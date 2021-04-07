  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden’s tax and spending plans could dent GDP

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden says his “American Jobs Plan” will create jobs and turbocharge economic growth. Economists aren’t so sure.

An analysis of Biden’s plan by the Penn Wharton Budget Model finds new spending on infrastructure and social programs would actually cause a small decline in GDP. If the plan went into effect with all the new spending and tax increases Biden has called for, it would reduce GDP by 0.9% by 2031, Penn Wharton finds. Wages would decline by 0.7%.

Infrastructure projects often generate a positive return on investment because they improve efficiency and productivity. In the Penn Wharton model, however, GDP drops slightly for two reasons. First, the business tax hikes in the plan would diminish investment. And since tax hikes would only cover part of the plan’s cost, the government would have to borrow to finance the rest. Higher government debt would “crowd out” private investment, which in turn would reduce growth.

There are alternative views. Moody’s Analytics thinks the Biden plan would “result in a stronger economy over the coming decade, with higher GDP, more jobs and lower unemployment.” That analysis forecasts slightly lower growth the first year the plan goes into effect, since tax hikes would reduce investment right away while the benefits of infrastructure spending would take longer to materialize. But within a couple years, the Biden plan would boost GDP by about 1.5 percentage points, Moody’s Analytics predicts.

[Read more: Here's what's in President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan]

Biden and his aides have been touting the Moody's analysis, claiming the Biden plan would help create 19 million jobs by 2030. There has been some controversy about that. The Moody's analysis predicts the economy will gain 16 million jobs without the Biden jobs plan and 18.6 million (rounded to 19 million) with the plan. So it’s really forecasting the Biden plan will help create 2.6 million jobs over a decade. Biden and several advisors have mistakenly implied the plan alone will create 19 million jobs, vastly overstating its likely impact.

Nobody knows for sure, of course. While Biden has released an outline of everything he hopes will be in the plan, Congress hasn’t yet drafted legislation and whatever passes, if anything, won’t be Biden’s plan exactly. Biden, for instance, wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, but that probably won’t happen because a few Democrats think 28% is too high, and all Dems will probably need to vote for a plan that will get no Republican backing. Democrats may also have to water down or remove some parts of the plan that aren’t strictly infrastructure, such as several provisions on health care.

Vehicles drive along the FDR Drive in New York, part of the city&#39;s aging infrastructure, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans. Republicans oppose Biden&#39;s American Jobs Plan as big taxes, big spending and big government. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Vehicles drive along the FDR Drive in New York, part of the city's aging infrastructure, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans. Republicans oppose Biden's American Jobs Plan as big taxes, big spending and big government. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Once there is draft legislation, there will be more analysis of its likely effects by the Congressional Budget Office and other organizations, along with vigorous efforts by supporters and critics to praise and discredit the plan. If the plan does pass in some form, there will almost certainly be unforeseen economic disruptions during the next several years that change the outlook for how much it’s likely to accomplish. No plan survives contact with the enemy, and that includes well-intentioned efforts to boost the economy.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

Read more:

Get the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • 'The fault line is inequality': JPMorgan's Dimon calls on fixing America's 'self-inflicted' problems

    'The good news is that this is fixable,' writes JPMorgan's CEO in his annual letter.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner: 'I've always worked at companies where I have fun'

    Michael Eisner is re-entering public-company life after a decade and a half away from it. Eisner, the chairman of The Topps Company, agreed to take the trading card maker public through a deal with investor Jason Mudrick's SPAC.

  • ‘Our national debt is fiscally impossible to ever pay back’: Heritage Capital President

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record highs

    Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after a mild day of equity market moves, with the S&P 500 and Dow pulling back just slightly from record levels.

  • The richest person in every U.S. state after the latest billionaire boom

    Using data from billionaire lists compiled and updated by Bloomberg and Forbes, Yahoo Finance mapped the richest person in each U.S. state.

  • 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits

    For decades New York's bankers and fund managers have accepted the city's high tax rates as a part of working in the world's premier financial capital. But with plans afoot to raise rates as part of a New York state budget agreement, some financiers are exploring exits, emboldened by a pandemic that has illustrated how working on Wall Street may no longer mean working from Wall Street. A proposal making its way through New York's state legislature would have top New York City earners paying up to 15.73% in combined state and city taxes.

  • CVC Offers About $21 Billion in Toshiba Buyout Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has offered about 5,000 yen per share to buy out Toshiba Corp., according to an executive at the Japanese conglomerate.Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.An offer of 5,000 yen would represent a 31% premium to Toshiba’s closing price on Tuesday, before news of the bid emerged. CVC’s proposal doesn’t currently include any other funds, the executive said.Toshiba hasn’t yet discussed CVC’s offer with Effissimo Capital Management, the Singapore-based fund that ranks as its biggest shareholder, the executive said.The Japanese company confirmed earlier Wednesday that it had received a preliminary offer from CVC, without revealing the level of the bid. Toshiba said it will carefully assess the proposal and make further disclosures when necessary. The company’s shares surged 18%, the daily limit, in Tokyo on the news.CVC’s offer, which sets the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years, comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with context from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Coinbase’s Nasdaq Listing Fuels Frenzy in Korean Crypto Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The upcoming Nasdaq listing of Coinbase Global Inc. has fueled a frenzy among Korea investors to pile into the nation’s cryptocurrency stocks, making a broker with a minority stake in a local crypto exchange the best-performing large stock year-to-date.Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. has gained more than 210% so far this year, the best performance among Kospi stocks with more than $1 billion in market value. The brokerage owns a 6.15% stake in Dunamu, which operates the leading South Korean crypto exchange Upbit, according to its regulatory filing in February.At least for now, Hanwha Investment appears to be Korea’s biggest beneficiary of the latest optimism on digital currencies, fueled by Coinbase’s move to directly list on Nasdaq and speculations that Dunamu can make a similar move as cryptocurrencies become more mainstream.The Herald Business Newspaper reported on Mar. 30 that Dunamu is exploring a possible listing on the Nasdaq. Later in the same week, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, set the date for its trading debut to April 14. Since March, Hanwha Investment’s shares have more than doubled.Other shareholders in Dunamu have also soared this year. Woori Technology Investment Co. has surged about 140% while Kakao Corp. has gained 38%. Each holds about an 8% stake in Dunamu, according to the crypto exchange operator’s latest regulatory filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees U.S. economic boom through 2023

    JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday the United States could be in store for an economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated and federal spending continues. "I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE (quantitative easing), a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom," Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders published on the bank's website. As head of the biggest U.S. bank, Dimon is widely seen as the face of America's banking sector, and he used the letter to share his views on the country's economic health and to press for policies to help address inequality and improve the criminal justice system.

  • Family of Calif. Man Who Died After Taco-Eating Contest at Minor League Baseball Game Sues for Negligence

    Dana Hutchings, 41, died on August 13, 2019, after choking on food during an eating competition at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs Biden's infrastructure plan, supports 'a rise in the corporate tax rate'

    Biden's plan would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, something the Amazon CEO says the company supports.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bureaucracy is 'crippling' the US and hindering progress

    "Take 10 small business owners out to lunch and ask them what they need to do to meet local, state and federal regulations, and you will understand."

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.