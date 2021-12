Associated Press

Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as president at the White House with family and is giving up his New Year’s tradition of sun and St. Croix for the chill of Delaware this year, his spokesperson said Wednesday. The decision to spend Christmas at the White House was unexpected from a president who heads home to Delaware for the weekend as often as possible. Biden has suggested he's uncomfortable with the trappings of life in the White House, at one point saying living there was like being in a “gilded cage.”