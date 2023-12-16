The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she will "no longer be hosting" Jeopardy

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has announced that she won't be hosting Jeopardy! anymore.

Bialik has been sharing hosting duties of the syndicated (the daily versions that air on all sorts of different American networks) with Ken Jennings for the last few years, although she stepped back from hosting duties in solidarity with the WGA strike earlier in the year.

In an Instagram post, Bialik explained that the decision wasn't hers.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" she wrote.

"I am incredibly honoured to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favourite Quiz Show, thank you."

Sony Pictures Television has issued a statement to The Wrap that explains that it "hope[s] to continue to work with her on primetime specials".

"We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!, We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!" the statement added.

Meanwhile, Bialik recently spoke about her desire to revive Blossom, the sitcom that made her a star when she was just a teenager.

"All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist," she said.

Jeopardy! airs on ABC in the US. A UK version with Stephen Fry begins on January 1, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.





