Biden's U.N. nominee vows to curb China's "authoritarian agenda"

Pamela Falk

United Nations — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's pick to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday "that effective diplomacy means more than shaking hands and staging photo ops." In Thomas-Greenfield's prepared testimony at her confirmation hearing, released in advance to CBS News, she vows to work closely not only with America's foreign partners, but to "develop a strong partnership" with lawmakers in Washington to push a unified agenda.

President-elect Joe Biden listens as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24, 2020. / Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
President-elect Joe Biden listens as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 24, 2020. / Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP

The U.S. will take over the rotating presidency of the 15-nation U.N. Security Council for the month of March, allowing President Biden and his new secretary of state and U.N. ambassador to pursue U.S. objectives by setting the agenda for the global powers on the Council. They'll use that opportunity, in part, to try to reverse the Trump administration's antagonistic approach to global affairs.

"If Linda Thomas-Greenfield is confirmed, she can expect a very warm welcome from other ambassadors at the United Nations," Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group, told CBS News. "America's allies at the U.N. really want to start working constructively with the U.S. on climate change and COVID-19 after the tensions of the Trump era."

U.S. priorities

In her testimony to the Senate committee, Thomas-Greenfield lays out three areas of importance:

"First: Our leadership must be rooted in our core values: support for democracy, respect for universal human rights, and the promotion of peace and security. Second: We must have the courage to insist on reforms that make the U.N. efficient and effective, and the persistence to see reforms through. And third: As U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, I would seek to develop a strong partnership with this committee, which I have had the great pleasure of working with often throughout my career in the Foreign Service."

She also singles out China, stressing that if the U.S. choses to walk away from the international negotiating table on a range of issues, other nations, with very different viewpoints, could fill the void.

"We know China is working across the U.N. system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution — American values. Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch," Thomas-Greenfield says in her prepared remarks.

The agenda, and challenges

If confirmed, Thomas-Greenfield's agenda at U.N. Headquarters will be a full one.

President Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and the U.N.'s World Health Organization, and his interest in negotiating a way back to the Iran nuclear agreement, would all fall squarely on her plate, along with the perennial concerns of addressing mass-hunger and poverty around the world, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She would play a role also in getting the "New START" treaty on nuclear weapons control between the U.S. and Russia formally extended before it lapses on February 5.

In Asia, Mr. Biden has said he hopes to rekindle the stalled nuclear talks with North Korea, and his newly-confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken made one of his first calls on Tuesday to South Korea to further that goal.

Gowan, of the International Crisis Group, noted that Thomas-Greenfield would, "face serious tensions with both Russia and China at the U.N., and Beijing gained a lot of influence at the U.N. in the Trump era."

Both of those countries hold permanent seats on the Security Council, giving them the power to veto resolutions pushed by the U.S., but Thomas-Greenfield was to make it clear on Wednesday that she intends to muster the full power of American diplomacy to work toward U.S. goals.

"When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values, the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being," she was to say.

Life down under relatively normal as Australia keeps COVID-19 cases low with closed borders

Former Homeland Security secretary on Biden's calls to defeat domestic terror

Veterans in "disbelief" over executive order on toxic military base

Latest Stories

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Joe Biden: America's second Catholic president

    The president's views on some hot-button social issues have led to clashes with US Catholic hierarchy.

  • Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticized Iran's hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week's prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems.

  • China seeks details about Chinese crew after tankers seized by Indonesia

    China said on Wednesday it was seeking details about 25 of its nationals who were among 61 crew on two supertankers seized by Indonesia on suspicion of illegally transferring oil. Indonesia said on Sunday it had seized the vessels after they were detected making the transfer from Iranian-flagged MT Horse to Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, causing an oil spill. The Indonesian authorities said the seizure was not related to U.S. sanctions, which Washington imposed in a bid to shut off Iran's oil exports in a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Biden announces government's intention to increase total U.S. COVID-19 vaccine orders by 50 percent

    President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration intends to order an additional 100 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The extra 200 million doses, which Biden said should arrive by the summer, would boost the country's supply by about 50 percent to 600 million shots total, meaning that there would be enough shots available to inoculate 300 million people in the coming months without the Food and Drug Administration granting approval for any other vaccine candidates. Pres. Biden says his admin has ordered 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be available by summer, increasing the total number ordered from 400 million to 600 million pic.twitter.com/VFZ3qTmUK9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2021 It's another sign that the government is raising expectations for the vaccine rollout. On Monday, Biden upped the daily vaccination goal from 1 million to 1.5 million throughout his first 100 days in office and suggested that any American who wants a shot could be able to get one by the spring. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver applauded the administration for getting more ambitious, though he noted it could be difficult — impossible, even, unless the shots are approved for children — to find 300 million willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of summer. In practice it's going to be hard to find 300m Americans willing to get vaccinated by Sept. 22. (It's literally impossible until vaccines are approved for children.) And we'll probably eventually mix in some one-dose vaccines. Still, ramping up to 2-2.5m/day is a laudable goal. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Democrats are preparing for a party-line COVID-19 bill, hoping for bipartisan buy-in

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant

    The Philippines has confirmed domestic transmission of the new, highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to abandon a plan to allow some minors to go outside their homes. "Right now, we have local transmission where this individual or these cases with the variant have already infected their community, their family," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told news channel ANC on Tuesday. The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, despite travel bans, new lockdowns and a tightening quarantine measures in dozens of countries, amid concerns it could not only be more transmissible, but deadlier.

  • Schumer Says Impeachment Trial Will Move ‘Quickly,’ Won’t Require Many Witnesses

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday evening that he expects that the impeachment trial of former president Trump will move “relatively quickly” and won’t require many witnesses. “The trial will be done in a way that is fair but … relatively quickly,” Schumer said during an interview with MSNBC that was broadcast Monday night. “I don’t think there’s a need for a whole lot of witnesses,” the New York Democrat said, adding that Democrats will “not let the Republicans be dilatory.” House impeachment managers delivered the single article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate on Monday. House Democrats filed the impeachment article after the Capitol riot on January 6 when Trump supporters forced their way past the Capitol Police and marauded through the halls of Congress. Prior to the violence, which ended with five dead, Trump spoke at a rally in front of the White House and encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had pushed to delay to Senate trial until mid-February to give both the Trump team and Democratic prosecutors time to prepare their arguments. Schumer has said that the impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8. In the impeachment article, Democrats cited the 14th Amendment, which prevents those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. from ever holding public office in the future. If convicted, a separate simple majority vote would be held to determine whether Trump would be barred from running for president in 2024 or any other public office. Some Republicans have criticized what they see as Democrats’ haphazard approach to the impeachment process. Senator Marco Rubio said Trump is entitled to “due process,” and cautioned that “the House doesn’t have much of a record of witnesses because they rammed it through very quickly.” “The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I will do it, because I think it’s really bad for America,” Rubio said.

  • Joe Biden presses Vladimir Putin on poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    Joe Biden challenged Vladimir Putin over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on the heads of US soldiers in Afghanistan, in their first presidential phone call. Mr Biden also raised concerns about Russian "aggression" against Ukraine, and reaffirmed Washington's "strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty." The US president said he was willing to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty for five years. Kremlin officials said documents had been exchanged to extend the pact. Mr Biden also raised concerns over Russian cyber hacking, interference in US elections, and treatment of peaceful protesters. Mr Biden made clear he would "act firmly in defence of our national interest in response to malign actions by Russia," the White House said. The Kremlin said Mr Putin told Mr Biden that he supports "normalisation" of relations between their two countries. Mr Putin "noted that the normalisation of relations between Russia and the United States" would benefit "the entire international community," the Kremlin said.

  • Biden administration has system in place where reporters will not ask president tough questions: Media critic

    Steve Krakauer, editor at Fourth Watch, says 'it shouldn't be contingent' on one reporter to ask Biden tough questions.

  • Wisconsin pharmacist will plead guilty to COVID-19 vaccine sabotage

    Steven Brandenburg, the Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally sabotaging hundreds of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, will plead guilty to two counts of "attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death and bodily injury," the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison. After his arrest, police called Brandenburg, 46, an "admitted conspiracy theorist," and his federal plea agreement bolsters that label. Brandenburg had told his coworkers about his beliefs in "conspiracy theories" and "alternative history" for at least two years, his plea deal says, and he had let it be known he was a skeptic of the Moderna vaccine specifically, and vaccines in general. On the nights of Dec. 24 and 25, he left two batches of the vaccine out of refrigeration for several hours, and the spoiled vaccine was then injected into the arms of 57 people, the Justice Department said. The sabotaged vaccines are not believed to be dangerous, but researchers are checking to see if the lack of refrigeration sapped their efficacy. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorTrump's impeachment lawyer said he thinks 'the facts and the law will speak for themselves'Democrats are preparing for a party-line COVID-19 bill, hoping for bipartisan buy-in

  • Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

    Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening, according to a police report. Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been eating in a tented area at Hillsdale McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery and Public House in Southwest Portland. When the two left, Wheeler said a man, who he did not recognize, approached him — videotaping the mayor and accusing him of dining without wearing a mask.

  • Democrats may try to pass Biden's COVID bill with majority vote: Schumer

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats may try to pass much of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could pass with a majority vote. Biden wants Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal, but many Republicans have balked at the price tag. The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

  • Iran sentences Iranian-American to prison on spying charges

    An Iranian-American has been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on spying charges, despite his family alleging he never had a trial or an opportunity to defend himself. A family spokesman Tuesday confirmed the sentencing of Emad Shargi, the latest dual national to be held in Iran amid tensions with the West. Iran’s judiciary acknowledged the sentence without naming him or saying how many years in prison he'd face.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden news: 200m more Covid vaccine doses on order as only 5 GOP senators back Trump impeachment trial

    Follow the latest updates

  • Exclusive: Hong Kong police obtain financial records of arrested democracy activists

    Hong Kong authorities are scrutinizing the financial records of pro-democracy activists as they crack down on political opposition, according to some activists and a senior bank executive. Six pro-democracy activists told Reuters that Hong Kong police obtained some of their bank records without their consent and questioned them about certain transactions after they were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of subversion under the territory’s national security law. The number of requests for customers’ financial records by Hong Kong police has more than doubled over the past six months or so, an executive at a major retail bank in Hong Kong with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Protesting farmers return to camp after storming Indian fort

    Leaders of a protest movement sought Wednesday to distance themselves from a day of violence when thousands of farmers stormed India's historic Red Fort, the most dramatic moment in two months of demonstrations that have grown into a major challenge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Farmers demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws briefly took over of the 17th-century fort, and images broadcast live on television shocked the nation. In a particularly bold rebuke to Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government, the protesters hoisted a Sikh religious flag.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Trump defender enters political race

    Known to millions around the world for her staunch defence of Trump, now it's her turn to speak for herself.

  • 47 Best Housewarming Gifts to Celebrate a New Home

    Everything they need to put the horrors of moving behind themOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest