Biden's vow to airlift Afghan allies meets ticking clock, risky rescue

FILE PHOTO: Afghan translator evacuated from Afghanistan arrives in Sacramento, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Idrees Ali, Ted Hesson and Jonathan Landay
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Idrees Ali, Ted Hesson and Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's pledge to evacuate thousands more at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will run into the cold reality of a fast-closing window of time, insecurity all over Afghanistan and major logistical hurdles.

As one U.S. official told Reuters "too many things have to go 100 percent correctly" to execute the plan to move out those going through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process. The Pentagon is aiming to evacuate up to 22,000 SIV applicants, their families and other at-risk people.

But officials and refugee resettlement groups said that number, while admirable, will be much more difficult to reach now that the Taliban have seized the capital Kabul https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/evacuation-flights-resume-kabul-airport-biden-defends-us-withdrawal-2021-08-17 and most of the country.

Groups that work with refugees vigorously disputed Biden's assertion in a speech on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-says-us-mission-afghanistan-was-never-supposed-be-nation-building-2021-08-16 that many applicants had not wanted to leave Afghanistan earlier.

Biden announced his intent to start evacuating at-risk Afghans in July, despite calls by lawmakers and refugee groups to do so months earlier. Since July, only 2,000 Afghans have been flown to the United States.

"It's a nice goal to have, but realistically it's going to be a challenge," the U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said of the 22,000-person benchmark.

The hope is to fly out between 5,000 and 9,000 per day when the Pentagon reaches full capacity with 6,000 troops on the ground in Kabul. Only 4,000 troops have reached Kabul so far.

Evacuating that many Afghans would require them to first be able to get to Kabul and then to the airport through a series of Taliban checkpoints, officials said. The U.S. military would need to maintain some semblance of calm at the airport to allow flights to take off and land, and also need the weather to cooperate.

Order has been restored at Kabul airport after five people were killed on Monday as thousands of desperate Afghans thronged the area. The U.S. military temporarily suspended flights to clear the airfield. The evacuation mission is set to end on Aug. 31.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the White House had received reports of people being beaten outside the airport even though the Taliban had agreed to allow civilians safe passage.

HARDER TO LEAVE

Kim Staffieri, executive director of the Association of Wartime Allies, said the group's contacts outside of Kabul are "terrified" and reporting that in some places, "Taliban fighters are going door to door and pulling people out who are not being seen again."

Jenny Yang, senior vice president at World Relief, a U.S. refugee resettlement agency, said that with the Taliban in control, "it’s going to be increasingly difficult for Afghans to leave."

Ideally, officials say the White House would have allowed the Pentagon to start evacuating people weeks earlier using military aircraft and moving them to bases in the United States.

Instead, until last week the SIV applicants were slowly flown out through civilian aircraft and only one base in Virginia was tapped to house them.

The State Department did not formally request the use of more military bases in the United States to house the Afghan applicants until Sunday, with the Taliban already in Kabul, another official said.

Resettlement groups have said for months that at least 80,000 SIV applicants and their families need to be evacuated.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that Biden was concerned about the political impact of large number of Afghan refugees flowing into the United States and preferred they be sent to third countries.

Biden, a Democrat, has faced intense political pressure over immigration from opposition Republicans as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border have soared to 20-year highs in recent months.

Earlier this year, Biden delayed a decision to raise the cap for refugee admissions due to the political optics, U.S. officials told Reuters at the time.

'APPALLING' COMMENTS

In his speech on Monday, Biden acknowledged concerns about why Afghans had not been evacuated earlier, but said the Afghan government had discouraged him from doing so.

He also appeared to blame the applicants.

"Some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier, still hopeful for their country," Biden said.

The comments stunned officials and refugee groups, who have been working for years to streamline the lengthy process to get Afghan SIV applicants out of Afghanistan.

People have been stuck waiting for visas for years, said Betsy Fisher, director of strategy at International Refugee Assistance Project.

"To me that is extremely, extremely appalling to see that language coming out from the White House," Fisher said.

Some interpreters and translators for the U.S. government had been killed in the last few months waiting to get out, said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

"To suggest that Afghans were not desperately seeking refuge here in the U.S. is utterly inconsistent with our experience," Vignarajah said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Ted Hesson and Jonathan Landay; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mary Milliken and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shocking photos show 640 Afghans crammed into fleeing US Air Force plane

    Th Afghan citizens were evacuated to Qatar on a US Air Force plane

  • EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if they respect fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevent the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorists, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban's quick seizure https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/evacuation-flights-resume-kabul-airport-biden-defends-us-withdrawal-2021-08-17 of the Afghan capital Kabul. "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference.

  • Afghan Air Force pilot in hiding pleads for help: 'Please don't leave us behind. Please. We will be great Americans.'

    "We are hoping that the Americans will take us, and our families, to safety," a US-trained pilot under threat from the Taliban told The Bulwark.

  • If You Want to Help the Women of Afghanistan, Here's What You Need to Know First

    You don't have to 'solve' the crisis in Afghanistan in order to center, uplift, and provide resources to help the women living there. Seeking to know and understand them would be an important first step.

  • Protesters decry U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The demonstrators held signs aloft denouncing the Taliban and chanted, "Save Afghanistan!" and "Biden you betrayed us!"Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion.As night fell, local television reported that multiple explosions were heard in the capital, and that gunfire could be heard near the airport, where foreign diplomats, officials and other Afghans fled, seeking to leave the country.

  • A man was stabbed and a journalist assaulted during an anti-vaccine protest in Los Angeles, reports say

    Anti-vaxxers protesting against "medical tyranny" clashed with counter-protests outside LA City hall on Saturday afternoon.

  • The $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan Could Make Inflation a Perpetual Problem

    The budget blueprint passed by the Senate could elevate inflation from a temporary annoyance to a perpetual problem.

  • Red 6 lands contract to put augmented reality on a T-38 training jet

    After integration on a T-38 is complete, a fourth-gen fighter will be next in line.

  • George W. Bush, Author of Afghanistan War, Urges Speedy Evacuation of Refugees: 'Cut the Red Tape'

    On Sunday, the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, triggering the collapse of the nation's government and the insurgency's takeover

  • Tropical Storm Grace slows Haiti rescue efforts

    Doctors in Haiti battled to save the lives of hundreds of people, both young and old, in makeshift hospital tents on Monday.Three days after the major earthquake, the death toll has topped over 1,400 and health officials say that number is likely to rise.One local resident described the chaos following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake."There were 13 people living in this hotel. The earthquake happened at about 8am in the morning. Some people died and others survived. Up to now, rescuers have been looking for some people in the rubble, but they can't find them. They are still looking for them."The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings, including churches, hotels, schools and over 37,000 homes.Rescue teams scrambled to dig out survivors ahead of tropical storm Grace, hovering over the island’s southern coast.Local residents confirmed heavy rain has already caused flooding near the worst-hit areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Grace would douse the quake zone with up to 15 inches of rain through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for a "humanitarian corridor" to pass aid through gang-held territories.Colombia and the U.S. dispatched search and rescue teams along with vital supplies, while Mexico promised to support Haiti in its recovery.

  • Texas Supreme Court upholds Abbott's mask mandate ban in two counties

    The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday blocked the imposition of mask mandates in two counties that attempted to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning such mandates.

  • What Is the Taliban's Next Move in Afghanistan?

    Now that the Taliban have taken over Kabul, Afghanistan, the militant group said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” Bloomberg's Eltaf Najafizada reports from Afghanistan. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • U.S. military 'in communication with' Taliban -Kirby

    Kirby also confirmed at a news conference that U.S. military commanders were in regular communication with Taliban leaders in an effort to keep Kabul airport secure for evacuations. U.S. forces took charge of the airport - their only way to fly out of Afghanistan - on Sunday, as the militants wound up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight, 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion.As they rush to evacuate diplomats and civilians, foreign powers are assessing how to respond to the new rulers in Kabul, who forbade women from working and girls from going to school when they were last in power from 2001-2006.U.S. military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee following the Taliban's sudden takeover of the capital.

  • The quick collapse in Afghanistan proves Biden was right to leave

    Trying to build a centralized nation-state in Afghanistan was always a fool's errand, a truth the American people figured out long ago

  • Zoo handler survives gator attack

    An alligator was caught on camera clamping its jaws down on an unidentified handler’s hand and dragging her into the water at the Scales and Tails petting zoo in Utah.

  • Fox News Dominates Ratings Across the Board During Monday’s Afghanistan Coverage

    Fox News was the most-watched cable news network during Monday’s coverage of the situation in Afghanistan, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. The 5:15 p.m. ET Pentagon briefing helped bump the network’s “The Five” into the top spot for all of cable news for the day. Also notable was viewership during President Joe Biden’s first address to the country after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. It took place in the 4 p.m. ET hour, during which Fox News averaged 3.482 million total viewe

  • Pelosi moves to advance bipartisan bill alongside $3.5 trillion plan, despite opposition

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to make a package deal out of the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure plan and a much more expansive Democrats-only budget blueprint.

  • The science behind vaccines in Missouri schools hasn’t changed. But the GOP has

    Gov. Mike Parson and his fellow Republicans are sending mixed messages at best about public health. It wasn’t always this way. | Editorial

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Tut, a Language Used by Enslaved Africans, Is Resurfacing on Social Media

    For many of us who grew up reading I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou for our 9th grade English class, we remember Angelou trying to learn Tut, a complicated language used by enslaved Africans, with her friend Louise while the other kids were learning Pig Latin.