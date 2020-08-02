Biden's VP pick: a shrinking list of top contenders

Joe Biden, at bottom center, is shown with the women most mentioned as his possible running mates; from upper left, going clockwise, are Kamala Harris, Susan Rice, Elizabeth Warren, Karen Bass and Tammy Duckworth (AFP Photo/JEFF KOWALSKY, NICHOLAS KAMM, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, ALEX WONG, Larry French)

Washington (AFP) - As the rumors and leaks fly, analysts are working overtime to predict who Joe Biden will pick as his running mate for the November 3 elections -- a choice that could produce the first female vice president in American history.

While history suggests that the Democrat's pick will probably have a minimal impact on voters' intentions, some analysts say it could make a crucial difference in helping mobilize black voters or those in Midwestern states who tipped the 2016 election to Trump.

Biden, who leads President Donald Trump in most polls, committed himself earlier to choosing a female running mate and is expected to announce his pick soon.

Now, in the wake of the historic wave of black anger against police violence and systemic racism unleashed by the death of George Floyd, pressure has grown on the 77-year-old Democrat to choose an African American as his Number Two.

- Kamala Harris -

"My mother would often tell me that if you're the first to do something, make sure you're not the last," the 55-year-old California senator liked to say during her unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination.

Throughout her career, this daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants has compiled a long list of firsts. She now hopes to add the distinction of being the first black running mate in a major party and, possibly, the first female vice president of the United States.

Following two terms from 2004-2011 as district attorney for San Francisco, she was twice elected as California attorney general, making her both the first woman and the first African American to serve as the top law enforcement official of the most populous US state.

Then in January 2017, she was sworn in as a US senator for California, becoming both the first woman of South Asian descent and the second black female senator in US history after Carol Moseley Braun.

Harris grew up in Oakland, in the progressive California of the 1960s, proud of her parents' struggle for civil rights.

She knows Biden well and was close to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, aged 46.

But she surprised viewers -- and Biden himself -- by attacking him during a Democratic primary debate in 2019 over his racial policies in the 1970s, including his opposition to mandatory school busing to achieve racial desegregation.

She recalled with some emotion how she, as a young girl, was one of the black students bused to schools in white neighborhoods in a program intended to give them greater opportunity.

That gave her a brief boost in the polls, but as she struggled to clearly define her candidacy, the early gains faded.

After dropping out of the race in December, she threw her support to Biden in March.

But some Biden allies have not forgiven the senator for her early attack and have warned that she might be too "ambitious" as a vice president -- promoting her own future rather than faithfully assisting the president.

That charge, in turn, has infuriated Harris's supporters, who say she is being judged by a sexist double standard.

- Susan Rice -

A tough, wonkish diplomat, Susan Rice would offer Biden a trusted hand at foreign policy but has never been tested as a politician herself.

The African-American daughter of two prominent public servants, 55-year-old Rice, grew up in Washington and returned after studies that included a prestigious Rhodes scholarship at Oxford.

She is known for her mastery of policy detail and her warm working relationships with both Biden and former president Barack Obama. She served Obama as national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations, where she had spirited clashes with the Russian and Chinese ambassadors.

In a 2009 interview with National Public Radio, she drew a parallel to how she played basketball at a height of five-foot-three (1.6 meters).

"I don't throw elbows for the sake of throwing elbows, but if somebody throws one at me and it's necessary to respond in kind, I suppose I can," she said.

If Biden picked her, Republicans would be sure to revive the deadly 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya, for which Rice became the reluctant public face, ultimately ending her hopes of succeeding Hillary Clinton as secretary of state.

In 1994, Rice was also part of a US policy of inaction during the genocide in Rwanda -- a decision that would haunt her and contribute to her advocacy for a forceful intervention in 2011 in Libya, which remains in chaos.