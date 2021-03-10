Biden's young rescue dog, who bit someone after getting startled, will return to the White House soon, press secretary says

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
Major and Champ, the two presidential dogs, with owner President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Major is on the right, with Biden's hand on his head. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

  • Biden's dogs are coming back to the White House soon, officials confirmed Tuesday.

  • It came after Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, caused a "minor injury."

  • He and Biden's older dog, Champ, were sent to Delaware after - but Psaki said the move was a coincidence.

President Joe Biden's dogs will return to the White House from the family's home in Delaware after one bit someone, an official announced on Tuesday.

The dogs were moved after Major, who is three, caused a "minor injury" to an unnamed person at the White House.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that an encounter took place, but denied that they were moved to Delaware because of it. She said they were due to come back soon, but did not say when.

Psaki said that "on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

Champ, the older Biden dog, was moved along with Major and is due back at the same time.

Psaki said that the dogs were always due to move because it best suited plans by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

A source told CNN before Psaki's briefing that Major had a "biting incident" with a member of White House security, and was sent to Delaware as a result.

But Psaki's briefing pushed back on the idea that the move was a consequence of the biting.

Psaki said that the injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed."

Sean Sullivan, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, said on Twitter that Major had "nipped" a Secret Service agent's hand, citing a Secret Service official.

The official said that there was no bleeding or skin puncture, that the injury was "extremely minor", and that the agent continued their duties. There was said to be "a small mark on the agent's hand."

CNN reported that Major had previously shown some agitated behaviour, like "charging" at staff, as well as jumping and barking.

Psaki said on Tuesday that both dogs "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people."

The dogs first moved into the White House in January.

As Insider's Monica Humphries previously reported, Major made history for being the first shelter dog in the White House.

