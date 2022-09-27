Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
93
COLLEEN LONG
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food.

The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition.

“The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in a memo outlining the White House strategy. “Yet, food insecurity and diet-related diseases are largely preventable, if we prioritize the health of the nation.”

Biden is hosting a conference this week on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced the U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years. It led to a greatly expanded food stamps program and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing women with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance.

Over the years, cuts to federal programs coupled with stigmas over welfare and big changes to how food and farming systems are run have prompted declines in access to food.

Biden, a Democrat, is hoping this week's conference is similarly transformative. But the goal of Nixon, a Republican, also was “to put an end to hunger in America for all time.”

And yet 10% of U.S. households in 2021 suffered food insecurity, meaning they were uncertain they could get enough food to feed themselves or their families because they lacked money or resources for food, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

To succeed, Biden needs buy-in from the private sector and an increasingly partisan Congress. Some of the goals sound reminiscent of former first lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative to tackle childhood obesity and promote healthy eating. The conference also will highlight the need for access to better, healthier food and exercise.

Biden said in his memo that over the past 50 years, “we have learned so much more about nutrition and the role that healthy eating plays in how our kids perform in the classroom and about nutrition and its linkages to disease prevention.”

Under to the White House plan, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligibility would be expanded, children would get better access to free meals, and summer benefits would be extended to more schoolkids. Such changes would require congressional approval.

The other tenets of the strategy include the development of new food packaging to truth-check the “healthy” claims for some products, expanding SNAP incentives to select fruits and vegetables, providing more programs to encourage people to get outside and move, and boosting funding for research.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-How the Biden administration could restrict independent contracting

    The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to unveil a proposed rule in coming weeks that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee, who is entitled to various legal protections, or an independent contractor has shifted over the last decade, as businesses have faced an increasing number of lawsuits by workers who claim they were misclassified. Most federal and state labor laws, such as those requiring a minimum wage and overtime pay, prohibiting discrimination or protecting the right to unionize, only apply to a company's employees.

  • Not So Fast, Democrats. Your Blue Wave Might Still Be a Mirage.

    Drew Angerer/GettySo you’re saying there’s a chance? Call it “wishcasting” if you like, but for the first time in a long time, Republicans are starting to see the slimmest ray of hope in midterm polling results.The most conclusive evidence is in the U.S. Senate races that could determine control of the upper chamber.In Nevada, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. After getting off to a rough start in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson is down just 1 point to Lt.

  • Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

    It follows a months-long surveillance operation against the extremist Lev Tahor group in Mexico.

  • Roger Stone lays out plan to invalidate 2020 election in exclusive CNN footage: 'Gonna be really nasty'

    Stone predicted GOP investigations and court battles, but the eventual outcomes were not what he was expecting.

  • White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets

    President Joe Biden announced a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the proposed rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. “You should know the full cost of your ticket right when you're comparison shopping,” Biden said Monday, citing fees charged by airlines to check luggage or to seat families together.

  • Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll

    A recent CBS/YouGov poll found that the majority of registered voters agree with the decision by some GOP governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: These 7 Professions Will Forgive Your Student Debt

    Are you familiar with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program? Federal Student Aid, an office of the United States Department of Education, said on its website that the PSLF Program forgives the...

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate

    Despite its relative lack of pizzazz — and the scant attention it has received as a result — the Laxalt-Cortez Masto contest could very well determine control of the Senate next year,

  • Column: Why 'RINOs' would fare better in the Senate midterms than Trump's MAGA candidates

    The GOP's hopes in retaking the Senate depend on candidates with little experience and shallow roots in the Republican Party.

  • GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case

    Republicans attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after a judge took the rare step of disputing the administration's claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future, which is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for governor, attorney general and state auditor — Scott Jensen, Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson — said Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud before it became what federal prosecutors last week called the largest pandemic-related fraud in the country. A court statement issued late Friday said the judge “never issued an order” for the state to resume payments, but the department produced a hearing transcript showing the judge threatened to hold one attorney in contempt if the state failed to restore the flow of funds.

  • Manchin surprised by McConnell opposition: ‘You can be a hero one day and a villain the next’

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) admitted Monday that he was caught by surprise when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans decided to oppose his permitting reform bill, which means it will likely fail on the Senate floor this week. Manchin said he expected Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an outspoken progressive, and…

  • Biden skipping Shinzo Abe funeral works ‘in favor for China,' Japanese commentator says

    President Biden's failure to attend Shinzo Abe's state funeral in Japan sends a message of frailty to China, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.

  • Pennsylvania Democrat says having all-octogenarian House leadership has put him at ease about the president running in 2024: 'To me, Joe Biden is young'

    Rep. Brendan Boyle said he's good with an aging Joe Biden running again in 2024 because he sees octogenarian House leaders doing the work regularly.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ): "But despite our apparent differences, Senator McConnell and I have forged a friendship."

    While speaking at an event held by the McConnell Center, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, spoke about her unlikely friendship with Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Although Senator Cinema is a registered Democrat, she is one of the few Democrats who is not always aligned with the Democratic party. One that is rooted in our commonalities, including are pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution, our love for our home states, and a dogged determination on behalf of our constituents.

  • UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian officials meet in Vienna

    The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said he met with his Iranian counterpart in Vienna for talks about an ongoing investigation into manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in Iran. “Dialogue has restarted with Iran on clarification of outstanding safeguards issues,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), tweeted Monday night. Along with the statement, Grossi posted photos of himself, Eslami and other negotiators.

  • Biden to speak on Social Security, Medicare as shortfalls loom and Republicans oppose tax hikes

    Although Medicare and Social Security face long-run financing problems, Democrats and Republicans don't agree on what to do about it.

  • First Singaporean hawker center in the US opens in 14,000-square-foot New York City space

    The first authentic Singaporean hawker center in the U.S. is set to open in New York City on Wednesday. Urban Hawker, a traditional Singaporean food hall that hosts stalls and vendors, opened its doors to its soft opening in Midtown Manhattan at 135 W 50th Street last week. The highly anticipated food hall, which was curated by Singaporean food expert KF Seetoh, will introduce Southeast Asian food culture with 17 vendors to its New York City location on Sept. 28.

  • Typhoon Noru: Five dead as Philippines hit by strongest storm of the year

    Noru, locally called Karding, went through an ‘explosive intensification’ over the open Pacific Ocean

  • Hurricane Ian makes Cuba landfall, forecast to strike Florida as Cat 3

    Ian strengthened overnight and made landfall early Tuesday over western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane. The storm is now forecast to be a major Cat 3 when it makes landfall on Florida’s west coast.