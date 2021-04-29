  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden's speech signals a larger role for federal government

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The last time a sitting president addressed both chambers of Congress, few Americans had heard of the coronavirus. The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent. The intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in Minneapolis, had not yet become the epicenter of a racial awakening that would shake the world.

The date was Feb. 4, 2020, and President Trump was delivering the final address of what he hoped would be the first of his two terms as president. The “great American comeback” he’d promised when running for president had been achieved, Trump claimed. “The American adventure has only just begun,” he later said.

The last 14 months have been an adventure, to say the least. But for all that has changed since then, President Biden opened his own speech to both chambers of Congress with a refrain strikingly similar to Trump’s. “America is on the move again,” he said, an echo of the dynamism Trump had invoked. It was Biden’s first applause line of the night, only the applause was not as fulsome as it usually tends to be on such occasions, with the president’s party rising in unison at every appointed moment.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that only about a fifth of the House chamber’s seats were filled, with only about 200 people in the audience. The familiar theatrics of a presidential address to Congress — Rep. Joe Wilson’s cry of “You lie” to President Obama in 2009, the female legislators who dressed in suffragette white in 2019 as a rebuke to President Trump — were almost entirely absent, save for the occasional sidelong glance from Sen. Ted Cruz. Heavy security that has been in place ever since the Jan. 6 riot by pro-Trump insurrectionists only added to the evening’s subdued mood.

Joe Biden
President Biden addressing a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. (Melina Mara/Pool via Reuters)

Crowd size was never Biden’s concern during the presidential contest, and he did not seem to mind the House chamber’s especially airy feel on Wednesday night. And though many seats did remain empty, those who sat in the two seats customarily reserved for the House speaker and the vice president was historically significant. For the first time, both were filled by women, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Pelosi made news during Trump’s address in 2020 by theatrically ripping apart a paper copy of the blustery speech he gave as soon as it was done. This time there was only clapping — one old-school Democrat cheering on another.

After that, Biden cheered on the nation. “We all know life can knock us down,” Biden said, “but in America, we never, ever, ever stay down. Americans always get up.” Trump, too, had wanted to be a cheerleader for the nation, but his brand of salesmanship turned out to be an awkward fit for a nation in dire crisis.

The tumult of the last year — lockdowns, protests, a riot in Washington, lines to vote in Atlanta — has presented Biden with an opportunity to enshrine a domestic agenda unlike any proposed by a president in nearly a century. The hallmark of Wednesday’s speech was a $1.8 trillion raft of social programs known as the American Families Plan. It includes money for community college, paid sick leave and child care.

Biden cast his proposals as common-sense fixes that were far more practical than they were ideological: “Good jobs and good schools. Affordable housing. Clean air and clean water,” he said at one point in describing his domestic agenda. “Being able to generate wealth and pass it down through generations.”

Joe Biden
Melina Mara/Pool via Reuters

He described last year’s killing of George Floyd by a police officer at a now infamous Minneapolis location as evidence of “systemic racism that plagues American life.” For the most part, though, he shied away from divisive issues of racial justice, making the kind of class-based appeals that have been a feature of his long career as a U.S. senator. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” he said.

The new $1.8 trillion proposal, called the American Families Plan, comes close on the heels of the far-from-realized American Jobs Plan, which carries a $2.3 trillion price tag. The Biden administration has deemed both to be necessary components of an infrastructure package, even if many aspects of those proposals — billions of dollars allotted for child care, home health aides and paid sick leave — do not meet the commonly accepted definition of infrastructure.

Whereas Trump had championed the private sector, Biden argued that “only government can make” the kinds of investments he envisioned. That was a break with his immediate Republican predecessor and a generation of Democrats who have shied away from articulating a muscular vision of the federal government. The last year, the Biden administration clearly believes, has made Americans more amenable to an assertive Washington than they have been for decades.

If there was any point on which Biden hewed close to Trump, it was in treating China as the nation’s primary opponent. “China and other countries are closing in fast,” he said in describing how in the U.S., federal support of scientific research and development had dropped.

Still, the sticker shock for Biden’s vision is valid, especially when the two unrealized infrastructure proposals are combined with the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Congress ratified in February. The combined cost of all three bills — the already passed American Rescue Plan and the two infrastructure proposals, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan — is $6 trillion, or nearly twice the gross domestic product of Germany.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Biden intends to pay for these proposals by increasing taxes on corporations and individuals making more than $400,000 per year. “We’re going to reward work, not wealth,” he said. But with at least one key Democrat in the Senate coming out against a higher corporate tax rate, the entire edifice could be in peril.

If nothing else, Wednesday’s address signaled Biden’s willingness to stake his entire legacy as president on the two infrastructure proposals. If previous Democratic predecessors feared being labeled profligate liberals, Biden has cast himself as bound not by political ideology but national imperative. He argued on Wednesday, as he has previously, that it was incumbent on his administration to “prove democracy still works. That our government still works — and can deliver for the people.”

The entire address was an obvious rebuke of Trump, whose primary legislative accomplishment was cutting taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals. More intriguing, and perhaps more telling, was Biden’s lack of reference to his former boss, Barack Obama. Obama’s own grand ambitions became mired in efforts at bipartisan outreach, as well as in jockeying between progressives and centrists over how big to go, and how fast. Biden made it clear on Wednesday night that he does not share those concerns.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • President Joe Biden wants to secure protection for Dreamers

    “Immigrants have done so much for America during this pandemic and throughout our history. The country supports immigration reform,” Biden said.

  • Text of Biden's first address to joint session of Congress

    Throughout our history, Presidents have come to this chamber to speak to the Congress, to the nation, and to the world. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.

  • Column: After 100 days, Kamala Harris is a big reason for Biden administration's success

    As the first vice president of color, Kamala Harris fills a void for the Biden administration, connecting with a nation rocked by racial injustice.

  • ‘I really regret it.’ Two plead guilty in altercation during protests last summer.

    Two men who were accused of getting in an altercation with people in a vehicle during an otherwise peaceful protest last summer pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges.

  • Five takeaways from Biden's first big speech to Congress

    The president, on the platform with two women in a joint address for the first time in U.S. history, made a populist pitch for his economic agenda.

  • Biden asks Congress for police reform bill by George Floyd death anniversary

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd - a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer - by the anniversary of his death on May 25. Biden, a Democrat, told a joint session of Congress the reform was broadly supported by the American people, and that he knew Republicans were "engaged in productive discussions" with Democrats. "We need to work together to find a consensus," Biden said.

  • Biden speech: Are Americans happy with Biden's first 100 days?

    Members of our Ask America panel praise Biden's Covid response but call for more bipartisanship.

  • The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist

    Scott, the only Black Republican senator, seized on Biden’s calls earlier in the evening that passage of major police reform could help stamp out institutional racism nationwide. Scott argued that the economy under Republican President Donald Trump boomed, helping to lower unemployment dramatically for Black and Hispanic Americans before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

  • Today in History: April 29th

    On this day in history: Rioting hits Los Angeles after four white officers are acquitted of most charges in beating of Rodney King; Dachau concentration camp liberated; Jerry Seinfeld born. (April 29)

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC

    A man was arrested Tuesday in an assault on a Chinese immigrant who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Jarrod Powell was charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday's attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma, police said. It wasn't clear if Powell, 49, had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

  • Government money seen powering U.S. economy in first quarter

    U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades. The United States' economy is rebounding more quickly compared to its global rivals, thanks to two additional rounds of COVID-19 relief money from Washington as well as easing anxiety over the pandemic, which has boosted domestic demand and allowed services businesses like restaurants and bars to reopen. Though the anticipated pick-up in gross domestic product last quarter would leave output just below its level at the end of 2019, the economy remains at least a couple of years away from fully recovering from the pandemic recession, which started in February 2020.

  • 8 Over-the-Top Travel Experiences for Your First Post-COVID Vacation

    From private islands in the Maldives to a trip around the North Pole, these extravagant escapes are a globe-trotter's dream Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Facebook hid posts calling for PM Modi’s resignation in India 'by mistake'

    Updated at 1.17am IST, Thursday: Facebook comms Andy Stone said the company has restored the posts and is "looking into what happened." Updated at 5.50am IST, Thursday: Facebook says it temporarily blocked the hashtag by "mistake" and "not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it." Facebook has temporarily hidden all posts with the hashtag "ResignModi" in India, days after the U.S. social juggernaut -- along with Twitter -- complied with an order from New Delhi to censor some posts critical of Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Climate change: A small green rock's warning about our future

    A cobble from under the sea tells a story of how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could disappear.

  • FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with Judaism

    FBI announcements in Yiddish encourage Hasidic or "ultra-Orthodox" Jews to report incidents of anti-Semitism. Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesThe FBI wants to hear from Hasidim, or “ultra-Orthodox” Jews. The Hate Crimes Unit said as much when it issued announcements – in both Yiddish and Hebrew – asking Jews to report antisemitic incidents in an outreach campaign launched in April 2021. The campaign follows highly visible antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in recent years, including the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, which left 11 people dead. Hasidic Jews make up the overwhelming majority of Yiddish speakers in the U.S. They number about 320,000 adults, according to Matt Williams, director of the Orthodox Union for Communal Research. Outreach to this community poses distinctive challenges because Hasidic communities can be insular, often seeking to address issues from education to sexual assault without involving outsiders. As someone who has written about Jews and the FBI, I am not surprised that the FBI now wants to address antisemitism. But the FBI has a complicated history with Jews. It is a past that suggests the FBI has loved the idea of Judaism as a religion, but not necessarily American Jews themselves. Cold War embrace Officially founded in 1935, the FBI was designed to take on domestic crime and surveillance. By the late 1940s, driven by Cold War ideals, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover bolstered an image of the U.S. as religious and moral as opposed to its enemy – an atheistic, immoral Soviet Union. Embracing Judaism as good, lawful and American was strategic. During his prepared remarks at a 1947 House Un-American Activities Committee hearing, Hoover called communism an “evil work” and “a cause that is alien to the religion of Christ and Judaism.” He believed that the U.S. had a superior moral foundation – a religious one – and that communism was built on nothing but human iniquity. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (right) is presented a medal in 1953 for his efforts to fight communism in the U.S. William J. Smith/AP Claiming for the U.S. a “Judeo-Christian” heritage, as became popular in the 1950s, supported the Cold War cause in another way too. It subtly referred to both God and democracy, and implied that both were on the side of Americans. Instead of merely emphasizing Christianity, the phrase also allowed Hoover and others to tout what they perceived as the U.S.‘s religious tolerance and inclusiveness. Since many Christians imagined Judaism as a precursor to Christianity, Judaism could signal diversity and democracy without seeming foreign. In practice, this meant that references to Judaism were not about anything distinctively Jewish but rather about what people thought it shared with Christianity, like the Ten Commandments. Anti-Jewish prejudice But there was a complication to the FBI’s embrace of Judaism. By the 1950s, U.S. Jews had a long history with the political left, including support of the Socialist and Communist parties, which the FBI saw as threats. “Communists have been, still are, and always will be a menace to freedom, to democratic ideals, to the worship of God and to the American way of life,” Hoover told the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1947. FBI officials and records associated Jews with communism. An American Jewish Committee document from this period reported that the FBI estimated that 50% to 60% of U.S. communists were Jews. These accusations and investigations had sometimes devastating effects. The Jewish actor Philip Loeb died by suicide after he was blacklisted from Hollywood and investigated by the FBI and could no longer work to support his disabled son. He overdosed on barbiturates in a New York hotel room. Days later, the FBI cleared him of being a member of the Communist Party. Internal FBI workings also demonstrated assumptions about Jews and communism as well as strategic sympathy to anti-Jewish prejudice. When an informant told agent Jack Levine that all Jews were communists, Levine was instructed to keep it out of his written report so that the bias could not discredit the informant. It did not appear to concern the FBI that the bias meant the informant might not be truthful. Visitors mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images The FBI today is hardly the same organization that it was during the Cold War, but its sympathies for Judaism do have historical resonance. In 1958, bombers dynamited The Temple, the synagogue of the oldest Jewish congregation in Atlanta. The blast killed no one but caused at least US$100,000 in damage. President Eisenhower told Hoover to send the FBI to investigate, and Hoover quickly complied, even though it may not have been under the FBI’s jurisdiction. Hoover saw the bombing as an attack on religion, and so it was an attack on the country. With this history in mind, Yiddish and Hebrew announcements soliciting information from Jewish religious communities should come as no surprise – especially because some antisemitic attacks in the U.S. have taken place in religious spaces. For many, the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh looks like an attack on America because it is an attack on Judaism, even on religion. Outreach to Hasidim – the American Jews who look the most religious – has become one way the FBI wants to stop those attacks. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sarah Imhoff, Indiana University. Read more:A scholar of American anti-Semitism explains the hate symbols present during the US Capitol riotPresident Trump revives J. Edgar Hoover’s tyrannical playbook Sarah Imhoff does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Feds release videos showing Jan. 6 police assault

    Federal authorities released videos Wednesday showing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, being attacked with a chemical spray as the pro-Trump mob descended on the building. (April 28)

  • Ships steer clear as oil spill clean-up continues off China's Qingdao port

    Ships steered clear of A Symphony on Thursday as an oil spill clean-up in the Yellow Sea near the Chinese port city of Qingdao continued, two days after a collision between the tanker and a bulk vessel in thick fog. A preliminary study estimated about 500 tonnes (3,420 barrels) of oil had been spilled but this needs to be assessed further, a Shandong Maritime Safety Administration official who declined to be identified told Reuters by phone on Wednesday. The Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony was at anchor off Qingdao port with a cargo of around a million barrels of bitumen mix on board when it was involved in the collision with shipping vessel Sea Justice on Tuesday.