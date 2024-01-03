Bids being sought for splash pad at Lotito Park project

Jan. 3—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — Enjoying a splash pad's cool sprays is not a winter activity, but winter is a time for seeking bids and funding for creating a splash pad as well as a new playground at Bluefield's Lotito Park.

A legal ad in Tuesday's edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph sought bids for a qualified firm to design, furnish and install a splash pad at Lotito Park. The city of Bluefield sought bids last year from companies ready to build a new playground, a splash pad and pickle ball courts.

A bid for the new playground was accepted, said Rick Showalter, director of parks and recreation. The current plan is to start the playground's construction in March and open in May this year.

In late August 2023, the city's Board of Directors voted to accept a $848,508.56 bid for the project. The single bid was received for the playground project from Gametime.

No bids were submitted for the splash pad or pickle ball courts. The city hopes to get bids for both projects this year.

"We didn't even get one, so we're back out there with it and hoping for the best to get some bids," Showalter said. The current goal is to have a splash pad built by May 2025.

Funding is being acquired for the playground and splash pad projects. In August 2023, the Shott Foundation was contributing approximately $229,000 for the new playground project. Other sources of funding are being sought, Showalter said.

"We're hopefully waiting for a positive word from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for a $150,000 grant," he said.

The city has also applied for a grant through the American Water Charitable Foundation.

"They seemed to think we have a respectable project worthy of a grant," Showalter said. "We're not sure what it will be for, but we're shooting for $250,000."

Showalter said the city is also speaking with the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc.; meanwhile, other grants have been awarded.

"We just received a grant the other day for $10,100 for the playground from the Noel F. and Evelyn Wickham Foundation in memory of their daughter, Stephanie Ann Reid. Stephanie Ann Reid was a big supporter when the (Yakkity Yak) playground was built 25 years ago," he stated.

The hope is that more individuals, foundations, trust funds and other possible contributors will donate funds to help support the community splash pad, Showalter said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

