Biden's Tour Poster Gives Major Coachella Vibes And We Can't Stop Laughing

It looks like President Joe Biden is trying to remind people his summer speaking tour is the hottest ticket in town.

The president seemed to be inspired by the music world while promoting his upcoming campaign events in a glossy Twitter post made on Monday.

Biden invited people to the second leg of his “Investing in America” tour writing, “This summer, we’re back on the road to invest in America” under a sherbet-hued poster with bold chunks of names and a small landscape at the bottom.

For concert fans, the sunset backdrop and blocky text seemed like a clear nod to the annual Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Even the little illustration on the bottom looked like a take of the iconic festival announcements, but instead of palm trees and a ferris wheel, the poster featured a Biden campaign sign with a bustling factory in the distance.

This summer, we're back on the road to invest in America. pic.twitter.com/mddhf0O2ET — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2023

People couldn’t wait to point out the likeness online.

“LMFAOOOOOOO not the federal coachella,” one person laughed.

“Dark Brandon headlining Coachella,” someone else posted, referencing the president’s widely-memed alter-ego.

Others seemed exasperated by the announcement’s hip patina. Likely feeling worn out by conservatives’ recent slate of Supreme Court wins, Washington Post journalist Chris Kelly wrote, “I wish they would fight for us with the same vigor that the fascists fight against us. But no, let’s mock up Coachella posters instead.”

“Music festival culture is getting out of hand,” shared another Twitter user, whose handle was CoachellaAngel.

Biden announced his three week cross-country tour in late June.

President Joe Biden attends a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 9.

While on the road, the president and allies are hoping to convince voters his “Investing In America” agenda has lifted up the economy, “creating jobs and opportunity in every corner of the country.”

He’ll be joined by Democratic leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and President Clinton’s former chief of staff John Podesta.

The second leg of Biden’s “Investing In America” tour officially kicked off last week and will visit swing states like Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and more over the coming weeks.

See the best tweets about Biden-chella below.

LMFAOOOOOOO not the federal coachella https://t.co/H4LoTjG7iX — PICKY PRINCE$$$ (@lyssadimes) July 3, 2023

I wish they would fight for us with the same vigor that the fascists fight against us. But no, let’s mock up Coachella posters instead https://t.co/LDpv7jU4Og — Chris Kelly (@leninstomb) July 3, 2023

That Coachella template doing rounds in the White House. https://t.co/kU5TCiZZSu — Uncommon | (@zignotzag_) July 3, 2023

Your Coachella age is HANG ON A MINUTE https://t.co/mAVBAbNonB — Raziq Rauf (@RAZIQRAUF) July 3, 2023

This is hilarious. I can imagine the moment the idea came up to make the announcement in the style of a Coachella poster was like omg yes. https://t.co/Wm2nbwBVeKpic.twitter.com/VWoiNUsGB4 — Youlike (@MelikeYzzz) July 3, 2023

2024 coachella setlist looks craaazy https://t.co/dpp53WkxWS — HypOhNo (@oh_hyp) July 3, 2023

Music festival culture is getting out of hand 😂 https://t.co/K98mlmVNvA — Angel Chavez 🇲🇽 (@CoachellaAngel) July 3, 2023

man this year's coachella fell off https://t.co/YsiT3ciRVC — chloe (@ky0_wimble) July 3, 2023

i’m frame this shit or make it into a magnet just like i would the coachella poster, too 💀 WHAT IS THIS OMG 💀 https://t.co/Q86TPH2Qt7 — king khy (@Khyrughh) July 3, 2023

