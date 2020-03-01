Biden's South Carolina win gives me hope that Democrats will reject Sanders and beat Trump

On Feb. 4, 2004, I clambered atop my desk in the open floor-plan office of the Wesley Clark for President Campaign. This being somewhat unusual, even in the chaos of a campaign headquarters, the room hushed quickly.

With all the enthusiasm I could muster, I informed the Clark team that we were, starting immediately, all volunteers. Despite placing third in New Hampshire, second in a few other states, and first in the Oklahoma primary, our campaign was dying. Our polls were dropping, and money was drying up; we needed every dime to keep the lights on and the candidate on the road. Staff salaries were being suspended, along with other campaign luxuries, like advertising and field work.

About 10 days ago, I’m guessing a senior staffer at the Joe Biden campaign headquarters was eyeing her desk warily. Things were looking a bit grim. But I wouldn’t be surprised if she jumped up on that thing Sunday with a very different message for the team: “We. Are. Back.”

Heading for the lifeboats just days ago

Presidential campaigns area like small boats in high seas, buffeted by massive waves of political momentum. A candidacy that looks dead in the water in December, like John Kerry’s in the 2004 cycle, can be cruising to the nomination in March. And a smooth sailing front-runner, like Hillary Clinton in 2008, can be capsized by reality when voters start trudging to caucuses in the Iowa winter.

In the 2020 race, Democratic moderates like me were heading for the lifeboats just last week. No one seemed obviously positioned to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders. Though at least two-thirds of Democratic voters were against him, the other candidates were splintering the remaining vote in ways that seemed likely to give him a major lead in pledged delegates.

It’s impossible to overstate how scary that was for many Democrats. We would regard a second Trump term as a catastrophe, with his right-wing demagoguery, bigotry, isolationism, climate denial, contempt for the rule of law, and obsession with loyalty and personal glory threatening our future in unprecedented ways. And when we look at Bernie Sanders, we see Trump’s path back to the White House and the Republicans’ best chance at regaining the House majority.

Joe and Jill Biden at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29, 2020.

If Sanders were to win the nomination, his proud connection to socialism and his 50-year record of extremism would be enough to doom his chances. Add to that his unpopular campaign proposals to double the size of the government, sharply raise middle-class taxes, and take private health insurance from 180 million Americans, and you hand the GOP a deadly arsenal of material to use against both Sanders and other Democrats on the ballot.

But the political winds may have shifted. On Saturday, roughly half of South Carolina Democrats voted for Biden, with Sanders almost 30 points behind. That matters, because it will dampen Sanders’ momentum heading into the massive Super Tuesday primary. And it might get voters in those states to do what the moderate candidates refuse to do: settle on one to carry the banner forward.

Because South Carolina held the first primary with a diverse electorate, it was the first significant test for Sanders, and he failed it. The Vermont senator lost narrowly in Iowa and won by a hair in his neighboring New Hampshire, but both of those electorates are almost entirely white. He won easily in Nevada, which is diverse, but he has always benefited from the undemocratic methods in caucus states. The time-consuming gatherings reward candidates with diehard supporters and penalize those who rely on voters with work or family commitments that might prevent them from spending hours at their polling place.