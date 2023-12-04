Biden's student loan relief plan would help borrowers with old loans, ballooning interest

If interest has caused your student loans to balloon, you might be in luck.

Americans who owe more than they initially took out in student loans, and who are low-income or enrolled in plans that align payments to borrowers' income, may be among those eligible for debt relief from the federal government, according to a proposal the Education Department published Monday.

The proposal will face a group of negotiators at a two-day meeting next week, bringing President Joe Biden’s “Plan B” for student debt relief into greater focus. This summer, the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority struck down his first proposal, which would have forgiven as much as $400 billion and affected the overwhelming majority of the nation's student loan borrowers.

Monday's proposal would affect a narrower group of people but could still affect millions.

It could be a very long time before the proposal becomes reality, however, even if the group discussing the options agrees with them. And should they survive the regulatory process, which may not conclude until after next year's presidential election, they likely must also make it past legal challenges that are almost certain to emerge.

Yet if the proposal survives, it could soften the often crippling effects of loan interest for millions of Americans.

“Student loans are supposed to be a bridge to a better life, not a life sentence of endless debt,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Who could get relief?

The Education Department identified several groups of borrowers on Monday who could be eligible for loan forgiveness under the new proposal. They include:

Borrowers affected by interest : For people whose student loans have swelled past the original amount they borrowed because of interest, the department said it would waive up to $20,000 of debt. Those borrowers must also be enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan and have an income that is below $125,000 for a single individual or $250,000 as a household. For people who don't meet those standards, relief could still be possible. The department separately proposed waiving up to $10,000 for borrowers whose amounts have grown because of interest.

Longtime borrowers : Americans who started paying back their undergraduate loans 20 years ago could be eligible for one-time relief that waives their outstanding balance, the department said.

People who haven’t enrolled in forgiveness plans : Borrowers who are eligible for relief plans, such as income-driven repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, but haven’t applied, could still get relief. “The proposal would provide borrowers with the relief they have earned,” the department wrote.

Graduates of predatory colleges: The department also expanded the types of predatory colleges that count for student loan relief.

One group of borrowers not included in the Education Department’s proposal: Those experiencing other hardships, such as a chronic health condition. Instead, it said it has set aside time for the panel meeting next week to discuss those borrowers.

The next round of meetings starts Dec. 11. Negotiators will discuss the department's plan and have to agree, unanimously, on a proposal for it to advance.

