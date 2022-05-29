Bidens visit memorial to school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
At a National Rifle Association meeting in Houston, former President Donald Trump said he is grieving with the families of those murdered in the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday.
Matthew McConaughey traveled to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas on Friday where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.
The 25-year-old from Gulfport creates emotional art for children who leave the world too soon. He’s ready to get on a plane to Uvalde.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have arrived in Uvalde, Texas, and stopped first at a memorial site at Robb Elementary.
The "Daylight" singer is partnering with Everytown for Gun Safety to end gun violence in the U.S.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday it will review law enforcement's response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, amid growing anger over why police failed to swiftly confront the gunman. Uvalde law enforcement agencies allowed the shooter to remain in a classroom at Robb Elementary School for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside made panicked 911 calls for assistance. Texas state and county authorities say they are conducting their own inquiry.
The Uvalde shooter was teased by classmates over his stutter and lisp. He also wasn't on track to graduate, and I don't care. He's a monster and monsters don't get sympathy.
Nineteen students and two teachers died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
The Texas Department of Public Safety gave reporters a timeline of the events on May 24th in which 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (May 27)
UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) -President Joe Biden landed in the Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday to comfort families ripped apart by the worst U.S. school shooting in a decade as the public demands answers about why local police failed to act swiftly. There was mounting anger over the decision by local law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help. Biden will meet with victims' families, survivors and first responders, attend a church service and visit a memorial erected at the Robb Elementary School where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Ed Chelby said he has been standing guard at his daughter's elementary school "unarmed to let people know that I'm watching."
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The visit to Uvalde was Biden’s second trip in as many weeks to console a community in mourning after a staggering loss from a shooting. Outside Robb Elementary School, Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign.
The two teens had been infatuated with the Columbine shooting and said they planned to commit a "mass casualty event," authorities said at the time.
The tragedy in Uvalde has gutted parents everywhere, making morning goodbyes before school a fraught endeavor. We see the unspeakable grief in Texas.
President Biden will head to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where for the second time in less than two weeks he will grieve with a community struck by a mass shooting. The nation is reeling from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday that left 19 children and two adults dead. The massacre, the third…
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was "misled" when initially briefed about the police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The review comes amid mounting pressure and questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information about what happened in the shooting last Tuesday at Robb Elementary School and how police responded. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the review would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and that the findings would be made public.