Was Biesse S.p.A.'s (BIT:BSS) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn?

After reading Biesse S.p.A.'s (BIT:BSS) most recent earnings announcement (30 June 2019), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Well Did BSS Perform?

BSS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €37m has declined by -13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 24%, indicating the rate at which BSS is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Biesse has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.7% exceeds the IT Machinery industry of 3.7%, indicating Biesse has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Biesse’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 17%.

What does this mean?

Biesse's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Biesse to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

