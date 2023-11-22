Bierly sentenced to 45-90 years in prison in Comisky killing

Nov. 22—WILKES-BARRE — A tearful Christine Cherkauskas described Judith Comisky as a loving daughter who called her several times a week and enjoyed working in her garden.

Comisky, 52, opened her home on Willow Street, Wilkes-Barre, for those in need, which ultimately led to her death, Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said Wednesday.

Comisky's killer, Charles Bierly, 25, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to 45 to 90 years in state prison on charges of third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. Bierly pled guilty to the charges May 22.

Bierly's cooperation when he testified against James "Hollywood" Alberto, 35, did nothing to lessen his sentence, as Vough described Comisky's murder as one of the most heinous and senseless he has experienced as a prosecutor and judge.

McLaughlin and Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski said Bierly accepted Alberto's offer of $15,000, four ounces of fentanyl, firearms and a vehicle for killing Comisky.

Alberto resided in Comisky's residence and believed Comisky was an informant, tipping law enforcement off about his activities.

During Alberto's trial earlier this month, McLaughlin and Truskowski played surveillance footage showing Alberto and Bierly meeting at US Gas at North Pennsylvania Avenue and Butler Street on Sept. 16, 2021.

Footage showed Bierly leaving the service station; he then drove to Comisky's house, where he was unsuccessful at opening a numeric door lock with a combination provided by Alberto, prosecutors said.

Bierly managed to enter Comisky's house by simply knocking on the door, telling her his vehicle became disabled and needed to use her phone.

Once inside, Bierly admitted during his testimony, a firearm given to him by Alberto failed to discharge a round. Bierly said he grabbed knives in the kitchen to fatally stab Comisky multiple times.

"I look at you and I literally get sick to my stomach," Cherkauskas said to Bierly during his sentencing hearing. "I will keep Judy in my heart. She will never be forgotten by her family and friends."

"Judy was a kind and trusting woman and she called everyday. Now when the phone rings, I think it's Judy," Cherkauskas said, noting her daughter had a green thumb and kept a beautiful garden.

"Your honor, I plead for justice for my loving daughter," she ended.

McLaughlin noted Bierly cooperated with Wilkes-Barre police detectives and testified against Alberto, but his cooperation is no excuse for being Comisky's killer.

Bierly's attorney, John Pike, said his client accepted responsibility, describing Bierly's troubled upbringing.

Vough noted surveillance footage at US Gas showed Bierly and Alberto "fist bumping," before Bierly left to kill Comisky.

"You left to kill Judy for no reason. The reason you cooperated was because you got caught," Vough said.

A jury convicted Alberto of first-degree murder and other offenses in Comisky's slaying following a week long trial that ended Nov. 8. Alberto faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Jan. 4.