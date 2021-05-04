Bidens tower over Carters in viral photo: 'How is this real'

During their trip to Georgia last week, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their residence in Plains, Ga. It was their first in-person get-together since Biden took office. The release of the image of the current and former presidents and first ladies begged two obvious questions: Are the Bidens giants? Or are the Carters tiny?

