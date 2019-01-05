Rock On: Pandora Apple Watch App Now Lets You Listen Offline

The Apple Watch is a great tool for working out, but not everyone wants to use Apple Music as their soundtrack. Fortunately, the new Pandora app for the Apple Watch just added a long overdue feature.Credit: PandoraProvided you are on a paid account, the new Pandora app for the Apple Watch now lets you sync music for offline listening. You can't stream songs live over cellular, but you can transfer tracks to your Apple Watch for listening on the go.

To take advantage of this feature, you need to be a subscriber to either Pandora Plus ($5 per month) or Pandora Premium ($10 per month) and be running watchOS 5.

As the updated iTunes listing says, the new Pandora app also lets you give Thumbs up to your favorite songs directly from the Now Playing screen. More good news: according to The Verge, the app takes full advantage of the Apple Watch Series 4's larger display.

For now, Spotfiy does not offer online playback on the Apple Watch, but it now has plenty of incentive to speed things up.