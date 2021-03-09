Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on foreign policy at the State Department, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Washington. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021 file photo, Tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" in the port of Wismar, Germany, Thursday, Jan 14, 2021. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The company building a disputed Russian-German subsea pipeline says work on the gas pipeline has resumed, the German news agency dpa reports. Construction on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was resumed late Saturday, dpa reported Sunday. ( Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)
1 / 2

State Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on foreign policy at the State Department, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Washington. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of Democratic accusations that former President Donald Trump was too soft on Russia, the Biden administration is facing Republican criticism of its approach to Moscow.

In particular, Republicans accuse him of not doing enough to halt a gas pipeline to Europe that many believe will give Russia a tool for political influence over energy-dependent Central and East European nations. To make their point, they’ve delayed confirmation of some of Biden’s top national security nominees, including for the CIA and top spots at the State Department.

And, they’re planning to grill Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday.

Although Biden has imposed sanctions on some Russians over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, critics say those are largely redundant measures. And, they have become increasingly vocal over Biden's response to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has not yet included any steps beyond what the Trump administration took in its waning months in office.

“We are deeply concerned that the administration’s strong statements in opposition to the pipeline are not being matched by equally strong actions," four senior Republican congressmen said in a letter to Blinken on Monday. The letter was signed by the top GOP member of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, and the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas.

On the Senate side, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have all weighed in with similar concerns.

Cruz has slapped a hold on Biden's nominee for CIA director, former career diplomat William Burns, over the matter, and is threatening similar holds on nominations of Wendy Sherman and Brian McKeon to be deputy secretaries of state.

“I’ll release my hold when the Biden admin meets its legal obligation to report and sanction the ships and companies building Putin’s pipeline," Cruz said on Twitter. “Follow the law. Stop being soft on Russia.”

While Trump was enamored of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he opposed the pipeline and criticized Germany for supporting the project.

Like the Trump administration before it, the Biden administration believes the pipeline will harm European energy security, particularly for countries in Eastern and Central Europe like Ukraine and Poland, which the pipeline bypasses. U.S. officials have long said they fear Russia will use the pipeline as a political tool against its neighbors.

At the heart of the current complaint is a report that Blinken's State Department sent to Congress last month that added a layer of sanctions to a Russian vessel and the shipowner that had been previously penalized for their work on the pipeline, but did not impose new sanctions on others.

Republicans, and some Democrats, complained that the report was redundant in identifying the pipelaying ship Fortuna and its owner, KVT-RUS. The Trump administration had hit both with sanctions in January.

The Biden administration rejects the criticism, saying it has been clear about penalties for companies involved in the pipeline and that its goal is to bolster European energy security.

“We continue to examine entities involved in potentially sanctionable activity,” the State Department said. “We have been clear that companies risk sanctions if they are involved in Nord Stream 2.”

“The administration’s focus and efforts remain the same: preventing the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which President Biden has called a ‘bad deal’ that divides Europe," it said. “The United States will continue to work with allies and partners, including Germany and Ukraine, to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden joining summit with key Asia-Pacific 'Quad' leaders

    President Joe Biden will join the first-ever meeting of the leaders of Japan, India and Australia on Friday as he seeks greater cooperation with U.S. allies to counter China's strength in the region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. Biden himself has said that he sees cooperation with U.S. allies in the region as a central focus of his strategy to deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

  • Republicans Delay Senate Vote on Biden Interior Pick Over Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans have taken steps to delay the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Interior secretary nominee, citing Deb Haaland’s longstanding opposition to oil and gas development.Senator Steve Daines of Montana and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming have put “holds” on the vote, forcing a Senate debate and a procedural vote. That’s a parliamentary step that will delay but is unlikely to prevent Haaland’s eventual confirmation to lead the Interior Department given her support among Democrats and a handful of Republicans.The move underscores deep opposition from many Senate Republicans over the Biden administration’s plans for managing the nation’s federal lands and waters.Haaland, who would be the first Native American secretary in any president’s cabinet, has been an outspoken critic of fracking, the technique that drove U.S. oil and gas development to record levels, and was an original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution outlining a vision for rapidly decarbonizing the U.S. economy.At her confirmation hearing last month, Haaland downplayed those views, insisting that fossil fuels will play a major role in the U.S. for years to come and emphasizing that if she is confirmed Biden’s policy priorities will take precedence at the Interior Department. That wasn’t enough to assuage Daines or Lummis.“Her record is clear: She opposes pipelines and fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management and wants to ban trapping on public lands,” Daines said. “We must consider the impact she will have on the West.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Longer school days and shorter holidays could be ways to help pupils catch up, says Gavin Williamson

    Longer school days and shorter holidays have not been ruled out, the Education Secretary has said, despite warnings that it could backfire. Gavin Williamson confirmed that changing the dates of the summer holidays and lengthening the school day were all being examined as potential ways to help pupils to catch up on lost learning during the pandemic. He said the Government will look at “transformative” ideas for schools like having a five-term year rather than a three-term year. “We are looking at holidays, we are looking at lengthening the school day, we’re looking at a whole range of measures,” Mr Williamson told Sky News’s Sophie Ridge on Sunday. “There is a whole range of different proposals that we are looking at, whether it is a five-term year, whether it is lengthening the school day,” he told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday. "But also measures such as enhancing the support we give to teachers, supporting them in their professional development, making sure they can be the very best of themselves." The proposals were criticised by the head of Ofsted who said there is “no point adding time here or moving time there” if there is no “groundswell of support” among families for such measures. Amanda Spielman explained that if children fail to turn up for extra terms or summer schools, you could “end up putting a lot of effort into something that doesn’t achieve the objective”. She also said that introducing longer days or shorter holidays could even backfire and end up widening the gaps between children. “If you make changes and people don't embrace those, and some people send their children to school, and others don't, of course the risk is that children who've been who've done reasonably well, who’ve had the support whose parents are most enthusiastic about education perhaps, send their children for the for the extra schooling, and the ones who are least engaged don't,” she told Times Radio. “So you end up widening gaps, not narrowing them. It is really important that however, we as a nation, we try and make sure that the children get enough schooling, to fill the gaps to make sure they get to where they need to be when they need to be, that we do that in a way that children and parents will embrace and take part in.” The Telegraph understands that discussions over shortening the school summer holiday have been led by senior Number 10 officials, who are keen to look at more significant reforms to the education system. In talks over the past few weeks, Downing Street is understood to have raised the issue of shortening the six-week break as well as lengthening the school day. They are said to view fundamental reform as necessary for securing significant additional funding from the Treasury for the coronavirus catch up programme, which Mr Johnson has taken a keen personal interest in. The ideas will be fed into a review being led by Sir Kevan Collins, the Government’s newly appointed education recovery commissioner. It is understood his interim proposals will be made in April, though the full process will last 18 months. Sir Kevan declined to comment when approached yesterday by The Telegraph.

  • Falcons 2021 mock draft: Trade nets Atlanta an All-Pro CB

    With the 2021 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Falcons will need to hit on the majority of their picks and potentially trade down in order to address all of the team's needs.

  • Despite Big F1 Changes Delayed Until 2022, This Season Should Still Be a Blast

    Mercedes will likely dominate Formula 1 again, but the mid-pack battle could be more competitive than last year. And that's saying something.

  • Vaccine passports? Airline industry asks U.S. to develop credentials for travelers

    Leading airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step that the airline industry believes will help revive travel.

  • Trial of George Floyd ‘killer’ halted  as court considers adding murder charge

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been halted while the court considers reinstating an additional third-degree murder charge. Hundreds of protesters had gathered in downtown Minneapolis for the highly anticipated trial which was slated to begin Monday with jury selection. Mr Chauvin faces trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter after he was filmed pinning Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the ground until he became motionless last May. However, Judge Peter Cahill ruled the proceedings would be delayed for at least 24 hours as prosecutors attempt to reinstate an additional third-degree murder charge in the hope of improving their odds of securing a conviction. The delay was triggered by a dispute over whether the jury selection process can move forward before a ruling on whether to reinstate the third-degree murder charge.

  • Falcons select Florida TE in PFF’s latest mock draft

    Adding another pass-catching tight end the caliber of Pitts to the mix would potentially give the Falcons one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL next season.

  • Hockey Culture: How Shandor Alphonso became pioneer as Black NHL official

    Alphonso joins Anson to shine a light on his experience as the second Black NHL official in history and detail his transition from playing to officiating.

  • 'Firefly Lane' Season 2: Everything We Know

    In the immortal words of Tully Hart, "Firefly Lane girls forever!"

  • FBI releases new video of suspect planting bombs before Capitol riot

    The discovery of the two devices outside the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee offices pulled dozens of police away from their usual posts before the riot unfolded.

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • Youths protesting police violence attack Athens precinct

    Greece's prime minister appealed for calm Tuesday night after youths protesting an incident of police violence attacked an Athens police station with firebombs and severely injured one officer. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a statement strongly condemning the violence at the march. “Blind rage leads nowhere,” Mitsotakis said.

  • Pfizer/Valneva Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate Enters Phase II

    Pfizer (PFE) and Valneva are jointly developing a vaccine candidate for Lyme disease. It is the only candidate in clinical development.

  • Why VanEck’s New Meme Stocks ETF Might Not Be Reddit-Worthy

    An exchange-traded fund that tracks an index composed of stocks picked for their popularity on social media launched on March 4 to great acclaim, making a bigger splash on the New York Stock Exchange than BlackRock. The demand for such a product increased during January’s Reddit-fueled GameStop saga, as smaller retail investors sought to democratize the stock market by taking on Wall Street’s finest. VanEck’s newest ETF is based on an index that has actually been around for some time, known as the Buzz NextGen AI U.S. Sentiment Leaders Index.

  • French billionaire Dassault dies in copter crash

    French billionaire Olivier Dassault died Sunday (March 7) in a helicopter crash. He was among the world's 500 richest people, with a fortune valued at 7.15 billion dollars. The 69-year-old was the eldest son of late industrialist Serge Dassault.Namesake firm Dassault Aviation builds Rafale fighters and Falcon business jets. The family also owns France's Le Figaro newspaper. Dassault was once seen as favourite to succeed his father as head of the family's holding. But the role went to a former boss of the aerospace firm instead. Since 2002 Dassault had been a lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party. Paying tribute on Twitter, French president Emmanuel Macron said he was someone who 'never ceased to serve our country'. Police say the private helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where Dassault had a holiday home. The pilot was also killed.

  • NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

    New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed female aides. Joon Kim, who was the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for parts of 2017 and 2018, will join the employment lawyer Anne Clark, in conducting the probe, the attorney general's office said.

  • Panthers should stick with Teddy Bridgewater, two former Carolina QBs say. Here’s why

    “If Coach Rhule wants him to do that, that’s your head coach and you’ve got to get better in the offseason,” Jake Delhomme said. “If a coach told me that, I’d be damned if I didn’t do it.”

  • Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

    Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tons of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean island's west coast. The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but its hull remains intact, according to the local newspaper, L'Express. Police helicopters are helping to remove the diesel fuel and oil lubricant because the ship is stranded in shallow waters inaccessible to tugboats, the newspaper reported.

  • Meghan Markle broke her silence on her father, Thomas Markle Sr. Here's a complete timeline of the drama.

    Meghan Markle addressed her father's pre-wedding paparazzi scandal for the first time in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.