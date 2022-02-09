Bids on WikiLeaks' Assange fundraising NFT surpass $50 million

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Howcroft
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Julian Assange
    Julian Assange
    Australian computer programmer

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON (Reuters) - An online auction of digital art to raise money towards WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal defence saw bids reach more than $50 million on Wednesday.

Assange is battling extradition from Britain to the United States where the authorities want him to face trial on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law, after WikiLeaks began to publish thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010.

Last month, Assange, who remains in a London prison, was given the chance to challenge approval of his extradition at Britain's highest court. The Supreme Court will now decide whether or not to hear his case.

Assange collaborated with a crypto artist known as Pak to sell a collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) called Censored in an online auction from Feb. 7-9 to help raise funds to support his case.

NFTs are a kind of crypto asset that uses blockchain to record the ownership status of digital files such as images, videos and even items within online games.

The centrepiece of the auction is an NFT artwork, Clock, that displays the number of days Assange has been imprisoned in white text on a black background. It updates each day.

Bids on the Clock NFT were at 16,593 ether, which is worth just under $52 million, as of 1115 GMT on Wednesday.

The bid was placed by Assange supporters who formed a group called AssangeDAO to bid collectively on the NFT.

A Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) is a sort of online community which allows members to pool their money and use blockchain-based tokens to vote on decisions about how it is run.

The AssangeDAO raised 17,422 of the cryptocurrency ether - around $54.6 million - since Feb. 2, according to the crowdfunding website Juicebox. More than 10,000 people contributed to the fundraise.

"This is tens of thousands of people coming together to show real strength - the Power of the People," AssangeDAO community lead Joshua Bate said in a Discord post announcing the bid. "In less than one week, we have shown that decentralised and distributed peoples can band together to fight injustice."

Proceeds from the sale of Clock will go to support Assange's legal defence, the group said.

The auction closes at 1400 GMT. If the AssangeDAO loses the auction, people who have paid in to the DAO will have the option to withdraw their funds, the AssangeDAO website said.

The Censored auction also allows supporters to create their own NFTs, choosing an amount to pay and typing in a short message which gets turned into an image showing the words struck through, as though censored.

Supporters raised more than 587 ether ($1.8 million) in this way, creating 27,875 "censored" messages, with the proceeds going to pro-freedom organisations chosen by Assange and Pak.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AssangeDAO Raises $38M to Aid WikiLeaks Founder's Court Battle

    The DAO, which is looking to help the whistleblower, has now raised more ether than ConstitutionDAO.

  • Julian Assange NFT fundraiser raises $38 MILLION in efforts to free Wikileaks founder

    Filmmaker and brother to Julian Assange, Gabriel Shipton, details the NFT his brother made in collaboration with artist pak. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Murders of parents, son found slain in bathtub 50 years ago in North Carolina solved

    The grisly 1972 murder of the Durham family in North Carolina has been solved 50 years later, following an interview with a Georgia inmate.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows. Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

  • The Carry Trade Is Minting Big Returns in Latin America Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The carry trade is roaring back in Latin America, home to some of the world’s most aggressive inflation-fighting central banks. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe steep jump in interest rates across t

  • Father of Raytown teen killed in 2019 shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

    Four people were charged in the death of 19-year-old Riley S. McCrackin near Kansas City in March 2019.

  • Benedict woes come as German church reform pressure rises

    A report on decades of clergy sexual abuse in Germany that shone an unflattering spotlight on retired Pope Benedict XVI has added to already strong pressure for Germans to reconsider Catholic rules on issues including homosexuality and women’s roles, creating a mounting sense of impatience. The latest flare-up of the sexual abuse scandal in the German church, one of the world's richest, comes as a trailblazing reform process launched in 2019 in response to the abuse crisis begins to call for concrete changes. The “Synodal Path,” which brings together Catholic bishops and lay representatives, approved at an assembly last week calls to allow blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and the ordination of women as deacons.

  • Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end

    As some of the last statewide school mask mandates near an end, responsibility is shifting back to local leaders, who are caught in the middle of one of the most divisive issues of the pandemic. In the hours after Connecticut's governor announced its mandate would end later this month, the school superintendent in Cheshire was peppered Monday with messages from families who feel masks are critical for protecting students and others who have long been opposed. “Unfortunately, this is an issue where you are not going to make everybody happy,” Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said.

  • Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies

    A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close ally Belarus to Ukraine's north, stirring fears that it could invade. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine.

  • Russia is not our worst enemy | Reagan

    WWIII started decades ago. It’s us against China, not Russia — and we’re losing.

  • Pat Sajak can’t believe historic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ win: ‘Always something new around here’

    "Wheel of Fortune" has been on air for over 40 years, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that one particular historic feat was accomplished.

  • 38 Pictures That Will Completely Alter Your Perception Of Figure Skating Forever, Like It's No Joke

    Your four-year reminder that figure skating is absolutely, positively no joke.View Entire Post ›

  • Trevor Noah Breaks Down The Big Issue With Joe Rogan's 'I'm Not Racist' Apology

    "You knew that offending Black people would get a laugh out of those white friends that you were with."

  • Man Arrested After Allegedly Raping Fellow Passenger on Transatlantic Night Flight From Newark

    Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond

  • 4 Marines charged with felony vandalism in gondola incident at San Diego Zoo

    Four active-duty Marines who allegedly rocked a gondola back and forth at the San Diego Zoo, causing the ride to shutdown and strand passengers, pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday.

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • The movie about a woman who has sex with a car didn't get any Oscar nominations. That's a huge mistake.

    Julia Ducournau's body-horror film was the most memorable movie of 2021. And the Oscars completely ignored it.

  • Why Scott Disick's Latest Message to Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

    A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.

  • Jennifer Aniston Just Debuted a New Hairstyle (With Bangs!) in a Rare Instagram With Adam Sandler

    Any time Jennifer Aniston posts on Instagram, it’s a moment — because she carefully curates what she’s going to put on her feed. The Morning Show star doesn’t overload her followers with images, so we all pay attention when there’s something fresh on her account. Her latest photo shows off a new hairstyle that we […]