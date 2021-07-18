Biden's rules: Will they encourage competition?

The Week Staff
·3 min read
President Biden.
President Biden. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

A sweeping executive order signed by President Biden aims to restore more competitive balance to a slew of American industries, from health care to farming to tech, said Jeff Stein at The Washington Post. The signing last week follows the prescriptions of "a new generation of economists" who have moved antitrust policy reform from "the liberal fringe" to the mainstream of the Democratic agenda. Containing 72 initiatives, the order blames corporate consolidation for higher consumer prices, stagnant wages, and reduced advantages for workers. Not surprisingly, "the most impactful part of the order relates to Silicon Valley," including recommendations that regulators strictly scrutinize acquisitions by major tech companies and set firmer guidelines around user surveillance and data gathering. But other consumer-focused initiatives include allowing imports of cheaper drugs from Canada and clearer labeling on prices for broadband service.

This is "the most concerted effort in recent times" to "tilt the playing field toward workers," said Neil Irwin at The New York Times. Look, for instance, at the provisions asking regulators to bar unnecessary occupational licensing requirements and limit noncompete agreements, now so pervasive that even "sandwich shops and hair salons" use them. The White House is finally challenging the proliferation of corporate "indignities," said Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times, for example making airlines refund fees "when baggage is delayed or when the plane's Wi-Fi is broken." Another no-brainer order ends the silly practice of having to go see a specialist to obtain a hearing aid. This is only "scratching the surface of all the ways businesses take advantage of their customers, but it's a start."

Yes, we can all agree on the hearing aids, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial, but the main effect of these orders will be to "make big business bigger." Packaged together with some genuinely pro-competitive measures, this is a collection of rules to enhance government power. Biden points to Teddy Roosevelt's trust-busting as a model. In reality, Roosevelt's regulation of railroad rates "was among the great policy failures," reducing private investment and service until Congress finally abandoned it in 1980. Closer to the present day, after Obamacare rules went into effect, hospital mergers reached a record pace because only bigger companies "can absorb the regulatory costs."

There may be less here than either proponents or foes see, said Elizabeth Nolan Brown at Reason. The orders use the word "encourage" a lot, because "Biden is wading into territory he doesn't actually have the power to control." The White House will establish a council to monitor the progress, but much of this "executive bloviating is technically toothless." Judges and lawmakers will determine the success of his efforts, said Felix Salmon at Axios, but with this order Biden is trying to set the narrative. His view is that capitalism is endangered by companies that have built "moats" that unfairly insulate their businesses from competition. If that view prevails, it will "inevitably show up in legislation and jurisprudence."

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

Weapons of mass destruction

Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Multiple people shot outside Nationals Park

    Three people were shot outside Nationals Park on Saturday, according to police. The sound of gunshots created panic inside the stadium, where the Washington Nationals were playing the San Diego Padres. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

  • Fauci says he still thinks nature, not Wuhan lab, 'most likely' origin for COVID-19

    The “most likely” origin for COVID-19 is in nature in the absence of any recent “concrete evidence” supporting the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis, according to President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

  • House Republicans create Freedom from Big Tech Caucus to tackle Silicon Valley

    House Republicans formed a Freedom from Big Tech Caucus on Friday to fight to hold tech companies such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon accountable for what they say is monopolistic behavior, online censorship, and cozying up to China.

  • Robert Buckland: Judges have become more restrained since ruling against prorogation of Parliament

    Judges have become more restrained since the backlash against the Supreme Court's ruling against Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament, the Justice Secretary has said. In an article for The Telegraph, Robert Buckland described the legal cases surrounding the prorogation of Parliament in 2019 as "troubling" examples of "political controversies" entering courts. But writing ahead of the introduction of legislation to overhaul the system of judicial review, Mr Buckland said the best solution to

  • Spectators Hide as Multiple Injured in Shooting Outside Nationals Park

    Fans evacuated Nationals Park, in Washington, DC, on July 17, after a shooting incident occurred outside the stadium.In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that at least two people were shot “outside of Nationals Park,” but added that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.” The department said that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”The shooting took place during a Nationals game against the San Diego Padres. The game was suspended, and fans were asked to leave.Footage shared by Michael Jones shows spectators taking cover inside the stadium following the incident. Credit: Michael Jones via Storyful

  • At APEC, TSMC founder attacks efforts to 'on-shore' chip supply chains

    The founder of chip giant TSMC appeared to take a dig at both the United States and China on Friday over their efforts to become self-sufficient at making semiconductors, saying this would drive up costs and limit technological advances. China and the United States, propelled by their trade war and their own security concerns, have been trying to make more of the chips that run everything from smartphones and fridges to missiles, and power the global economy. Both countries are pouring in billions of dollars, leaving Taiwan, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, as well as other makers, caught in the middle as it tries to balance Washington and Beijing.

  • Progressive ad campaign targets Sen. Ron Johnson for saying Jan. 6 riot was "peaceful"

    More than 20 progressive groups are launching an $800,000 ad campaign against Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), highlighting his response to the January 6 Capitol riot, NBC News reports.Why it matters: The 30-second spot attacks Johnson for voting against investigating the riot, and juxtaposes videos of the attack with a clip of Johnson saying “by and large it was a peaceful protest." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJohnson's Senate se

  • Biden Report Card: Inflation surge and DACA decision offset gains

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden battling inflation and congressional stalling on his infrastructure requests.

  • Biden urges Congress to take action after federal judge orders end to new DACA applications

    President Biden is urging Congress to take action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. The judge's ruling bars the Biden administration from approving any new applications for the program, however, the nearly 650,000 people currently protected under DACA will not be impacted. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers has more on the ruling and how it is impacting Congress' agenda as President Biden looks to push forward with his infrastructure plan.

  • Can the UNC System require the COVID vaccine? It’s complicated

    Can NC public colleges and universities require the COVID-19 vaccine for students? And if so, should they? [Editorial]

  • Why 'grow it and don't mow it' is ideal spring gardening tactic

    Leaving your yard untidy and planting native flowers in your garden can have tremendous benefits for pollinators this spring.

  • International group of diplomats undermine Haiti's acting leader

    Diplomats making up the international Core Group, which includes the United States, called on Ariel Henry, the man slated to succeed Jovenel Moïse, to form a new government in Haiti, according to a statement released on Saturday.Why it matters: Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed the acting presidency following Moïse’s assassination though he and Henry are two of four who have claimed such power, underscoring the depth of the country’s democratic and political crisis.Get market news

  • Four ways in which Biden’s new child tax credit will impact inequality

    The US federal government’s $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden signed on March 11 will temporarily expand the child tax credit. This credit, currently pegged at up to $2,000 a year per child until they turn 17, will instead total $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for kids up to the age of 18 over the next 12 months. Starting in July, the Internal Revenue Service will distribute half this money to most families with children in monthly payments of either $250 or $300 per child.

  • Jen Psaki rejects Fox News reporter Peter Doocy's 'loaded and inaccurate' claim that the White House is 'spying' on Facebook profiles

    "This is publicly open information, people sharing information online, just as you are all reporting information on your news stations," Psaki said.

  • Harris warns Democrats about 'slim' majorities in Congress ahead of 2022

    Vice President Kamala Harris reminded fellow Democrats on Friday about the "slim" majority they carry in the House and Senate ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Georgia county OKs voter purge reforms to stop NAACP lawsuit

    A Georgia county has agreed to create new policies for the eligibility of all voters based on their residency, resolving a lawsuit claiming DeKalb County purged its voter rolls, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The agreement highlights the voting battle being fought in Georgia, which helped President Biden claim victory and gave Democrats control of the Senate. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The lawsuit was f

  • Rise in COVID-19 infections threatens unvaccinated and some hospitals

    Coronavirus infections are rising in the United States, driven by the delta variant and threatening to strain hospitals in areas with low rates of vaccination.

  • Prices are soaring and Americans aren’t happy about it. Don’t worry, the Fed says

    Americans aren't happy about higher inflation and how much it's costing them, but not to worry the Federal Reserve says. Here's why (and why the Fed might be too lax).

  • Alaska Supreme Court says recall campaign to oust governor can proceed

    Political foes of Alaska's Republican governor have legally sufficient grounds to pursue their campaign to oust him from office through a recall election, the state’s highest court ruled on Friday. The campaign to recall Governor Mike Dunleavy, who has about 17 months left in his term, is legal and may proceed, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled. Whether Dunleavy's detractors have made their case that his alleged shortcomings - that he is incompetent and corrupt - justify his removal from office is up to the voters, the court said.

  • In Trump's Jan. 6 recast, attackers become martyrs, heroes

    A cocktail of propaganda, conspiracy theory and disinformation — of the kind intoxicating to the masses in the darkest turns of history — is fueling delusion over the agonies of Jan. 6. The pro-Donald Trump attackers are patriots. Months after the then-president's supporters stormed the Capitol that winter day, Trump and his acolytes are taking this revisionism to a new and dangerous place — one of martyrs and warlike heroes, and of revenge.