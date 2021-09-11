Biden's vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster says he will fight “to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, says she is preparing a lawsuit. And J.D. Vance, a conservative running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, is calling on businesses to ignore mandates he describes as Washington's “attempt to bully and coerce citizens."

“Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Biden’s naked authoritarianism," Vance says.

Biden is hardly backing down. In a visit to a school Friday, he accused the governors of being “cavalier” with the health of young Americans, and when asked about foes who would file legal challenges, he retorted, “Have at it.”

The opposition follows Biden's announcement Thursday of a major plan to tame the coronavirus as the highly contagious Delta variant drives 1,500 deaths and 150,000 cases a day. Biden is mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require their employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Another 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be vaccinated, as will all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

The move brought Republican outrage from state capitals, Congress and the campaign trail, including from many who have supported vaccinations and have urged their constituents to take the shots.

“The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying," tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who has promoted the vaccines' safety to his constituents, said, “The right path is built upon explaining, educating and building trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision."

More than 208 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, but some 80 million remain unvaccinated, driving infections. There are now about 300% more new daily COVID-19 infections, about two-and-a-half times the hospitalizations and nearly twice the number of deaths as at the same time last year.

While breakthrough infections do happen among the vaccinated, those cases tend to be far less severe, with the vast majority of deaths and serious illnesses occurring among those who have not received shots.

The pandemic is worsening in many of the states where governors are most loudly protesting the president's actions. South Carolina, for example, is averaging more than 5,000 new cases per day and has the nation’s second-highest infection rate. A hospital system there started canceling elective surgeries this week to free staff to help with a crush of COVID-19 patients.

In a section of Idaho, overwhelmed hospitals have implemented new crisis standards to ration care for patients. And in Georgia, hospitals have been turning away ambulances bringing emergency or ICU patients.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said during his school visit. “This isn’t a game.”

But Republicans and some union officials say the president is overreaching his constitutional authority. They take issue, in particular, with the idea that millions could lose their jobs if they refuse to take the shots.

“That’s a ridiculous choice," said Mississippi Gov. Reeves.

Biden, however, says he's doing what needs to be done to fight resistance that has continued despite months of encouragement and incentives. In his White House speech announcing the new measures, he was visibly frustrated, criticizing the remaining holdouts and accusing some elected officials of "actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19.”

“Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities,” he said.

Court fights are sure to follow in a number of states.

Vaccine mandates are supported by a small majority of Americans. An August poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found majorities support requiring vaccinations for health care workers, teachers at K-12 schools and public-facing workers like those who work in restaurants and stores. Overall, 55% back vaccine mandates for government workers. And about half of working adults favor vaccine mandates at their own workplaces.

But the numbers are deeply polarized, with Democrats far more likely to support mandates than Republicans, who have also been less supportive when it comes to getting shots themselves.

While demand for vaccinations has risen over the summer, a persistent number of Americans have said they have no intention of ever receiving them.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who has held focus groups and worked with the Biden administration to try to combat vaccine hesitance, says that, without further measures, Biden is likely to see vaccinations top out at about 75% of the population.

“The only way to exceed that, which he needs to for herd immunity, is to mandate it,” Luntz said. “It will make a lot of people angry and even more resistant, but those who are simply hesitant will act now. He’s done the best he can under the circumstances.”

Still, many Republicans are unmoving and unforgiving, especially those who are running for office and see the issue as one that could motivate Republican voters to turn out in next year's midterm elections.

Mike Gibbons, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, accused “Joe Biden and his Big Brother administration" of having “crossed into authoritarian territory.”

“The American people have a right to assess the risks and benefits of the vaccine and make the decision on what is best for themselves and their families," he said. “That decision should be made by doctors and the individual, not the government.”

With the midterms coming, Drew McKissick, South Carolina’s GOP chairman, says he imagines Democrats in his state being tied to their party’s “radical liberal” policies.

“South Carolinians don’t take kindly to mandates. They never have,” McKissick said, arguing the national political tenor is “going to put (Democrats) more in a corner.”

But Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who leads the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country, which has also done polling showing support for mandates, said he's not especially concerned about potential political backlash. He argued those who are most likely to be angered by the move are probably already Biden critics.

“Of all the things I worry about in the midterms," he said, “that doesn’t scare me.”

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also dismissed the blowback.

“Yes, we do see some loud vocal opponents of what the president announced yesterday. That’s not a surprise. It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing, it’s sad because, ultimately, these steps will save lives," she said, “but we remain confident in our ability to move the agenda forward."

__ Associated Press writers Meg Kinnard in Houston, Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi, and Mary Clare Jalonick, Hannah Fingerhut, Alexandra Jaffe and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Another step toward Kraken debut as practice facility opens

    Just as the invited guests were being welcomed inside Thursday morning, the main practice rink at the Seattle Kraken’s practice facility was already filled with the sounds of pucks being shot and skates on ice. While most of the focus has been on the construction of Seattle’s roster through the expansion draft and free agency, and the completion of the team's home arena a few miles away, the Kraken will open their $80 million training facility to the public this weekend.

  • Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

    The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden's proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren't necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Begins Clinical Study on COVID/Flu Combo Jab

    Novavax (NVAX) starts enrolling patients in a phase I/II study to evaluate a combination of its COVID vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine.

  • Questions About Vaccine Directive

    WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Mixed reaction tonight, one day after President Biden announced sweeping new mandates to fight the pandemic. The plan includes requiring employers with 100 or more workers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require weekly testing, which is raising legal questions.

  • Why Novavax Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 2.6% lower as of 3:25 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came following a report by The Economic Times that the Indian government has requested additional data from Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India (SII), for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 (which is called Covovax in India).

  • COVID is exacting the death toll of a 9/11 every two days

    This weekend, we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people. But we've lost track of the fact that at least that many will die of COVID-19 within the span of two days.The big picture: 9/11 was a shocking attack that sparked massive domestic foreign policy changes and conflict in two countries. While the pandemic has certainly led to enormous policy and lifestyle changes, the daily drumbeat of hundreds of COVID deaths in America isn't garnering

  • ‘Have at it’: Joe Biden dares vaccine mandate opponents to take him on

    Partisan pushback comes as CDC releases study finding those who were not fully vaccinated recently were 11 times more likely to die of Covid Joe Biden announces vaccine mandates at the White House on Thursday. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Joe Biden has dared political opponents plotting legal challenges to his large-scale workforce vaccine mandates to “have at it” – as one Republican governor promised to fight the White House “to the gates of hell” over the new coronavirus rules. A gro

  • White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House. "They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course a primary concern for this administration," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Biden vowed last month to press China for answers over the origins of a pandemic that has now killed https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps 4.8 million people worldwide.

  • America mourns on 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

    Joe Biden to attend ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania and at Pentagon in memory of the 2,977 killed by al-Qaida hijackers A solemn ceremony of remembrance for 9/11 will be held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, as well as the Pentagon near Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters America is mourning the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000 people and helped shape the 21st century. J

  • Post-9/11, Europe’s weak spots make it a jihadist target

    In the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, a mixture of homegrown extremists, geography and weaknesses in counterterrorism strategies have combined to turn Europe into a prime target for jihadists bent on hurting the West. Europe watched open-mouthed as the 9/11 attacks unfolded across the Atlantic. Life on the Old Continent, too, would be transformed by those events, with hundreds of people killed and thousands injured at the hands of Islamic extremists in the following years.

  • Families of protesters killed in Colombia face long wait for justice

    It has been a year since Carolina Hurtado rushed to a hospital morgue in Colombia's capital to identify the bloodied body of her older brother Cristhian, but she still has no definitive answers about how he was killed. Cristhian Hurtado, 27, was one of at least 13 people rights groups and families have said were slain by police in Bogota and its satellite city Soacha amid protests that exploded in September last year after two officers assaulted and killed taxi driver Javier Ordonez. Since 2019 a series of demonstrations against President Ivan Duque's unpopular government have led to more than 40 civilian deaths, according to government figures.

  • Australia won't allow UN climate goals in UK free trade deal

    Australia's government confirmed Thursday that it refused to allow climate change goals to be written into a proposed free trade deal with Britain, as pressure mounts on it to make more ambitious commitments to cut carbon emissions. “It wasn’t a climate agreement; it was a trade agreement,” Morrison said.

  • Biden says unity is country's 'greatest strength' in speech marking 20th anniversary of 9/11

    President Joe Biden cast unity as the country's "greatest strength" in an address to the nation marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

  • Biden Rolls Out New COVID Plan, Putting The Unvaccinated Under Pressure

    Biden is growing frustrated with those who are refusing the vaccine.

  • Jennifer Lopez Hits the Red Carpet With Ben Affleck—And a Bombshell Blowout

    Jennifer Lopez stepped out with Ben Affleck for the premiere of "The Last Duel" in a bouncy blowout.

  • On eve of 9/11 anniversary, Biden tells Americans 'unity is our greatest strength'

    President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims of the Sep. 11 terror attacks Friday, commemorating their lives and the losses of their families in a somber six-and-a-half-minute video. Biden, in prerecorded remarks to the nation on the eve of the 20th anniversary, hailed the shared sense of national purpose that Americans felt after 9/11, and called unity the "greatest strength" of the country. Biden will travel to New York City Friday evening and will attend 9/11 memorials in New York City; Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday.

  • Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video

    EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

  • Every officer in Missouri city police department resigns

    A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Who's covered by Biden's new vaccine mandates? When do they go into effect? Here's what we know.

    President Biden announced measures from new vaccine mandates to expanded testing to battle rising cases of the delta coronavirus variant.