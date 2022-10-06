Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 3.9% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Big 5 Sporting Goods' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Big 5 Sporting Goods is:

23% = US$62m ÷ US$270m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Big 5 Sporting Goods' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that Big 5 Sporting Goods has an impressive ROE. On the other hand, the industry average is quite high at 30%, which tempers our excitement. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 60% net income growth reported by Big 5 Sporting Goods over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Big 5 Sporting Goods' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 31%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Big 5 Sporting Goods fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Big 5 Sporting Goods' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 20% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (80%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Big 5 Sporting Goods has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Big 5 Sporting Goods' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Big 5 Sporting Goods by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

