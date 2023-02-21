Biden's Ukraine trip amid war used logistics, secrecy

TheStreet.com
¿ 92% of employees want their retirement plans to travel with them from job to job without a rollover or change in plan. "With over $100 billion cashed out every year, and another $1.3 trillion in lost accounts, it's not surprising that employees are unhappy with the current offerings or that the median retirement savings balance is $2,500," the report stated. Add to the mix that just 10% of small and medium plans offer a 401(k) plan and that high costs, regulatory complexity, and fiduciary requirements discourage companies from offering retirement plans to employees, and it's no surprise that 81 million U.S. workers don't have access to a retirement plan, according to Icon.