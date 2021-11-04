Biden's vaccine mandate to be enforced after the New Year, offering U.S. companies relief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccines at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose, David Shepardson and Ahmed Aboulenein
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose, David Shepardson and Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will begin enforcing his mandate that private-sector workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, in a reprieve to companies struggling with labor shortages during the crucial U.S. holiday season.

U.S. officials on Thursday also said a requirement that federal contractors be vaccinated was moved back a month to the same date. Millions of workers in healthcare facilities and nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid will need to get their shots by Jan. 4 as well.

Biden established the requirements to raise vaccination rates and get more people back to work. But in numerous meetings with companies and industry groups representing retailers, logistics companies, construction workers, executives asked the administration to delay the implementation deadline after the New Year, citing concerns about worker shortages.

Employers will also not be required to provide or pay for tests and the rule offers medical and religious exemptions.

Failure to comply with the mandate will result in an approximately $14,000 fine per violation with a scale that increases with several violations, senior administration officials said. They did not offer clarity on whether workers will be fired if they refuse to get the shot or tested.

"It is important to understand that there are still so many workers who are not protected and remain at risk from being seriously ill or dying from COVID-19," said a senior administration official.

The administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden initially set a deadline for 70% of U.S. adults to get at least one shot by July 4, but the White House missed the deadline as it underestimated growing anti-vaccine sentiment in the country fueled by right-wing talk show hosts, anti-vaxxers, online disinformation campaigns and resistance from Republican lawmakers.

Biden announced his mandate in September after his administration's efforts reached a breaking-point as the country was struggling to control the virus spread.

A large swath of the population was refusing to accept free vaccinations despite a major rollout and incentive campaign from the administration involving 42,000 pharmacies, dozens of mass vaccination sites, free rides and free beer.

In many parts of the United States, it worked. Millions lined up for shots, and the vaccination rate increased nationwide with latest data showing 70% of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one shot.

But an average of 1,100 Americans are still dying daily from COVID-19, according to the latest U.S. data, the vast majority of them unvaccinated. The coronavirus has killed more than 745,000 Americans.

The mandate is likely to unleash https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-covid-19-strategy-thwarted-by-anti-vaxxers-delta-variant-2021-07-29 a frenzied legal battle that will hinge on a rarely used law and questions over federal power and authority over healthcare.

"The new emergency temporary standard is well within OSHA's authority under the law...there is a well established legal precedent for OSHA's authority," a senior administration official said, explaining the legal authority of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue the rule.

The mandate will apply to businesses with 100 or more employees and could affect roughly 84 million workers nationwide, the White House estimates. Goldman Sachs economists estimate that as few as 12 million people would be vaccinated as a result of the mandate.

Along with Biden's executive order that requires all federal workers and contractors be vaccinated, the rules cover 100 million people, about two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, the White House estimates.

The rule for healthcare workers covers 17 million employees across 76,000 healthcare facilities even though a majority of them are already vaccinated, data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shows.

The administration estimates the rule will prevent over 250,000 hospitalizations and save thousands of lives during the six months after it is implemented.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, David Shepardson and Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Sanders & Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates: Supreme Court likely to weigh in 'before this pandemic is over'

    Opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates could reach a tipping point that sends workers to settle their differences with employers and governments before the Supreme Court.

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with 100+ employees to take effect Jan 4

    President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees will take effect in two months, on January 4, when these employees will either have to be fully vaccinated or submit weekly COVID-19 tests to their employer and wear a face mask at work. The mandate, which Biden announced over the summer, will apply to some 84 million employees, according to a fact sheet the Biden administration published. It will be enforced through an emergency rule developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

  • Analysis: Wide array of opponents prepare to fight Biden vaccine mandate

    The country's first national COVID-19 vaccine mandate, expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration this week, is likely to unleash a frenzied legal battle that will hinge on a rarely used law and questions over federal power and authority over healthcare. States, companies, trade groups, civil liberty advocates and religious organizations are expected to rush to court with demands to stop the mandate in its tracks. Two dozen Republican state attorneys general have already vowed to use "every legal option" to fight the mandate and 40 Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were preparing their own challenge.

  • Police search for suspect who attempted to lure 13-year-old girl in Jackson

    Police are searching for the suspect who tried to a lure a 13-year-old girl into his car last weekend.

  • U.S. labor costs surge in the third quarter; productivity falls sharply

    Outside the coronavirus distortions in 2020, the jump in labor costs last quarter was the largest since the first quarter of 2014. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast unit labor costs accelerating at a 7.0% pace. The report followed on the heels of news last month that wage growth in the third quarter was the largest on record.

  • Police officers sued for allegedly 'abandoning' man during mental health crisis

    An Illinois man discharged from a hospital during a mental health crisis last year was "abandoned" by police in a parking lot late at night, only to be hit by a car shortly after, suffering traumatic brain injuries, a recent lawsuit alleges. A complaint filed last month in Will County Circuit Court alleges that two officers with the New Lenox, Illinois, police department committed willful and wanton conduct after dropping 24-year-old Qusai Alkafaween off in a dark, empty parking lot shortly before midnight on Dec. 5, 2020. The complaint also alleges that Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox negligently discharged Alkafaween during his mental health crisis when "he was a danger to himself and others and unable to protect himself."

  • 2 children in Texas were given adult COVID-19 vaccines 3 times stronger than what they should have been given, one of their parents said

    Julian Gonzalez said the City of Garland Health Department called the next day to tell him of the mistake in giving his son the wrong shot.

  • WHO Europe chief voices 'grave concern' about COVID rebound

    A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday. Dr. Hans Kluge said case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of “grave concern.” “We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Kluge told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

  • Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of R&B Pioneers The Gap Band, Dead At 73

    The Oklahoman multi-instrumentalist's passing was confirmed by his wife in a Facebook post published today.

  • New Study: Pfizer and Moderna Shots Are Less Effective in People with Lowered Immune Systems

    Pfizer and Moderna shots are less effective in people with weak immune systems, a study finds. Doctors discuss efficacy in the immunocompromised.

  • Child is hit by car after exiting school bus, North Carolina police say

    No charges will be filed until authorities complete their investigation.

  • China envoy defends emissions, criticizes US under Trump

    China is at a “special development stage” that warrants its current status as the world's biggest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, the nation's senior climate negotiator said Tuesday. Xie Zhenhua, a special climate envoy for China, spoke to reporters at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. As a major climate polluter and as the world's second-biggest economy, China has been much talked about, but little seen, at the summit.

  • Steve Nash: Nets would welcome back Kyrie Irving, even if unvaccinated, if New York mandate changes

    Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said he hopes Kyrie Irving "gets vaccinated as soon as possible."

  • Kids ages 5 to 11 can finally get the COVID vaccine. How that could end the U.S. pandemic

    On Tuesday, after months of delays, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, citing clinical trials that found it both safe and more than 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection in kids.

  • Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' joins a long line of horror that plays with Catholic beliefs

    A still from the Netflix series "Midnight Mass." Eike Schroter/NetflixHorror and Catholicism have walked hand in hand on screen for almost a century. From Benjamin Christensen’s 1922 film “Häxan” to Mike Flanagan’s 2021 Netflix series “Midnight Mass,” scary films and television shows have portrayed the Catholic religion in both reverent and shocking ways. “Midnight Mass” incorporates both approaches. Set in a small, mostly Catholic community, the series gives a detailed depiction of everyday Cat

  • COVID vaccines are safe for kids, but we need to prioritize high-risk children

    Amid COVID pandemic, children should get vaccinated not only for their own sake but also for the sake of those around them.

  • Pelosi says paid leave is back in the social spending bill, daring Manchin to tank the popular provision

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to Democrats on Monday that she's asked for 4 weeks of paid leave to be included as negotiations continue.

  • The Latest: Britain's government: 'end of coal is in sight'

    Britain’s government has claimed that the “end of coal is in sight” after 18 countries including Poland, Vietnam and Chile committed for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power. The statement, issued late Wednesday during the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, said more than 40 nations are committing to end all investment in new coal power generation domestically and internationally, as well as rapidly scale up clean power generation. U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was a “milestone moment in our global efforts to tackle climate change.”

  • From vaccines to testing: What travelers need to know before the new US travel system on Nov. 8

    The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

  • CDC: U.S. not considering changing definition of "fully vaccinated"

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "not examining" changing its definition for what it means to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.Driving the news: Walensky had previously said the U.S. "may need to update" its definition after the approval of booster shots. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Be smart: The CDC's website says, "Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of