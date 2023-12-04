How do Biden's Wilmington-based campaign staffers blow off steam? Karaoke at Trolley Tap House

It's been three months since President Joe Biden's reelection headquarters officially opened in the heart of downtown Wilmington.

And if you've been wondering how Bidenworld is acclimating to its move from cocoonish Washington to the First State, a recent report has shed some light on their new life in Delaware.

Seven staffers were quoted late last week in an article by POLITICO's West Wing Playbook newsletter titled "Hi. I'm in...Delaware," echoing a line from the 1992 comedy film "Wayne's World."

Seven Wilmington restaurants and bars are namechecked in the piece, including a few of the city's finest dining rooms.

But the spot that gets the most love is a mile away from Biden's reelection headquarters: Trolley Tap House in the city's Trolley Square area.

It's there where you can count on finding a big crowd on Sunday nights for live band karaoke with patrons grabbing the microphone and warbling to their favorite songs backed by cover band It's All Good.

As it turns out, the crowd isn't made up only of neighborhood night owls looking to fight off the Sunday scaries. Three of the seven Biden staffers quoted in the piece mentioned the karaoke night at the craft beer hub.

“You haven’t lived until you’ve followed an $8 gyro meal from Opa Opa with a hop across the street for live band karaoke at Trolley Tap House,” communications director Michael Tyler told the politics-based publication.

Other haunts to get a glowing shout-out to POLITICO's national readership included Le Cavalier at the Hotel du Pont.

The dining room at Le Cavalier in Wilmington.

“Wilmington has been great so far. For a runner, the Riverfront is awesome. The food scene has also taken me by surprise. Have you seen Le Cavalier? It’s gorgeous ― like Paris, but Delaware!” said rapid response spokesperson Seth Schuster.

TJ Ducklo, the campaign's senior adviser for communications, added, "Wilmington has quickly become home: the lamb bao buns at Bardea, the avocado Caesar at Le Cav, the cold brew at Brew HaHa, the cocktails at Torbert Street Social."

And campaign spokesperson chimed in by saying, "Its running path puts Rock Creek to shame, my commute is the best commute I’ve ever had and the Quoin bar is a top five bar I’ve been to!”

The lamb bao buns from Wilmington's Bardea Food & Drink, topped with strawberry, mint chimichurri and yogurt.

The over-the-top gushing ― "Wilmington belongs in a hallmark Christmas movie," Biden director of strategic communications Shea Necheles proclaimed ― left POLITICO skeptical.

"We have ample reason, and reporting, to believe that those quotes are largely an effort to be kind to a place best known for its chancery court and corporate friendly tax code," they wrote, before adding, "Seriously, Biden staffers, blink twice if you need help."

Campaign staffers are not as glowing when off the record, they revealed: "In private talks, campaign aides had no shortage of grievances about Wilmington: The food isn’t good, there’s not a lot of places to hang out after work and the entertainment options are lacking."

President Joe Biden (center) and First Lady Jill Biden (second right) leave The Quoin Hotel & Restaurant after dinner in Wilmington on March 18, 2023.

But some of the on-the-record compliments seem to be based in truth. Like deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty's view on being based outside of the Beltway.

"The best thing about campaign towns is that everyone moves there, works there, and goes out there. You build a better team culture, and more critically: You do it while living outside the DC bubble. With Wilmo you get campaign town vibes without campaign town distance," he said.

POLITICO concludes, "Staffers have, in short order, begun developing common routines. Many go for runs on the downtown riverfront trail, frequent the Opera House and make a ritual of eating at La Fia on Wednesday nights for the tasting menu ...."

Even as the staffers are making the most out of their Delaware detour, POLITCO reports that several people they spoke with retained their residences in Washington and escape back home on weekends when they're able.

But it seems that if they are in town on Sunday nights, you know where they just might be.

So the next time you're at Trolley Tap House for karaoke night, if you see a group of young professionals dressed like they just left the office, they just might be part of the team working to secure a second term for Delaware's best-known resident.

