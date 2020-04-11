Is Biesse (BIT:BSS) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Biesse S.p.A. (BIT:BSS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Biesse Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, Biesse had €72.9m of debt, up from €56.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €86.1m in cash, so it actually has €13.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Biesse's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Biesse had liabilities of €333.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €71.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €86.1m in cash and €139.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €178.4m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €234.3m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Biesse's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Biesse boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Biesse if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 46% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Biesse's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Biesse may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Biesse's free cash flow amounted to 40% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While Biesse does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of €13.2m. So while Biesse does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Biesse you should know about.