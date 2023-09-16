Big 2 News at 6
Interview with MCSO Sheriff candidiate Rory McKinney
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
LastMile AI, a platform designed to help software engineers develop and integrate generative AI models into their apps, has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Gradient, Google’s AI-focused venture fund. AME Cloud Ventures, Vercel’s Guillermo Rauch, 10x Founders and Exceptional Capital also participated in the round, which LastMile co-founder and CEO Sarmad Qadri says will be put toward building out the startup's products and services and expanding its seven-person team. "Machine learning, and the broader field of AI, has gone through a few AI winters -- oftentimes due to a constraint on computing resources, a constraint on expertise or a constraint on high-quality training data," Qadri told TechCrunch in an email interview.
"One of the most vile human beings on this planet."
Here are all of the things you need to know before building a custom keyboard, from layout to case material to switches to keycaps.
The former president offers a defense for his handling of classified documents that is undercut by his own past statements. An appellate judge puts a temporary halt on Trump’s financial fraud trial, and New York’s attorney general says she plans to call Trump and his adult sons as witnesses.
"Sorry/Not Sorry" explores the "sobering reality" around the comic's comeback.
David Solomon declined to address recent coverage of his leadership style during an interview with Yahoo Finance, saying "I've talked plenty about the noise and the press."
We discuss the recent Munich Motor show, drive the refreshed VW ID.4 and new VW ID.7, and chat with the executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said a new Securities and Exchange Commission chair could be one of several ways the crypto industry gets more regulatory clarity in the US.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou did their best Thursday at a news conference in London to sell their Oct. 28 heavyweight boxing match that is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
One of these formerly celebrated filmmakers has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
This is where Harmonya comes in. The software company, based in New York with an office in Tel Aviv, provides retail and CPG companies with AI-powered product data enrichment, categorization and insights. “From a data standpoint, there is no single truth when it comes to products and product data, and the fact that various stakeholders along the entire value chain of commerce — and even within the same organizations — have different ways of categorizing and classifying products,” said Cem Kent, co-founder and CEO of Harmonya, in an email interview.
Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" documentary series has elevated Formula 1 drivers and officials to global super-stardom, bringing in a whole new demographic of fans. “I know how important Netflix is to try and attract new fans, but it’s important really to see the reality of the sport,” Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The Netflix Inc. show is at the root of surging interest in F1 in the US.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
TikTokers continue to be obsessed with "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Most of the tenets that helped capitalism take root and thrive in California two centuries ago are still in place today. The Golden State didn’t invent venture capital, incubators for young talent or higher education partnerships, but just like chardonnay and cannabis, these are concepts we improved upon and commodified for export. It'd be simplistic to describe author and critic Malcolm Harris as a contrarian.