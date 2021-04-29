'On the move': Biden urges Congress to turn 'crisis' into 'opportunity'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Egan
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden painted a nation on the mend, recovering from the pandemic but still in need of a boost from the federal government, in his first address to Congress on Wednesday as he seeks to shift his focus beyond the coronavirus pandemic nearly 100 days into his administration.

Biden said he was there to speak to Congress not just of "crisis" but of "opportunity," pitching $4 trillion of ambitious investments in the American economy and social safety-net programs that he argued were necessary to compete on the global stage and would reduce deficits in the long run.

"We’re in a great inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back. We have to build back better," Biden said, echoing his campaign slogan.

Biden unveiled his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.8 trillion package that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and expanded access to child care. It is the second phase of Biden's two-part push to boost the economy, following the $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package, which he announced last month.

Biden said he would ask corporations and the wealthiest Americans to "pay their fair share" in order to fund his economic agenda, arguing that the pandemic put on a spotlight on inequality in the country as millions of people lost their jobs while CEO salaries continued to increase and billionaires saw their net worths rise.

"My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked," Biden said, promising not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year. "It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle-out."

Biden, who campaigned in part on a promise to restore public trust in government, touted the American Rescue plan, vaccination rollouts and his economic proposals as proof of a functioning democracy, adding that autocracies around the globe, including China, were betting that U.S. would be too divided to pass his sweeping agenda.

"Can our democracy deliver on the most pressing needs of our people? Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate and fears that have pulled us apart?," Biden said.

"It’s time we remembered that 'We the People' are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force we have no control over."

Image: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US.. Capitol on April 28, 202 (Chip Somodevilla / AFP - Getty Images)
Image: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US.. Capitol on April 28, 202 (Chip Somodevilla / AFP - Getty Images)

The joint address typically takes place within a president’s first few weeks in office, but was delayed until the end of April this year as the White House navigated logistical hurdles due the pandemic.

Ultimately only around 200 people were allowed in the House chamber for the speech, far fewer than the usual 1,600 attendees. Attendees sat socially distanced and were required to wear masks.

Wednesday also marked the first time in U.S. history that two women — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — were seated behind the president during an address to Congress. Biden acknowledged the historic moment as he took the podium, saying "it’s about time."

Biden's speech is a new stage of legislative challenges for the president. Democrats passed his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package without Republican support, and now must decide what to do with his newest round of requests.

Biden already faces opposition from Republican lawmakers and some moderate Democrats over his proposal to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to fund his proposed programs. With an evenly divided Senate and a thin majority in the House, Biden faces an uphill battle in Congress.

While his speech largely focused on his economic proposals, Biden also ran through a number of other legislative items including a $15 minimum wage, voting rights, gun reform, immigration reform and lowering prescription drug costs, gently encouraging Republicans to work with him to address these issues.

Biden faced pressure from some liberals to throw more of his political capital behind some of these items, but he has made clear that his focus is on his massive economic proposals and a goal to sign the first piece by the end of summer.

Biden pushed Congress to address the costs of prescription drugs — but notably left the proposal out of his American Families Plan.

"I don't want to become confrontational, but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of Democratic colleagues and close the loopholes required in background check purchases of guns," Biden said.

Biden also used his speech — which is not called a State of the Union address because it is an inauguration year — to call on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act by the anniversary of Floyd's murder next month, setting a deadline for the first time.

Recommended Stories

  • 'America is on the move again,' Biden will say in first speech before Congress

    On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will tell Congress the U.S. must prove that democracy and government 'still work.'

  • Biden calls for sweeping changes as U.S. emerges from pandemic

    Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, pared down by pandemic precautions, in a prime-time appearance Wednesday to promote a bold domestic agenda.

  • Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back. Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times. Biden noted that the economy has gained some 1.3 million new jobs in the first few months of his administration — more than any in the first 100 days of any presidency.

  • Biden speech: Are Americans happy with Biden's first 100 days?

    Members of our Ask America panel praise Biden's Covid response but call for more bipartisanship.

  • How Joe Biden's speech to Congress differs from past presidential addresses

    Things will look a lot different during the annual presidential address, from COVID-19 guidelines to history being made behind the podium.

  • Kamala Harris to Become First VP With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

    On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds New York announced that Harris will become the first VP to earn the wax-figure treatment in honor of her first 100 days in office.

  • New report finds 169 percent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the first quarter

    New York City had the sharpest increase, with a 223 percent hike, according to the compilation.

  • Fact check: Biden didn't say July 4 celebrations may be canceled if people don't get COVID vaccinations

    Social media posts claiming President Biden could cancel Fourth of July celebrations if Americans refuse vaccinations are false.

  • The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist

    Scott, the only Black Republican senator, seized on Biden’s calls earlier in the evening that passage of major police reform could help stamp out institutional racism nationwide. Scott argued that the economy under Republican President Donald Trump boomed, helping to lower unemployment dramatically for Black and Hispanic Americans before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

  • Hennepin County Board rejects resolution condemning use of chemical weapons and less-lethal projectiles

    The Hennepin County Board narrowly defeated a resolution Tuesday to condemn the use of chemical weapons and less-lethal projectiles by law enforcement officers against demonstrators. Those who voted against it said it was only a symbolic gesture because the County Board has no authority over the Sheriff's Office. The resolution, offered by Commissioners Irene Fernando and Marion Greene, didn't ...

  • Biden tells transgender Americans ‘your president has your back’

    President Biden called on Congress to get the Equality Act legislation to his desk to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

  • In charts: How India has become the global epicentre of the Covid pandemic

    More than two fifths of the world's Covid cases are now being reported from India as the country becomes the epicentre of the global virus pandemic. Figures on Tuesday marked the darkest day in India's battle against the coronavirus. Cases have increased five-fold since the start of April, with no sign of levelling off. India recorded just over 360,000 cases on Tuesday – the largest number recorded by a single country throughout the pandemic. It also reported 3,293 deaths, also a new record, taking the toll since the pandemic began to over 200,000. Despite the recent surge in cases and deaths, India still ranks fourth in total deaths behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

  • Biden flanked by two women as he addresses Congress in historic first

    Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi sit behind the president, in a measure of progress for gender equality in the US Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice-President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi look on. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images When Joe Biden gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, viewers were treated to a historic first – the sight of two women, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi, seated behind the president. Biden began his speech by thanking “Madam speaker” and, in particular, “Madam vice-president”. “No president has ever said those words, and it’s about time,” he said. Harris, the first female, Black and south Asian vice-president, and Pelosi, the first female House speaker, took up their positions as Biden reflected on the first 99 days of his presidency and laid out his vision for the 1362 days to come. Their presence demonstrated a measure of progress in the quest for gender equality in the US – even if Harris and Pelosi were flanking an aging white, male president – and Harris, in particular, proved a contrast to the past four years, which saw Donald Trump willed on by a bewitched Mike Pence. When asked about the significance of two women sitting behind the president for the address, Harris told reporters it was “normal.” Biden used the speech, which came on the eve of his 100th day in office on Thursday, to address the state of the Covid pandemic, and push the $2tn infrastructure plan he unveiled at the end of March. Viewers saw Harris and Pelosi rise to their feet repeatedly during Biden’s address to applaud – something Pelosi largely avoided during Trump’s speeches to Congress. Biden, as vice-president, spent eight years seated behind Barack Obama as the latter addressed joint sessions of Congress, with Harris assuming Biden’s former seat for the first time on Wednesday. Pelosi has plenty of experience in these settings, having served as speaker of the House since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. In 2019 her parental-style clapping of Donald Trump during his State of the Union address became a viral moment, while a year later she was lauded by the left after she tore up a copy of Trump’s speech. A president’s first address to Congress is usually an extravagant affair, witnessed by hundreds of guests, but the Covid pandemic means the audience was scaled back for Biden’s speech – from 1,600 guests to 200. Only one member of the supreme court – Chief Justice John Roberts – was invited, and members of Congress were told not to bring guests.

  • ‘Part of the fabric’: Democrats say Biden’s sweeping changes will be hard to undo

    The 46th president is taking more steps to expand the government’s role in public life than any U.S. leader since LBJ.

  • How To Watch and Stream President Biden’s Address to Congress

    All major networks will carry the speech. On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress from the House chamber to talk about his administration’s first 100 days in office as well as his plans for the future. The address will take place at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and every major broadcast and cable network will carry the speech. Biden’s address with likely include updates on COVID vaccines, as well as further initiatives to help the country recover financially in the wake of the pandemic. There are multiple ways to watch – most of which are easy and free. NBC/MSNBC MSNBC will begin special coverage at 8 p.m. ET, while NBC will start their regular coverage at 9. You can stream the speech for free on NBC News NOW and NBC’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. ABC ABC and ABC News Live will have special coverage of the address. If you have a provider account, you can access the coverage on abc.com or the ABC app. ABC News Live will begin streaming coverage at 7 p.m. ET with a two hour special.. FOX The address will be streamed on Fox News Digital. There will also be a live blog on FoxNews.com free to access. And if you’re interested, Fox will also be hosting some special coverage after the speech with “Fox Nation Presents: Joint Address Reaction” hosted by Final Thought’s Tomi Lahren at 10 p.m. ET. CBS In addition to watching on the network, you can watch on CBSN on the network’s website, and also on any mobile or streaming device. CBSNews.com will also be providing live updates. CNN CNN will provide special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET, and viewers can stream the address live on CNN.com‘s homepage as well as CNN’s apps on Android and iPhone. The network won’t require a cable log-in for the address, so you don’t have to worry about that. You can also view it on CNNgo. The special address will also be available on demand to subscribers with cable. The website will also have live coverage. Read original story How To Watch and Stream President Biden’s Address to Congress At TheWrap

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Meghan McCain Shares Pic of Daughter, 6 Months, Watching Mom and Grandma on The View : 'Girl Power'

    Meghan McCain previously told PEOPLE that her daughter Liberty Sage is a "clone" of grandma Cindy McCain

  • U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots after Iranian boats come close

    It was the second tense encounter in less than a month in the Persian Gulf between Iranian and U.S. vessels.

  • 7 local and regional celebrities and their brush with law

    No one is perfect, and your favourite celebrities, contrary to what you might think, are included.

  • Biden's $1.8 trillion plan: Raise taxes on rich to fund education, child care

    He is also expected to announce an extension to the expanded child care tax benefit as part of his American Families Plan.