Bidens tower over Carters in viral photo: 'How is this real'

The Week

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night. The Bidens and the Carters at the Carter home in Georgia, last week: @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/uz4yGsfAc1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 4, 2021 Due to some combination of photo perspective, camera lens, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) More stories from theweek.comBiden's self-imposed ceiling5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy