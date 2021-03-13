Biden's trans agenda met with growing backlash in US as Republican governors block reforms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signs the first state bill in the US this year to ban transgender athletes from competing on female sports teams - AP
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signs the first state bill in the US this year to ban transgender athletes from competing on female sports teams - AP

President Joe Biden’s transgender agenda is encountering a growing backlash across the US, with the latest move seeing Mississippi‘s governor ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams.

Republican governor Tate Reeves this week signed a bill requiring the state’s schools to designate teams by sex assigned at birth, saying it would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”

Mississippi is one of more than 20 states proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors as conservative lawmakers push back against an executive order issued by Mr Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

The president's push to expand transgender rights has deeply divided Republicans and liberals and has become a key political flashpoint.

Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor&#39;s mansion to the Capitol in Pierre - AP
Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre - AP

Senate Republicans have raised the topic repeatedly during confirmation hearings, with Senator Rand Paul questioning Rachel Levine, the administration’s nominee for assistant health secretary, on transgender medical treatments.

Supporters of bills such as the one in Mississippi argue that transgender girls, because they were born male, are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female. Opponents say such proposals violate federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination as well as rulings by the US Supreme Court.

Alliance Defending Freedom praised the new bill. “When we ignore science and biological reality, female athletes lose medals, podium spots, public recognition, and opportunities to compete,” Christiana Holcomb, an attorney for ADF, said in a statement.

Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ civil rights organisation Human Rights Campaign, countered that he believed it could lead to more bullying of transgender people.

“This law is a solution in search of a problem, and legislators in Mississippi have not provided any examples of Mississippi transgender athletes gaming the system for a competitive advantage because none exist,” Mr David said.

Stephanie Marty demonstrates against a proposed ban on transgender girls and women from female sports leagues outside the South Dakota governor&#39;s mansion - AP
Stephanie Marty demonstrates against a proposed ban on transgender girls and women from female sports leagues outside the South Dakota governor's mansion - AP

Lawyers were in a US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal last week arguing against federal mandates that would violate conscience rights and force hospitals and doctors to perform gender-transition surgeries, including on minors, against their religious beliefs.

The culture war seems to be a winning issue for Republicans, said Dan Cox, the director of the American Enterprise Institute's Survey Center on American Life.

"On the Democratic side, however, this is not an issue that really excites the base," Mr Cox told Axios. "But on the right, I think these issues are really, really salient, so it tends to fire up folks disproportionately on the right than the left."

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi first state to pass limits on transgender athletes in 2021 after governor signs bill

    The governor signed the law as expected on Thursday.

  • Mississippi governor signs bill banning trans athletes from school sports

    Proponents say they are protecting women's sports, but LGBTQ advocates say the law could open up trans youth to more harassment and violence.

  • Not all psychopaths are criminals – some psychopathic traits are actually linked to success

    Some psychopathic traits can lead to success, at least in the short term. Man in suit via www.shutterstock.com.Tom Skeyhill was an acclaimed Australian war hero, known as “the blind solider-poet.” During the monumental World War I battle of Gallipoli, he was a flag signaler, among the most dangerous of all positions. After being blinded when a bomb shell detonated at his feet, he was transferred out. After the war he penned a popular book of poetry about his combat experience. He toured Australia and the United States, reciting his poetry to rapt audiences. President Theodore Roosevelt appeared on stage with him and said, “I am prouder to be on the stage with Tom Skeyhill than with any other man I know.” His blindness suddenly disappeared following a medical procedure in America. But, according to biographer Jeff Brownrigg, Skeyhill wasn’t what he seemed. The poet had, in fact, faked his blindness to escape danger. That’s not all. After a drunken performance, he blamed his slurred speech on an unverifiable war injury. He claimed to have met Lenin and Mussolini (there is no evidence that he did), and spoke of his extensive battle experience at Gallipoli, when he had been there for only eight days. You have to be pretty bold to spin those kinds of self-aggrandizing lies and to carry it off as long as Skeyhill did. Although he never received a formal psychological examination (at least to our knowledge), we suspect that most contemporary researchers would have little trouble recognizing him as a classic case of psychopathic personality, or psychopathy. What’s more, Skeyhill embodied many elements of a controversial condition sometimes called successful psychopathy. Despite the popular perception, most psychopaths aren’t coldblooded or psychotic killers. Many of them live successfully among the rest of us, using their personality traits to get what they want in life, often at the expense of others. All psychopaths are criminals if you look for them only behind bars Psychopathy is not easily defined, but most psychologists view it as a personality disorder characterized by superficial charm conjoined with profound dishonesty, callousness, guiltlessness and poor impulse control. According to some estimates, psychopathy is found in about one percent of the general population, and for reasons that are poorly understood, most psychopaths are male. That number probably doesn’t capture the full number of people with some degree of psychopathy. Data suggest that psychopathic traits lie on a continuum, so some individuals possess marked psychopathic traits but don’t fulfill the criteria for full-blown psychopathy. Not surprisingly, psychopathic individuals are more likely than other people to commit crimes. They almost always understand that their actions are morally wrong – it just doesn’t bother them. Contrary to popular belief, only a minority are violent. Because researchers tend to seek out psychopaths where they can locate them in plentiful numbers, much research on the condition has taken place in prisons and jails. That’s why until fairly recently, the lion’s share of theory and research on psychopathy focused on decidedly unsuccessful individuals – such as convicted criminals. But a lot of people on the psychopathic continuum aren’t in jail or prison. In fact, some individuals may be able to use psychopathic traits, like boldness, to achieve professional success. A profoundly disturbed core The very existence of successful psychopathy has been controversial, perhaps in part because many scholars insist they have never seen it. Some say the concept is illogical, with others going so far as to term it an oxymoron. Successful psychopathy is a controversial idea, but it’s not a new one. In 1941, American psychiatrist Hervey Cleckley was among the first to highlight this paradoxical condition in his classic book “The Mask of Sanity.” According to Cleckley, the psychopath is a hybrid creature, donning an engaging veil of normalcy that conceals an emotionally impoverished and profoundly disturbed core. In Cleckley’s eyes, psychopaths are charming, self-centered, dishonest, guiltless and callous people who lead aimless lives devoid of deep interpersonal attachments. But Cleckley also alluded to the possibility that some psychopathic individuals are successful interpersonally and occupationally, at least in the short term. In a 1946 article, he wrote that the typical psychopath will have often: outstripped 20 rival salesmen over a period of 6 months, or married the most desirable girl in town, or, in a first venture into politics, got himself elected into the state legislature. Charming, aggressive and looking out for number one In 1977, Catherine Widom published a study about “noninstitutionalized psychopaths.” To find these individuals, she placed an advertisement in underground Boston newspapers calling for “charming, aggressive, carefree people who are impulsively irresponsible but are good at handling people and looking out for number one.” The individuals she recruited exhibited a personality profile similar to those of incarcerated psychopaths, and about two-thirds of them had been arrested. What’s the difference between the psychopaths who get arrested and the ones who don’t? Research from Adrian Raine, now at the University of Pennsylvania, conducted in the 1990s sheds some light. Raine and his colleagues recruited men from temporary employment agencies in the Los Angeles area. After first identifying those who met the criteria for psychopathy, they compared the 13 participants who had been convicted of one or more crimes with the 26 who had not. Raine provisionally regarded these 26 men as successful psychopaths. Each man gave a videotaped speech about his personal flaws. Raine and his colleagues found that the men they considered successful psychopaths displayed significantly greater heart rate increases, suggesting an increase in social anxiety. These men also performed better on a task requiring them to modulate their impulses. The bottom line: having a modicum of social anxiety and impulse control may explain why some psychopathic people manage to stay out of trouble. The psychopath at the stock exchange More recently, some researchers, ourselves included, have speculated that people with pronounced psychopathic traits may be found disproportionately in certain professional niches, such as politics, business, law enforcement, firefighting, special operations military services and high-risk sports. Most of those with psychopathic traits probably aren’t classic “psychopaths,” but nonetheless exhibit many features of the condition. Perhaps their social poise, charisma, audacity, adventurousness and emotional resilience lends them a performance edge over the rest of us when it comes to high-stakes settings. As Canadian psychologist Robert Hare, the world’s premier psychopathy expert, quipped, “If I weren’t studying psychopaths in prison, I’d do it at the stock exchange.” Our lab at Emory University, and that of our collaborators at Florida State University, are investigating whether some psychopathic traits, such as boldness, predispose to certain successful behaviors. What do we mean by boldness? It encompasses poise and charm, physical risk-taking and emotional resilience, and it is a trait that is well-represented in many widely used psychopathy measures. For instance, in studies on college students and people in the general community, we have found that boldness is modestly tied to impulsive heroic behaviors, such as intervening in emergencies. It’s also linked to a higher likelihood of assuming leadership and management positions, and to certain professions, such as law enforcement, firefighting and dangerous sports. Want to be president? Having some psychopathic traits could help There’s one job in particular in which boldness may make a difference: president of the United States. In a study of the 42 American presidents up to and including George W. Bush, we asked biographers and other experts to complete a detailed set of personality items – including items assessing boldness – about the president of their expertise. Then, we connected these data with independent surveys of presidential performance by prominent historians. We found that boldness was positively, although modestly, associated with better overall presidential performance. And several specific facets of such performance, such as crisis management, agenda setting and public persuasiveness, were associated with boldness too. This may be something to keep in mind the next time you see presidential candidates talk about how bold they’ll be in the White House. Theodore Roosevelt, the boldest of them all. National Archives and Records Administration In an interesting coincidence, the boldest president in our study was the one who said he was proud to share a stage with Tom Skeyhill. Theodore Roosevelt was described by a recent biographer as possessing a “robust, forceful, naturalistic, bombastic, teeth-clapping, animal-skinning, keen-eyed, avalanche-like persona.” The boldest presidents were not necessarily extreme or pathological on this dimension, but boldness was markedly elevated relative to the average person. Although boldness was tied to some successful actions, we generally found that other psychopathic features, such as callousness and poor impulse control, were unrelated or negatively related to professional success. Boldness may be associated with certain positive life outcomes, but full-fledged psychopathy generally is not. Where’s the line between success and criminality? Could psychopathic traits be adaptive? Few investigators have explored this “Goldilocks” hypothesis. Moreover, we know surprisingly little about how psychopathic traits forecast real-world behavior over extended stretches of time. The charm of the psychopath is shallow and superficial. With that in mind, we would argue that boldness and allied traits may be linked to successful behaviors in the short term, but that their effectiveness almost always fizzles out in the long term. After all, Tom Skeyhill was able to fool people for only so long.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Lie detectors and the lying liars who use themPsychopaths versus sociopaths: what is the difference?Looking for psychopaths in all the wrong places: fMRI in court The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Tom Brady on top: Ranking the starting NFC South quarterbacks heading into free agency

    Let's review where each team stands at the game's most important position heading into free agency by ranking the starters and potential starters for each.

  • The Cam Newton signing is exactly what the Patriots needed. Don’t listen to anything different.

    Re-signing Cam Newton is a shrewd move. There's no denying it.

  • Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken “Directly In Over A Year”

    William and Harry’s rift has made it “very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

  • Team New Zealand hit top gear to level America's Cup at 3-3

    Holders Team New Zealand roared back to beat Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in the 36th America's Cup match off the coast of Auckland on Saturday, after the Italian challengers dominated the day's opening race. TNZ hit speeds of over 40 knots in the second race to cross the line in 27 minutes and 27 seconds, a minute and 41 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa, to the delight of most of the roughly 15,000 fans on the quay and some 2,000 spectator boats. "That was a good one, to have the boat speed like that," TNZ flight controller Blair Tuke said.

  • US Army reservist charged in Capitol riot was a Nazi sympathizer who sported a 'Hitler mustache' to work, federal prosecutors reveal

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli a US Army reservist, was well-known by co-workers as a "white supremacist," according to new evidence from Capitol riot prosecutors.

  • 16 design details you probably missed on 'WandaVision'

    The series kicked off phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans were quick to notice all the Easter eggs and theories hidden in the set.

  • Iranian government orders teachers to identify children of persecuted Baha'i minority

    The Iranian government is ordering teachers to identify children of the persecuted Baha'i minority to convert them to Islam, leaked documents show. The move forms part of a plan to intensify the monitoring and suppression of the Baha’i people, one of the most persecuted religious minorities in the world. Local authorities in the city of Sari, in the northern province of Mazandaran, plan to “conduct strict controls” on Baha’i people and track “their operations”, according to a new directive given to officials. Children are specifically singled out, with teachers directed to “identify Baha’i students” and “bring them into Islam”. “Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights,” said Diane Ala’i, the Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Natins in Geneva. The Baháʼí faith originated in Iran during the 19th century, but now has an estimated six million followers around the world. According to the UN there are about 350,000 Baha'i in the Islamic Republic, making them the country’s biggest religious minority, but they are considered heretical by the Iranian regime.

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting Asian woman faces hate crime charges, CA cops say

    “I just felt completely helpless in the whole situation.”

  • 17 Dems flip on notifying ICE if illegal immigrants purchase guns

    17 Democrats who favored notifying ICE if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun now oppose it; gun rights activist Colion Noir reacts.

  • Every anti-trans bill US lawmakers introduced this year, from banning medication to jail time for doctors

    This year, 28 states will vote on bills to curb the rights of transgender adults and children, covering medication access, sports, and bathrooms.

  • Hubble Eyes Planet That’s Had Multiple Atmospheres

    Using the Hubble telescope, astronomers have discovered an exoplanet that has likely had two, completely distinct atmospheres in its lifetime. The post Hubble Eyes Planet That’s Had Multiple Atmospheres appeared first on Nerdist.

  • He helped Trump bring American hostages home. Now he's working for Biden.

    As one of the few political appointees from the Trump era that President Biden has chosen to keep in place, Roger Carstens appears to enjoy the trust of the current administration, and friends, colleagues and the families of Americans held overseas say he has been a relentless advocate for hostages and their families.

  • Actress strips at Cesar Awards to protest France's COVID-19 strategy

    French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees.

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • On the 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, activists take stock of the 'Say Her Name' protests

    One year since 26-year-old emergency room technician Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville, Ky., police, her family, friends and supporters continue to work to keep her name top of mind.

  • Police to enforce lockdown in central Indian city as infections surge

    About 3,000 police will be deployed to enforce a week-long curfew and lockdown in the central Indian city of Nagpur from Monday after a 60% jump in coronavirus cases there, officials said. The commercial and logistics hub in Maharashtra state will be the first Indian city to go back into a wholesale lockdown since authorities lifted nationwide curbs in June last year. Officers will be watching traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and checking that most offices and shops, apart from groceries and pharmacies, stay closed, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, board over tweets

    New legal troubles for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his board of directors.A shareholder lawsuit was filed, claiming Musk and his board have violated his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter habits.The lawsuit unsealed Thursday claims Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May that Tesla's stock price was "too high" and the failure of Tesla board's to monitor his tweets as required by the SEC settlement - have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.The shareholder complaint seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk agreed to give up the chairman role and have his tweets monitored as part of the SEC settlement stemming from a controversial tweet in August 2018, when he claimed he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private.That set off a war of words between the SEC and Musk, which ended in Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million in civil fines as part of the settlement.But Musk's reputation since then has soared with investors, along with his company's stock price. Shares of Tesla have rocketed six-fold over the past year, giving it a market value that's more than General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota - combined.