How big is the average monthly student loan payment in your state?

With recent student loan borrowers owing $28,565 in student loan debt, on average, monthly payments have become a sizable financial commitment that most consumers need to account for in their budget for up to a decade and possibly longer.

Pile a monthly student loan payment of a few hundred dollars on top of other recurring expenses, like rent and groceries, and the narrative that today’s young Americans are getting hit with a tight financial squeeze comes into focus.

After surveying more than 6,600 Americans in 2016, the Federal Reserve estimated the average monthly student loan payment to be $393, while the median payment was $222.

Financial website LendEDU, with the help of an aggregated analysis of anonymized data from Truebill users, took that study’s premise one step further and estimated the average monthly student loan payment in each of the 50 states.

We then estimated the amount of years it should take a borrower from each state to fully repay their student loan debt.

Average monthly student loan payments by state

The following figures are based on an aggregated analysis of anonymized data from Truebill users that featured nearly 150,000 unique monthly student loan payments. The payments are estimated to be for student loan debt through a Truebill algorithm.

Northeast states make the highest monthly student loan payments

One clear trend from the data is that states in the Northeast are making the largest monthly student loan payments, on average.

Massachusetts, for example, has the highest average monthly payment: $229.02. Northeast states closely following behind Massachusetts include:

New Jersey (2nd – $225.56)

Connecticut (3rd – $225.26)

New York (4th – $223.10)

Rhode Island (6th – $217.74)

Pennsylvania (8th – $216.38)

Maryland (9th – $216.32)

For reference, the nationwide average student loan payment was $210.73. Seventeen states had a figure higher than the U.S. average, while 33 states had a lower average.

The Northeast corridor has become an area of affluence due to the abundance of high-paying jobs in major cities like New York; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Boston; and Baltimore. Residents of these cities may be able to attack their student loan debt more aggressively without totally breaking the bank because of their larger salaries.

States in the West and Midwest tend to make smaller student loan payments

The above map also displays lighter shades of blue in both the South and West. States in these two regions tend to make smaller student loan payments, according to the data.

The state of Wyoming had the lowest average monthly student loan payment, $176.46, and was joined by other West states like:

Idaho (49th – $176.98)

Nevada (48th – $190.57)

South Dakota (47th – $191.74)

Nebraska (42nd – $199.18)

Moving back toward the East Coast, Louisiana has the smallest average student loan payment amongst states in the South: $192.62. Louisiana’s monthly payment size ranks 46th and the state is joined by other regional members including:

Oklahoma (45th – $195.25)

Florida (44th – $195.98)

Mississippi (43rd – $198.17)

North Carolina (40th – $199.32)

Whereas the Northeast’s affluence can be counted as a reason that region was making larger student loan payments, the opposite can be said for the South, which is typically thought to be the least prosperous area of the United States. Residents of the South may have a hard time affording sizable student loan payments with all of life’s other expenses and lower incomes.

Western states making smaller monthly student loan payments is a bit harder to understand, as that region teeters in the middle when it comes to affluence.

State-by-state, this is how long it may take to repay your student loans

The following figures are based on a LendEDU analysis that incorporated the insights deriving from an aggregated analysis of anonymized data from Truebill users with data from our annual Student Loan Debt by School by State report that lists the average student loan debt in each state. The two data points for each respective state were lined up to estimate how many years it may take a borrower to fully repay their student loan debt.

This analysis assumes that the monthly student loan payments remained the same until all student loan debt was paid off. It also assumes that a borrower remained in the same state from where they attended college until the debt was fully repaid. The monthly payments are estimated to be for student loan debt through a Truebill algorithm.

Western states estimated to be the quickest to repay student loan debt, while some Northeast states struggle

While many states in the West made some of the smallest monthly student loan payments, this region still dominated the top of the list when we ranked states according to how fast borrowers could fully repay their student loan debt.