 civilians and soldiers were taken hostage, and who knows what their fate will be.

It’s easy to say “stand with Israel,” but there’s good reason to question what many of our politicians actually mean by saying these words.

Democrats equivocate on condemnation of Hamas attack

For instance, President Joe Biden erred in his initial response to the attack. The Biden administration’s Office of Palestinian Affairs called on Israel “to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks.” It later deleted that post.

And rather than issue the first statement himself, Biden’s National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson stated: “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism.”

Biden later expressed his support for Israel, but it should have come from him right away. The president is already getting serious backlash given the timing of this attack, for good reason. It was just weeks ago that the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion in Iranian assets in exchange for American hostages.

The White House claims that money can go only toward humanitarian means. That's hogwash. All money is fungible.

Iran is clearly behind these attacks, as a hater of Israel and a backer of Hamas. Hamas terrorists have outright credited Iran for its assistance.

Other Democrats, like Michigan's U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (who’s never been a friend to Israel), issued statements equating losses in Palestine with those in Israel. Others like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have called for an “immediate ceasefire and de-escalation,” indicating they don’t support Israel’s justified efforts in rooting out the terrorists from Gaza.

Then there’s responses like the one from my governor in Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, who issued this embarrassingly wishy-washy statement that managed to say nothing: “I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent. My heart is with all those impacted. We need peace in this region.”

Hours later, when the polling probably started to look bad, she followed up with a more direct post.

Republicans can't let our allies down

This attack happened just after Republicans created unnecessary chaos by ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. The House is effectively without a GOP leader in charge, at a time when leadership is a must.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, in organizing the coup, has essentially turned the House over to the Democratic minority leader, whose caucus is full of folks who don’t fully support Israel.

Americans also should pay close attention to how Republican presidential candidates handle their response. As some in the GOP are bowing to populist demands that America isolate itself from involvement in Ukraine, it's of utmost importance that Republicans nominate a candidate who understands what's at stake in Israel.

Over the weekend, both former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley came out strongly against the Hamas terrorists. Haley is absolutely correct in saying the U.S. should see the attack as not just against Israel, but also against American interests.

There was no equivocation in her response to the terrorists, in telling Israel to “finish them.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump reacted in part by calling out “hummus” at a campaign event.

It’s true that America faces many of its own challenges now, including a border that is way too open, even to those who may wish us harm.

That is not an excuse to abandon our allies when they need us most. If the U.S. shows weakness or careless disregard – or elects officials who do – it will be to our country’s peril.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

