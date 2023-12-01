Bien Mérité launches 'Bien by Night' dinner service

Bien Mérité, a local French bakery, announced the launch of its new dinner service, Bien by Night.

The service will be from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday, with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 3.

Owner Michelle Fraedrick Alafghani said she is excited to extend the business's culinary offerings to the evening hours and provide guests with an opportunity to experience the richness of French cuisine in an intimate setting.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a dinner menu that captures the essence of French gastronomy, and we look forward to welcoming the community to share in this culinary journey with us," Fraedrick Alafghani said in a release.

Bien Mérité is a bakery at 1336 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi.

The dinner service aims to elevate the dining experience by providing a charming atmosphere for guests to savor curated French dishes. The dinner menu will showcase an array of crafted options, each designed to transport diners to the streets of Paris.

Some menu items include Salade Nicoise, Charcuteries et Fromages, Ratatouille, Gáteau Macaron, wines, beer and cocktails.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call 361-334-0241 or visit bienmerite.com.

