Biden's transition team to begin meeting with federal officials: executive director

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden holds videoconference meeting with U.S Conference of Mayors at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden's team will begin meeting with federal government officials to discuss the pandemic response, national security and other issues after a U.S. agency gave the go-ahead for the formal transition on Monday, a transition official said.

"In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies," Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

